SB Nation

Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint

The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Ja Morant (ankle) week-to-week with Grade 1 sprain

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is week-to-week after sufering a Grade 1 ankle sprain. Morant is expected to miss some time after Memphis' superstar suffered an ankle sprain on Friday night. Expect Tyus Jones to fill in at point guard until Morant is ready to return. According to Rotogrinders'...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Clippers' Paul George (knee, hamstring) out on Monday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee, hamstring) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. George has been downgraded from questionable to out due to a knee soreness and a strained hamstring and will not be available to face Utah on Monday. His first chance to return will come against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Boston's Marcus Smart (ankle) starting on Monday, Derrick White to bench

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (ankle) is starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. After missing two games with ankle inflammation, Smart will return on Monday night. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 30.4 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.6...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jeff Green (knee) ruled out for Nuggets' Tuesday matchup

Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Green will not be available after the veteran suffered a right knee contusion. In a matchup versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating, expect Zeke Nnaji to see more minutes at the four if Aaron Gordon is also inactive.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder, hamstring) to undergo further evaluation

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will undergo further evaluation for his shoulder and hamstring injuries following the team's Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields appeared to suffer a hamstring injury on the Bears' final drive before taking a hit and landing hard on his non-throwing shoulder. He was spotted being carted to the locker room shortly after the game concluded, and will likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Gorgui Dieng starting for Spurs Sunday in place of injured Jakob Poeltl

San Antonio Spurs forward/center Gorgui Dieng will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jakob Poeltl is sitting out the final game of the week due to right knee soreness. That leaves the Spurs without their starting center going up against an elite big man in Anthony Davis. Dieng will be the first one called upon to take over down low.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Indiana's Andrew Nembhard (knee) ruled out on Monday

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (knee) will not play in Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Nembhard will sit out on Monday night with a bruised left knee. Expect Aaron Nesmith to see more minutes versus an Orlando team ranked 25th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 172.8...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Warriors' Kevon Looney (hand) questionable versus Pelicans Monday

The Golden State Warriors listed Kevon Looney (hand) as questionable for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Looney could see extensive work tonight with the Warriors' top veterans sitting, but it looks like he's dealing with a hand contusion. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff. Our...
numberfire.com

LeBron James (adductor) out again Sunday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James is still dealing with his left adductor strain, and as a result, he has once again been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to get another start on the wing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) out for Tuesday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid suffered a sprained foot in Saturday's game, and is now likely to miss at least the next two games for the Sixers. The star is averaging 32.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Bam Adebayo (knee) active for Heat's Monday matchup

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) will play in Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Adebayo will be active for the second part of Miami's back-to-back. In 34.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Adebayo to score 41.5 FanDuel points. Adebayo's projection includes 19.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Denver's Aaron Gordon (illness) questionable on Sunday

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. After a two game absence with an illness, Gordon's availability remains unknown. Expect Jeff Green to play more minutes at the four against a Dallas unit ranked fourth in defensive rating if Gordon is inactive.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Tobias Harris (hip) listed questionable Saturday for Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harris is officially listed as questionable due to left hip soreness. However, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, he's once again not expected to play. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) active on Monday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo will suit up on Monday night despite dealing with left calf tightness. In 33.1 expected minutes, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 56.2 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 29.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson (back) out for Minnesota on Monday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Miami Heat. Anderson is dealing with back spasms and is a surprise downgraded ahead of Monday's clash with the Heat. Taurean Prince and Naz Reid could see more minutes with Anderson unavailable on Monday. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

