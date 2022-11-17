GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - One man is in jail after firing a shot toward a nearby home and trying to flee police and in Gogebic County. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, Michigan State Police troopers from the Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a domestic disturbance and malicious destruction of property complaint in Marenisco. The complaint involved a 31-year-old male suspect.

GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO