ATLANTA - There’s no place like home for the holidays — especially when the residents of that home include dolphins, sharks, rays, and sea lions!. Some of the world’s most fascinating animals are celebrating the season right now at Georgia Aquarium, and the rest of us are invited to come join in on the festivities! You’ve heard of a winter wonderland — but at the aquarium, ’tis the season for a Winter Waterland, with daily activities including a tree lighting at 4 p.m. and holiday classics "The Polar Express" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" screening in the 4-D theatre. And no shade to Rudolph, but we have it on good authority that Santa Claus also has a hard-working team of dolphins, which visitors can see in a special holiday-themed presentation inside the downtown Atlanta facility.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO