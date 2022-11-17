ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate double shootings Sunday; 4 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate double shootings that happened Sunday night, Nov. 20. Four people were wounded. The first shooting happened around 8:24 p.m. near 32nd and Hampton. The victims have been identified as a 49-year-old man and a 32-year-old man. This shooting is the result of an argument. Both victims walked into to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shot fired inside Menomonee Falls' Sal's, man arrested

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls man was arrested after police said he fired a shot inside Sal's Pub and Grill on Appleton Avenue Sunday morning, Nov. 20. According to police, the man, identified as Dylan Breidenbach, had been harassing customers earlier that evening and was asked to leave before being escorted out.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Milwaukee men hurt in shootings, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 38 and 66, were hurt in separate shootings Sunday, Nov. 20. The first happened around 4 p.m. near 41st and Clarke. Police said the victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The second happened around 7:30 p.m. near 12th and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

62nd and Fiebrantz shooting; Milwaukee woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 62nd and Fiebrantz that landed a 64-year-old Milwaukee woman in the hospital on Sunday, Nov. 20. Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The Milwaukee woman was taken to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man dies in overnight shooting near 37th & Hopkins

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 a 43-year-old man was shot near 37th and Hopkins Streets. Police say that the victim has succumbed to his injuries. According to officials a 9mm handgun was found at the scene. Milwaukee police say this investigation is ongoing,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Man charged in Brownstone Social Lounge homicide pleads not guilty

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man charged with firing a gun into a Milwaukee bar last February is pleading not guilty. Twenty-five-year-old Jordan Tate is accused of shooting into the Brownstone Social Lounge after he was not allowed in because he wasn't old enough. On the night of the shooting,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee home sprayed by gunfire: 137 bullet casings at scene

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say someone fired shots into a home late Thursday night. Investigators found 137 bullet casings at the scene. Police say the gunfire happened around 11:35 p.m., near 88th Street and Hampton Avenue. Nobody was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Apartment fire near 68th and Stevenson leaves residents displaced

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An apartment fire near 68th and Stevenson left multiple units affected and many residents without a home. Officials say a Red Cross shelter has been opened at the Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church near 80th and Meinecke for those affected by the fire. The Milwaukee Fire Department...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Child dies in apartment fire near 84th and Mill Road

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A child has died in an apartment fire near 84th and Mill Road. The medical examiner confirms the child was a 4-year-old boy. Officials say they rescued the child from the second floor and the child was rushed to Children's Wisconsin. Paramedics performed life-saving measures, but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Girl shot, Milwaukee woman charged admits to firing gun

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is charged with second-degree reckless injury and disorderly conduct after a girl was shot on the city's north side Monday, Nov. 14. Prosecutors said Ajanay Pembelton admitted to firing a shot inside an apartment building – but said she did not intend to hurt the girl.
MILWAUKEE, WI

