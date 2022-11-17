Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Florida Gov. DeSantis unveils Hurricane Ian recovery portal
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the launch of the Unite Florida Recovery Portal to connect Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian to important recovery resources, including housing support. The state’s “first-ever state-led sheltering and housing program” provides temporary sheltering options — such as travel trailers and recreational vehicles — and temporary or...
Data Shows Thousands Of Students In Florida Committed Under Baker Act
Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, data presented Wednesday to a school-safety commission showed. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement
Voters 'Will Walk Barefoot Over Broken Glass' For Me, Boasts Ron DeSantis
"Florida is where 'woke' goes to die," he crowed to a meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in what sounded like a presidential campaign speech.
click orlando
Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner
ATLANTA – A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia's recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger's victory, state election officials said. The audit — required by state law — turned up a small difference in votes from the machine count used during...
click orlando
Florida House to create new subcommittees, add ‘Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Incoming House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, released a plan Friday that will make changes in committees and subcommittees, including creating an Infrastructure Strategies Committee overseeing issues such as transportation, water quality and flood resilience. The plan came as lawmakers prepare to meet Tuesday in an...
lawfareblog.com
Flynn Must Fly to Fulton
Editor’s note: The following is a dispatch from Nov. 15, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. Following a quiet period during the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections, it’s been a particularly busy two weeks...
click orlando
‘Serial con man’ opens new Florida business after stint in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A convicted felon whom federal prosecutors once called a “serial con man” recently opened a new company in Florida that advertised accounting and legal services, News 6 learned. Michael Nelson, 51, did not respond to written questions from News 6 inquiring about his latest...
Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis’s results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm
Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
gbhsblueandgold.com
Will Florida survive Gaetz?
While the midterms are ending, we, as high school students, are limited to our communities’ future. The congressional election has been seen as a more local event, with representatives like Matt Gaetz and Rebekah Jones campaigning through our streets. In the case of representing Florida’s 1st Congressional District, Jones would have been a better choice.
horseandrider.com
Second EHM Case in Florida This Year
A yearling Standardbred filly in Palm Beach County, Florida, is positive for neurologic equine herpesvirus (EHM). The filly began displaying ataxia on November 7. She was isolated on November 17 when test results confirmed EHV-4 infection. The filly lives at a training facility. Sixteen horses have been exposed and placed...
calleochonews.com
Suarez speaks up on ‘disinformation’ causing the red wave in Florida 2022 elections
City of Miami mayor, Francis Suarez, hits back at former White House secretary for claiming Latinos were being swayed by disinformation in the 2022 elections. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez responded to former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s claim that there’s a massive disinformation problem in Latin media which contributed to the Republic Party’s sweeping win in Florida.
beckersasc.com
Florida physician pleads guilty to receiving kickbacks in $2.7M fraud scheme
Tampa, Fla.-based physician Sean Patrick O'Rourke, MD, has pleaded guilty to soliciting and receiving kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 18. According to court documents, in 2018, Dr. O'Rourke entered an illegal agreement with a company where the company completed physicians' orders for Medicare via an internet-based platform. Dr. O'Rourke would then access the platform and sign the orders in exchange for a payment of $25 per patient without ever interacting with the patients.
click orlando
FEMA extends deadline to apply for Hurricane Ian federal disaster assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced Monday that Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian now have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance. The new deadline to apply is Jan. 12, 2023, and applies to people in the following Central Florida counties: Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and Volusia counties.
click orlando
SpaceX plans launch from Florida coast
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is preparing to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday evening. The launch is targeted for 9:57 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40. [TRENDING: Port Canaveral now home to world’s largest cruise ship | Arson suspect shot by...
WCJB
Four utility providers in Florida to collect hundreds of millions of dollars to stormproof the grid
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Power bills are about to rise again for some electric customers in North Central Florida. State regulators signed off on allowing four utilities to collect hundreds of millions of dollars to stormproof the grid. The Florida Public Service Commission approved proposals by four utility providers. Of...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: How long is my class E drivers license valid for and what will it cost to renew it?
CENTRAL FLORIDA – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. The question this week: How long is my class E drivers license valid for and what...
Reminder: The Left Lane Is For Passing, Per Florida Law
Florida Highway Patrol is cracking down on left-lane drivers that aren't following the law.
It’s gardening season: Here’s a guide to South Florida’s native and invasive plants
Now that temperatures are dipping ever so slightly, gardeners are getting ready to get their hands dirty for a new season of freshly planted fall foliage. If you’re new to South Florida or new to gardening, here’s a tip: Make sure to choose native plants that grow harmoniously with fellow shrubs, trees and flowers — and steer clear of invasive plants, which have been artificially introduced ...
flcourier.com
FEMA rule could make it costlier for residents to rebuild after hurricane
Hurricane-damaged properties in Florida counties are subject to a federal rule that could thwart recovery efforts for some homeowners. The FEMA 50% rule, as part of the National Flood Insurance Program, mandates that if a home incurs substantial damage — determined when repair costs total or exceed 50% of the property’s market value — it must be brought up to current building codes and floodplain regulations.
Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadly
U-turns are legal in Florida, and a sheer necessity in many places like Orlando where there are numerous boulevards and so much heavy traffic. Getting around the city without them can be next to impossible.
Comments / 0