Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Nov. 21 - Nov. 27
ATLANTA - We've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Beat the bomb in Atlanta, or get plastered with paint. Take the kids to the Zoo and learn all about your favorite animal with an up-close-and-personal private lesson. We even have plenty of things lined up to get you in the spirit for the holidays. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta among worst places for Thanksgiving traffic
A study by travel industry technology company INRIX ranks Atlanta among the worst for Thanksgiving travel congestion with Interstate 85 from Clairmont Road to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive expected to be a major headache spot.
fox5atlanta.com
Travelers should plan for parking at Atlanta's airport this Thanksgiving
ATLANTA - It's a good idea for travelers to plan ahead where they intend to leave a car as they get ready to catch a flight for Thanksgiving out of Atlanta. The North and South lots, the most heavily used city lots, are adjacent to the terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
fox5atlanta.com
Swimming through a 'Winter Waterland' at Georgia Aquarium
ATLANTA - There’s no place like home for the holidays — especially when the residents of that home include dolphins, sharks, rays, and sea lions!. Some of the world’s most fascinating animals are celebrating the season right now at Georgia Aquarium, and the rest of us are invited to come join in on the festivities! You’ve heard of a winter wonderland — but at the aquarium, ’tis the season for a Winter Waterland, with daily activities including a tree lighting at 4 p.m. and holiday classics "The Polar Express" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" screening in the 4-D theatre. And no shade to Rudolph, but we have it on good authority that Santa Claus also has a hard-working team of dolphins, which visitors can see in a special holiday-themed presentation inside the downtown Atlanta facility.
fox5atlanta.com
Stray bullet hits southwest Atlanta man sleeping in bed
ATLANTA - An overnight shooting in a Southwest Atlanta neighborhood sent one man to the hospital. Police said he was hit by a stray bullet. Residents of Sandlewood Estates said they were startled by the sound of gunshots just after midnight Saturday, but they were even more disturbed to learn that one of those shots hit a neighbor who was in bed sleeping at the time.
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta vs Carrollton – Call of the Week
The High 5 Sports Call of the Week gets a little help from the folks at Gradick Sports, who do a great job covering football in West Georgia. The matchup is Marietta vs Carrollton.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia drivers see cheaper gas prices, traffic headaches for Thanksgiving travel
ATLANTA - Over 1.5 million Georgia will take to the roads to drive to their Thanksgiving Holiday destinations. While the metro Atlanta area may cause headaches for drivers with all the holiday traffic, there is one bright spot for Georgians getting ready for the long drive. AAA says Georgia's average...
fox5atlanta.com
Man, homes hit by gunfire in SW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Gunfire in southwest Atlanta sent a 58-year-old man to the hospital, according to Atlanta police. Investigators said a 58-year-old man was sleeping inside his home when he was struck by gunfire from outside his home on Sandcove Court. Several other homes in the area were hit by gunfire.
fox5atlanta.com
High 5 Sports recap - Playoff Week Two
ATLANTA - It is round two of the High 5 Sports playoffs. Yes, the regular season may be over, but the "In your face" action has not stopped. It also is the last big show of the year, but the High 5 Sports team will keep following these teams on into the state championship games.
fox5atlanta.com
Man killed in Downtown Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Police responded to a deadly shooting on Saturday night in Downtown Atlanta. Police went to the scene at 7:03 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot at 29 Peachtree Street. The scene is near the Five Points MARTA Station. It's southwest of the intersection where Marietta Street becomes Decatur Street.
fox5atlanta.com
Allatoona vs Roswell
In Class AAAAAA, the Allatoona Bucs have gotten red hot at just the right time. Nobody has scored on them this month. They are trying to keep it going playing No. 1 seed Roswell.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police identify suspect in Spring Street double homicide
Atlanta police have identified the suspected shooter in a double homicide on Spring Street. It happened early Sunday morning outside of an apartment building in Midtown.
fox5atlanta.com
Cartersville vs Cambridge – Game of the Week
It is a battle of two top five teams. Cartersville and Cambridge both want to go all the way, but only one can walk away from this matchup in this week Game of the Week.
fox5atlanta.com
Security changes at Lenox Square ahead of busy holiday shopping season
ATLANTA - Lenox Square has made some changes shoppers want to know about if the Buckhead mall is on their list of stops. Management is installing security access gates at locations covering all of the front side of the mall. And these are different from the valet locations. Shoppers arriving...
fox5atlanta.com
Coffee County vs Decatur
The Decatur Bulldogs were hosting the boys from Douglas, Georgia. Coffee County brought its 9-2 record to the big city.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 'Known suspect' stabs man in face during fight in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a known suspect accused of stabbing a man in the face Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say on Sunday shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of York Avenue SW after reports of a person stabbed. At...
fox5atlanta.com
60-year-old man shot in leg in Downtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting at Downtown Atlanta pharmacy Sunday night. Officials say on Sunday at around 7:37 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot at a Walgreens Pharmacy at 25 Peachtree Street. At the scene, officers found a 60-year-old man who had been shot in...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire destroys Georgia home of boy with uncombable hair syndrome
ROSWELL, Ga - A devastating fire at the home has devastated a Roswell family. Flames raced through the home of Katelyn and Caleb Samples, and their young sons, Shep and Lock. The Monday afternoon fire destroyed the inside of their home. "Even though the house is still standing, everything is...
fox5atlanta.com
Mayor to enter agreement with Fulton County sheriff to house inmates Atlanta jail
ATLANTA - The Atlanta City Jail could soon be accepting inmates from the Fulton County Jail. In a statement released on Monday, Mayor Andre Dickens’ office says it will be entering into an agreement with Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat to begin housing inmates. That spokesperson wrote:. "Per the...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta McDonald's employee says customer started brawl, says video backs her story
ATLANTA - An employee at the McDonald’s who was involved in a brawl outside the restaurant wants to tell her side of the story. She claims the customers, not the employees, started the fight and were the aggressors. "I was very upset. I couldn’t believe it happened because it...
Comments / 0