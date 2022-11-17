Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate four separate shootings within the span of about 4 hours
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating four shootings that happened between 8:24 p.m. Sunday night and 12:48 a.m. Monday morning. Police say a double shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 20 around 8:24 p.m. near Hampton and 32nd. Police state the shooting was the result of an argument between...
Six overnight shootings in Milwaukee, police search for suspects
Milwaukee police are investigating six shootings overnight Monday, where more than half of the victims are teens.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate double shootings Sunday; 4 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate double shootings that happened Sunday night, Nov. 20. Four people were wounded. The first shooting happened around 8:24 p.m. near 32nd and Hampton. The victims have been identified as a 49-year-old man and a 32-year-old man. This shooting is the result of an argument. Both victims walked into to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. No arrests have been made.
CBS 58
Police investigate 33-year-old man killed in overnight shooting near 6th & Harrison
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday, Nov. 20 at about 2:42 a.m. near 6th St. and Harrison Ave. The 33-year-old Milwaukee man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Police say this investigation is ongoing, and they continue to...
33-year-old man killed near 6th and Harrison
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shot fired inside Menomonee Falls' Sal's, man arrested
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls man was arrested after police said he fired a shot inside Sal's Pub and Grill on Appleton Avenue Sunday morning, Nov. 20. According to police, the man, identified as Dylan Breidenbach, had been harassing customers earlier that evening and was asked to leave before being escorted out.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee men hurt in shootings, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 38 and 66, were hurt in separate shootings Sunday, Nov. 20. The first happened around 4 p.m. near 41st and Clarke. Police said the victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The second happened around 7:30 p.m. near 12th and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
62nd and Fiebrantz shooting; Milwaukee woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 62nd and Fiebrantz that landed a 64-year-old Milwaukee woman in the hospital on Sunday, Nov. 20. Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The Milwaukee woman was taken to the...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man dies in overnight shooting near 37th & Hopkins
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 a 43-year-old man was shot near 37th and Hopkins Streets. Police say that the victim has succumbed to his injuries. According to officials a 9mm handgun was found at the scene. Milwaukee police say this investigation is ongoing,...
CBS 58
Man charged in Brownstone Social Lounge homicide pleads not guilty
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man charged with firing a gun into a Milwaukee bar last February is pleading not guilty. Twenty-five-year-old Jordan Tate is accused of shooting into the Brownstone Social Lounge after he was not allowed in because he wasn't old enough. On the night of the shooting,...
CBS 58
Menomonee Falls man charged after allegedly opening fire inside Sal's Pub and Grill
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Menomonee Falls man was arrested Sunday, Nov. 20, after allegedly firing shots inside a bar on Appleton Avenue. Police responded to Sal's Pub and Grill around 1:49 a.m. for a report of a man with a gun. Upon arrival, they located the suspect,...
CBS 58
Residence bombarded with gunfire near 88th & Hampton, 137 bullet casings found at the scene
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police report finding 137 bullet casings at the scene of a residence near 88th St. and Hampton Ave. after a gunfire incident around 11:35 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Incredibly, no one was injured during this incident. Milwaukee police say this investigation is ongoing and...
One killed near Hopkins and Hampton
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
WISN
Milwaukee home sprayed by gunfire: 137 bullet casings at scene
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say someone fired shots into a home late Thursday night. Investigators found 137 bullet casings at the scene. Police say the gunfire happened around 11:35 p.m., near 88th Street and Hampton Avenue. Nobody was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should...
CBS 58
Racine police caution women to avoid man suspected of victimizing women on dating apps
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A third woman that Racine Police are aware of has ended up unconscious while in the presence of a man who has met women on dating apps before allegedly victimizing them, resulting in a loss of money. Fifty-two-year-old Timothy L. Olsen is the suspect whom...
Mayor pressed for solutions as city breaks homicide record for 3rd straight year
Milwaukee police data shows 194 lives have bene lost to violence in the city so far this year. That’s one more than the total from all of last year and four more than 2020.
CBS 58
Apartment fire near 68th and Stevenson leaves residents displaced
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An apartment fire near 68th and Stevenson left multiple units affected and many residents without a home. Officials say a Red Cross shelter has been opened at the Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church near 80th and Meinecke for those affected by the fire. The Milwaukee Fire Department...
CBS 58
Child dies in apartment fire near 84th and Mill Road
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A child has died in an apartment fire near 84th and Mill Road. The medical examiner confirms the child was a 4-year-old boy. Officials say they rescued the child from the second floor and the child was rushed to Children's Wisconsin. Paramedics performed life-saving measures, but...
Vehicle crashes into building, catches fire: one killed
The Milwaukee Police Department said one person has died following a car crash Friday night. The crash happened near 2nd and Maple shortly before 9 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Girl shot, Milwaukee woman charged admits to firing gun
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is charged with second-degree reckless injury and disorderly conduct after a girl was shot on the city's north side Monday, Nov. 14. Prosecutors said Ajanay Pembelton admitted to firing a shot inside an apartment building – but said she did not intend to hurt the girl.
