Foreigner Partnering with Florida Charities to Raise Money for Families Devastated by Hurricane Ian

Legendary rock band Foreigner has announced that it’s partnering with charities to raise funds for Florida families devastated by Hurricane Ian.

The band also announced that it will be donating its own money to those in need. These relief efforts will take place during Foreigner’s sold-out The Greatest Hits November 2022 Tour run across The Sunshine State.

The band said it will partner with Greater Good Music to provide truckloads of groceries for families and Charity Pros for Kiddos Christmas Toy Drive efforts. These efforts will help Florida residents in devastated areas through the Thanksgiving and Christmas periods, the band says.

Foreigner will also donate and auction off several hand-signed guitars and invite audience members to join the band in these efforts.

The band recently announced its upcoming show dates, which are a celebration of the band’s biggest-selling albums and iconic tracks. Audience members in attendance will be treated to songs such as “Cold As Ice,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Hot Blooded” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

See a full list of dates below.

“FOREIGNER: The Greatest Hits” 2022 Florida Tour

Tues Nov 15 Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Weds Nov 16 Coconut Creek, FL – Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Thur Nov 17 Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Sat Nov 19 Fort Myers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Sun Nov 20 Melbourne, FL – Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

Foreigner’s The Historic Farewell Tour all dates:

Thu July 6th Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat July 8th West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sun July 9th Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue July 11th Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

Fri July 14th Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Tue July 18th Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Wed July 19th St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri July 21st Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat July 22nd Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Mon July 24th Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Tue July 25th Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri July 28th Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat July 29th Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue August 1st Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed August 2nd Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach

Fri August 4th Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sat August 5th Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue August 8th Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Wed August 9th Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri August 11th Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat August 12th Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon August 14th Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed August 16th Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri August 18th Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater

Sun August 20th Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Mon August 21st Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater

Wed August 23rd Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Thu August 24th Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Weds August 30th Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater

Fri September 1st Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat September 2nd Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun September 3rd Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

