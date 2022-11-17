No. 5 Old Colony ready to face top-seeded Hull in the Div. 8 state semifinals

ROCHESTER – The Old Colony football team has a quirky cast of characters.

How about a quarterback who prefers throwing a block to throwing a pass or the leading running back who really likes playing defensive end?

They and their teammates will be center stage Friday evening at 6 p.m. when the fifth-seeded Cougars (9-1) play undefeated and top-seeded Hull (10-0) in the Div. 8 state semifinal at Sandwich High School. The winner advances to the Super Bowl on either Dec. 2 or 3 at Gillette Stadium

“I like the physicality of football,” senior quarterback Matt McGuiggan, all 175 pounds of him, explained. “I didn’t play quarterback until my freshman year. I wanted to play wherever I was needed.

“I like blocking and I like playing football with physicality. It’s not football without that.”

“If Matt pitches the ball to one of our wingbacks, he takes off to lead the blocking,” head coach Brandon Mendez said. “I knew he was a good athlete and baseball player and he’s definitely grown a bit.”

McGuiggan has thrown 74 passes in 10 games this season, completing 38 for 582 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. On the 381 running plays Old Colony has run, he’s gotten his share of blocks. He also carried the ball 73 times for 507 yards, a 6.95 yards-per-carry average.

“I’m looking forward to this game,” McGuiggan said. “We’ve got to win this game to get to Gillette.”

Senior Chris Egan has carried the ball 107 times from scrimmage and has amassed 773 yards, an average of 7.22 yards-per-carry. The 210-pound senior found himself down the depth chart his sophomore year with two veteran backs ahead of him.

With nowhere to run, he found a spot as a tight end, where he was the first or second read on most plays when he wasn’t blocking.

“I did a lot of blocking on power sweeps,” Egan said. “I’d go to the second level and get the linebacker.

“The last two years, I’ve been protecting Matt in the pocket. I take the rushers where their momentum was taking them. If they’re coming in straight, I take them ‘around town.’ My job is to be a nuisance and keep them away from Matt.

“I do enjoy the blocking. This season I had to block some 300-pound players from Nauset, Bristol-Plymouth and (Greater) New Bedford Voke. They were some big boys!”

Although he plays on both sides of the ball, Egan has a preference for the defense and the chess game that is played between offenses and defenses.

“When you game plan, most is defensive game planning,” he said. “The offense may install one new formation each week. By now, we know what to do. There are a lot more defensive adjustments in the game.

“In the Manchester Essex game (a 22-20 win in the quarterfinals), I had a ton of runs, a breakout catch and several tackles for a loss. I love it when some running back sweeps to the outside with two or less blockers in front of him. My eyes light up and I don’t think they anticipate a defensive end who has running-back speed.”

Mendez is enjoying being one step from coaching in the Super Bowl and watching the progress his team is making.

“We made our schedule knowing it would be competitive,” said Mendez, who is in his eighth year as the head coach. “We were playing ‘up’ with bigger schools like Blue Hills Regional and Bristol-Plymouth and adding Greater New Bedford Voke. They’re from a good league and for us to compete with them (a 22-14 win), is a step up for us. I know where we came from.”

Long looked down upon, the Mayflower League has made its presence known lately.

“When our teams play out of the league, the physicality we bring is obvious,” Mendez said. “It’s all about physical preparation. We’re usually undersized so we have to be in great shape. It’s more about effort, maintaining our focus and proper techniques.”

Other than Egan, Old Colony uses a stable of running backs who share the carries. Jake O’Neill, Max Finney, Ryan Silva and Michael Willwerth will handle the ball as do tight ends Luke Meelia and Trevor Taveira and outside threat Shawn Markham.

Ryan Letendre anchors the line at center with guards Andrew Cassetta and JJ Pelletier, tackles Tommy Fulton and Hunter Morrell and swing lineman Dylan Flannery.

Defensively, Fulton, Pelletier, Flannery and Silva rotate at defensive tackle with Morrell and Egan on the ends. Letendre, Finney and Owen Deree share inside linebacking duties and Willwerth and Stu Burnham are outside linebackers. McGuiggan and Taveira play cornerback and Markham is the free safety.

“This is a big game for our school,” Egan emphasized. “We haven’t been in this situation before and it means a lot to the future of our program.”

The Cougars will graduate 14 seniors this spring, but will have five juniors (Markham, Meelia, Fulton, Letendre, Burnham) and a sophomore (Deree) coming back.

“The seniors have taught the younger kids,” Mendez said. “I’m just excited to have the opportunity to be with this team. It’s a special group of kids and I’m proud of them. I’m proud of the way they work. They deserve this type of opportunity and they’re making the most of it.

“We have to play mistake free and we’ve been lucky we don’t turn the ball over. We’ve had two fumbles and two interceptions all season and I hope that continues. Then we have to keep the ball and control the time of possession.

“On defense, we have to make them drive the length of the field. In the playoffs, we were up by two scores late in both games (22-15 vs. Ware and 22-20 vs. Manchester-Essex, where we almost drained the clock the whole third quarter.)”

Hull, which competes in the South Shore (Tobin), won all 10 of its games this season by a combined score of 322-100. The Pirates have topped 35 points in half of their games.

A year ago, Hull came up short to Randolph, losing 20-14 in the Div. 8 Super Bowl, but returned five all-league players from that team.

The winner of Friday night’s game will play the winner between KIPP Academy of Lynn vs. Oxford in the Super Bowl.

NO. 5 OLD COLONY VS. NO. 1 HULL

What: Div. 8 State Semifinal

When: 6 p.m., Friday

Where: Sandwich High School

Records: Old Colony (9-1); Hull (10-0)

Last week: Old Colony 22, Manchester Essex 20; Hull 40, Cathedral 0

Laurie's Line: Old Colony 28, Hull 27