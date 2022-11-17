ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Nov. 21 - Nov. 27

ATLANTA - We've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Beat the bomb in Atlanta, or get plastered with paint. Take the kids to the Zoo and learn all about your favorite animal with an up-close-and-personal private lesson. We even have plenty of things lined up to get you in the spirit for the holidays. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta among worst places for Thanksgiving traffic

A study by travel industry technology company INRIX ranks Atlanta among the worst for Thanksgiving travel congestion with Interstate 85 from Clairmont Road to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive expected to be a major headache spot.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Travelers should plan for parking at Atlanta's airport this Thanksgiving

ATLANTA - It's a good idea for travelers to plan ahead where they intend to leave a car as they get ready to catch a flight for Thanksgiving out of Atlanta. The North and South lots, the most heavily used city lots, are adjacent to the terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Swimming through a 'Winter Waterland' at Georgia Aquarium

ATLANTA - There’s no place like home for the holidays — especially when the residents of that home include dolphins, sharks, rays, and sea lions!. Some of the world’s most fascinating animals are celebrating the season right now at Georgia Aquarium, and the rest of us are invited to come join in on the festivities! You’ve heard of a winter wonderland — but at the aquarium, ’tis the season for a Winter Waterland, with daily activities including a tree lighting at 4 p.m. and holiday classics "The Polar Express" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" screening in the 4-D theatre. And no shade to Rudolph, but we have it on good authority that Santa Claus also has a hard-working team of dolphins, which visitors can see in a special holiday-themed presentation inside the downtown Atlanta facility.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Stray bullet hits southwest Atlanta man sleeping in bed

ATLANTA - An overnight shooting in a Southwest Atlanta neighborhood sent one man to the hospital. Police said he was hit by a stray bullet. Residents of Sandlewood Estates said they were startled by the sound of gunshots just after midnight Saturday, but they were even more disturbed to learn that one of those shots hit a neighbor who was in bed sleeping at the time.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man, homes hit by gunfire in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Gunfire in southwest Atlanta sent a 58-year-old man to the hospital, according to Atlanta police. Investigators said a 58-year-old man was sleeping inside his home when he was struck by gunfire from outside his home on Sandcove Court. Several other homes in the area were hit by gunfire.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

High 5 Sports recap - Playoff Week Two

ATLANTA - It is round two of the High 5 Sports playoffs. Yes, the regular season may be over, but the "In your face" action has not stopped. It also is the last big show of the year, but the High 5 Sports team will keep following these teams on into the state championship games.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed in Downtown Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Police responded to a deadly shooting on Saturday night in Downtown Atlanta. Police went to the scene at 7:03 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot at 29 Peachtree Street. The scene is near the Five Points MARTA Station. It's southwest of the intersection where Marietta Street becomes Decatur Street.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Allatoona vs Roswell

In Class AAAAAA, the Allatoona Bucs have gotten red hot at just the right time. Nobody has scored on them this month. They are trying to keep it going playing No. 1 seed Roswell.
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Security changes at Lenox Square ahead of busy holiday shopping season

ATLANTA - Lenox Square has made some changes shoppers want to know about if the Buckhead mall is on their list of stops. Management is installing security access gates at locations covering all of the front side of the mall. And these are different from the valet locations. Shoppers arriving...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Coffee County vs Decatur

The Decatur Bulldogs were hosting the boys from Douglas, Georgia. Coffee County brought its 9-2 record to the big city.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 'Known suspect' stabs man in face during fight in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a known suspect accused of stabbing a man in the face Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say on Sunday shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of York Avenue SW after reports of a person stabbed. At...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

60-year-old man shot in leg in Downtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting at Downtown Atlanta pharmacy Sunday night. Officials say on Sunday at around 7:37 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot at a Walgreens Pharmacy at 25 Peachtree Street. At the scene, officers found a 60-year-old man who had been shot in...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire destroys Georgia home of boy with uncombable hair syndrome

ROSWELL, Ga - A devastating fire at the home has devastated a Roswell family. Flames raced through the home of Katelyn and Caleb Samples, and their young sons, Shep and Lock. The Monday afternoon fire destroyed the inside of their home. "Even though the house is still standing, everything is...
ROSWELL, GA

