NDSU Research Foundation welcomes new board members
The NDSU Research Foundation added three new board members at the Oct. 14 board of directors meeting. The NDSU Research Foundation is an independent, not-for-profit organization that facilitates the transfer of NDSU scientific discoveries, technologies, products and processes to the marketplace. NDSU’s technology portfolio includes developed inventions from faculty, staff...
Extension program director named
Jodi Delozier recently accepted the position as NDSU Extension specialist and program director for Soil and Water Leadership Development. She started Oct. 24. Delozier will provide leadership education across the state and work closely with the State Soil Conservation Committee to help carry out their mission. “I look forward to...
Forum on police use of force scheduled at NDSU
The Northern Plains Ethics Institute at NDSU is set to host “Police Use of Force and Public Safety,” Thursday, Dec. 1, at noon in the Hidatsa room of the Memorial Union. The public forum is scheduled to feature Carol A. Archbold, Walter F. and Verna Gehrt Endowed Professor and chair of the NDSU Department of Criminal Justice, and Joel Powell, professor and peace officer education coordinator at Minnesota State University Moorhead.
