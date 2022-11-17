Read full article on original website
A recount is to be conducted concerning the very close race for Pennington County Commissioner in District 4 in the November 8th General Election. According to Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon challenger Roy Sourdif received 49.7 percent of the vote, while incumbent Darryl Tveitbakk received 49.46 percent of the vote.
