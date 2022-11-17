Read full article on original website
Afya: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) _ Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $14.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Nova Lima, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share. The medical education company...
Carvana stock rout hits 97% this year with used-car prices crumble
Online car dealer Carvana's shares are careening toward an all-time low as investors grow more concerned about the continuing decline in used-vehicle prices. The price of the company's stock fell as much as 12% to $7.06, on pace to close at a record low. Carvana, which was once touted as a disruptor in the used-car dealer industry for its online sales, has seen recession-wary investors flee this year from risky and expensive growth stocks.
This Week: Dell earns, Best Buy earns, new home sales
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Dell Technologies reports its latest quarterly snapshot Monday. Wall Street predicts the computer and technology services -company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings fell compared with the same period last year. That would echo the company’s results in its previous two quarters. Investors will be listening for an update on how Dell’s personal computer sales trends are faring heading into the holiday shopping season.
Sequoia-Backed WeLab seeks funds at $2 billion value, sources say
WeLab, backed by investors including Sequoia Capital and billionaire Li Ka-shing, is weighing a new funding round that could value the Hong Kong-based fintech firm at about $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The company is looking to raise $200 million to $250 million in the new...
Smart Money: Crypto Crash, and Growing Money Fast
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast,...
Permian Resources makes debut at Executive Conference
As a private company backed by private equity, Will Hickey and James Walter, co-chief executive officers of Colgate Energy, tended to avoid conferences like Hart Energy’s Executive Oil Conference. But now, as co-CEOs of publicly traded Permian Resources – born this fall of the merger of Colgate and Centennial...
