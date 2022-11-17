Read full article on original website
arkvalleyvoice.com
Wild and Scenic Film Festival Set for December 1
Two great film events are coming your way from the Greater Arkansas River Association (GARNA): one that in graphic reality, demonstrates the earth’s climate crisis and the need for environmental efforts to protect the nation’s lands and rivers. The other is a free, bonus film that you can view at your leisure by following the link below.
arkvalleyvoice.com
PfCA Message to the Community: “Stop This Hate”
The crowd of about 45 people gathered quietly on Sunday evening along the banks of the Arkansas River in Salida as the Partnership for Community Action (PfCA) has each year, in honor of Transgender Remembrance Day. The event was planned, but it took on added significance as the state and...
See the Last Gas Chamber Used in Colorado at Creepy Prison Museum
One thing that the town of Cañon City, Colorado is most well-known for is its prisons. Just outside of Cañon City is the notorious ADX Florence, also known as SuperMax, which houses the worst of the worst. There are also numerous prisons surrounding SuperMax, but on the other...
KRDO
Colorado Parks and Wildlife tracking buck seen with fencing wrapped around antlers
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is searching for a buck seen in Teller County with debris wrapped around its antlers. According to CPW, the buck was last seen Friday off Rampart Range Rd. It had a large fence pole and fencing wrapped around its antlers. The...
westernslopenow.com
Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in
Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
coloradosun.com
Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
