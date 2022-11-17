ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Florida Gov. DeSantis unveils Hurricane Ian recovery portal

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the launch of the Unite Florida Recovery Portal to connect Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian to important recovery resources, including housing support. The state’s “first-ever state-led sheltering and housing program” provides temporary sheltering options — such as travel trailers and recreational vehicles — and temporary or...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner

ATLANTA – A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia's recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger's victory, state election officials said. The audit — required by state law — turned up a small difference in votes from the machine count used during...
GEORGIA STATE
click orlando

Florida House to create new subcommittees, add ‘Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Incoming House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, released a plan Friday that will make changes in committees and subcommittees, including creating an Infrastructure Strategies Committee overseeing issues such as transportation, water quality and flood resilience. The plan came as lawmakers prepare to meet Tuesday in an...
FLORIDA STATE
lawfareblog.com

Flynn Must Fly to Fulton

Editor’s note: The following is a dispatch from Nov. 15, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. Following a quiet period during the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections, it’s been a particularly busy two weeks...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
click orlando

‘Serial con man’ opens new Florida business after stint in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A convicted felon whom federal prosecutors once called a “serial con man” recently opened a new company in Florida that advertised accounting and legal services, News 6 learned. Michael Nelson, 51, did not respond to written questions from News 6 inquiring about his latest...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis’s results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm

Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
gbhsblueandgold.com

Will Florida survive Gaetz?

While the midterms are ending, we, as high school students, are limited to our communities’ future. The congressional election has been seen as a more local event, with representatives like Matt Gaetz and Rebekah Jones campaigning through our streets. In the case of representing Florida’s 1st Congressional District, Jones would have been a better choice.
FLORIDA STATE
horseandrider.com

Second EHM Case in Florida This Year

A yearling Standardbred filly in Palm Beach County, Florida, is positive for neurologic equine herpesvirus (EHM). The filly began displaying ataxia on November 7. She was isolated on November 17 when test results confirmed EHV-4 infection. The filly lives at a training facility. Sixteen horses have been exposed and placed...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
calleochonews.com

Suarez speaks up on ‘disinformation’ causing the red wave in Florida 2022 elections

City of Miami mayor, Francis Suarez, hits back at former White House secretary for claiming Latinos were being swayed by disinformation in the 2022 elections. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez responded to former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s claim that there’s a massive disinformation problem in Latin media which contributed to the Republic Party’s sweeping win in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
beckersasc.com

Florida physician pleads guilty to receiving kickbacks in $2.7M fraud scheme

Tampa, Fla.-based physician Sean Patrick O'Rourke, MD, has pleaded guilty to soliciting and receiving kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 18. According to court documents, in 2018, Dr. O'Rourke entered an illegal agreement with a company where the company completed physicians' orders for Medicare via an internet-based platform. Dr. O'Rourke would then access the platform and sign the orders in exchange for a payment of $25 per patient without ever interacting with the patients.
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

FEMA extends deadline to apply for Hurricane Ian federal disaster assistance

ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced Monday that Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian now have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance. The new deadline to apply is Jan. 12, 2023, and applies to people in the following Central Florida counties: Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and Volusia counties.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

SpaceX plans launch from Florida coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is preparing to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday evening. The launch is targeted for 9:57 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40. [TRENDING: Port Canaveral now home to world’s largest cruise ship | Arson suspect shot by...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

It’s gardening season: Here’s a guide to South Florida’s native and invasive plants

Now that temperatures are dipping ever so slightly, gardeners are getting ready to get their hands dirty for a new season of freshly planted fall foliage. If you’re new to South Florida or new to gardening, here’s a tip: Make sure to choose native plants that grow harmoniously with fellow shrubs, trees and flowers — and steer clear of invasive plants, which have been artificially introduced ...
FLORIDA STATE
flcourier.com

FEMA rule could make it costlier for residents to rebuild after hurricane

Hurricane-damaged properties in Florida counties are subject to a federal rule that could thwart recovery efforts for some homeowners. The FEMA 50% rule, as part of the National Flood Insurance Program, mandates that if a home incurs substantial damage — determined when repair costs total or exceed 50% of the property’s market value — it must be brought up to current building codes and floodplain regulations.
NORTH PORT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy