Scott W. Dunlap, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott W. Dunlap, 62, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Scott was born January 17, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William and Justine (Pelton) Dunlap. He graduated...
Constance Pasquerilla Stahura, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Constance Pasquerilla Stahura, age 76, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, November 20, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Constance was born November 25, 1945 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Nicholas and Flora Domascieno Pasquerilla. After graduating from Brookfield High School in 1963...
Carlos A. Valentin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Carlos A. Valentin will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Valentin departed this life Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
Damon P. Nick, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Damon P. Nick, age 62, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Northside Hospital in Duluth, Georgia. Damon was born July 26, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio and was a son of Kydiako Papadopoulos and Helen Pikos. He was a 1978 graduate of Campbell Memorial High...
Arthur H. White, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur H. White, 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Caprice Health Care. Artie was born on March 14, 1948, in Youngstown, the son of Arthur R. and Dorothy James White. A man of faith, Artie attended Venture Church. A lifelong resident...
Loleta June Mercer, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loleta June Mercer, 83 of Sebring, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Altercare in Alliance. She was born in Centralia, West Virginia on January 21, 1939 the daughter of the late Orville and Gerldine (Barker) Gibson. Loleta enjoyed cooking especially baking, people will...
Jesare’e Dominique Harris, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesare’e Dominique Harris, 36, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born March 12, 1986, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Sonja T. Harris and Jesse Young. Jesare’e was a 2004 graduate of Warren G. Harding...
Brian Johnathan Bair, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Johnathan Bair, 61 of Hookstown, Pennsylvania, the youngest child of Floyd and Genevieve Bair, born September 24, 1961, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at UPMC Hospital. Brian was a 1980 graduate of Canfield High School and later went to YSU and studied Electrical...
Alma F. (Wade) Flory, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alma Flory of Sebring, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alma F. (Wade) Flory, please visit our...
Amelia Theresa DeBonis Vince, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia Theresa DeBonis Vince, 98, of Girard passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Amelia was born September 28, 1924 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Rocco and Jessie (D’Gati) DeBonis. Millie was a remarkable woman. She raised...
Roger E. Johnson, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger E. Johnson, 77, passed away unexpectedly, Friday evening, November 18, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family and friends, as they were gathered to celebrate Roger and Marilyn’s 50th wedding anniversary. Roger was born March 13, 1945 in Morgantown, West Virginia, a...
Oddie G. Russ, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oddie G. Russ of Youngstown, Ohio departed life Monday, November 14, 2022 peacefully in his home. Mr. Russ was born on May 19, 1930 to Ida Gainer-Russ and George Russ in Cottondale, Florida. When he moved to Ohio from New Jersey, he initially worked for...
Shirley M. Stanford, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley M. (DeMarco) Stanford, 82, of Masury passed away on Tuesday morning, November 15, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Shirley was born on October 28, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Mary (Fearro) DeMarco. Shirley was a graduate of...
Karimeh Rafidi, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karimeh Rafidi, 93, of Canfield, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, November 17, 2022 at Briarfield Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Karimeh was born January 29, 1929, in El Bireh, Palestine, the daughter of Izzat and Hilwa Rafidi and later came to the United States in...
Edith L. Butler, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Edith L. Butler, 84, of Youngstown, Ohio, transitioned from her earthly labor to her heavenly reward on Monday, November 14, 2022. Mrs. Butler was born November 12, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of Gilbert Battles and Julia Thomas Robinson. She had worked for many...
Robert H. Franko, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 25, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown for Robert H. Franko, 85, who died Saturday, November 19, at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center. Robert was born March...
Loyal “Ed” Hoffman, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loyal “Ed” Hoffman, age 85, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem. He was born on December 24, 1936, in Alliance, son of the late Lorin and Dorothy Irwin Hoffman. Loyal had worked as a tool...
Charles K. Nedig, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles K. Nedig died on Friday, November 18, 2022. Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles K Nedig, please visit our floral store.
Timothy J. Shellenberger, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy J. Shellenberger died on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Timothy J Shellenberger, please visit our floral store.
Jane Ann Greasel, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Ann Greasel, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Preserves at Mentor Ridge. Jane was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 7, 1944, the daughter of Joseph C. and Ethel McCarthy Greasel. She was a graduate of Canfield High School. She...
