UPMATTERS
Man flees police in Gogebic County, leads officers on chase into Wisconsin
MARENISCO, Mich. (WJMN) – A man has been arrested after fleeing Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers in Gogebic County and leading officers on a chase into northern Wisconsin. According to a release from MSP, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin firefighters rescue deer hunter who became disorientated, lost in the woods
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in northern Wisconsin helped to rescue a deer hunter who was having difficulty breathing after getting lost in the woods on Wednesday. According to Pine Lake Fire Rescue, crews were made aware of the incident around 5:30 p.m. on November 16, and say...
WLUC
Police arrest Gogebic County domestic disturbance suspect after car chase
GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - One man is in jail after firing a shot toward a nearby home and trying to flee police and in Gogebic County. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, Michigan State Police troopers from the Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a domestic disturbance and malicious destruction of property complaint in Marenisco. The complaint involved a 31-year-old male suspect.
