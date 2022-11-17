Read full article on original website
GOP's Loudenbeck concedes Wisconsin secretary of state loss
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded defeat Monday in her bid to unseat Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette. Final results from the Nov. 8 election showed La Follette defeated Loudenbeck by 7,442 votes, or about 0.29 percentage point. That was within the 1-point margin for Loudenbeck to request a recount, but outside the quarter-point gap that would have meant a free recount. Loudenbeck conceded after county canvasses ended Monday morning.
