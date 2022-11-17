The Northern Plains Ethics Institute at NDSU is set to host “Police Use of Force and Public Safety,” Thursday, Dec. 1, at noon in the Hidatsa room of the Memorial Union. The public forum is scheduled to feature Carol A. Archbold, Walter F. and Verna Gehrt Endowed Professor and chair of the NDSU Department of Criminal Justice, and Joel Powell, professor and peace officer education coordinator at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

