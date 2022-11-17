Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint
The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
numberfire.com
Kevin Love (thumb) questionable for Cavs Monday
The Cleveland Cavaliers listed Kevin Love (thumb fracture) as questionable for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Love was unable to play in yesterday's game, but has a chance to suit up tonight in the second leg of Cleveland's back-to-back. The veteran big man has been an important part of the Cavs' rotation throughout this season, but has only made one start.
numberfire.com
Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) out Monday versus Wolves
The Miami Heat ruled out Duncan Robinson (ankle) for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Robinson was able to suit up Sunday night despite dealing with a hand injury, but suffered an ankle sprain during that game and will now miss today's game against the Timberwolves. Robinson has not started...
numberfire.com
Jaren Jackson Jr. (injury management) not listed on Grizzlies' Tuesday injury report
Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (injury management) is available for Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Jackson Jr. is on track to return after the Grizzlies' forward sat on Sunday for injury management reasons. In 27.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson Jr. to score 32.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'
Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
numberfire.com
Pacers starting Aaron Nesmith for inactive Andrew Nembhard (knee) on Monday
Indiana Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith is starting in Monday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Nesmith will make his fifth start this season after Andrew Nembhard was ruled out on Monday night. In 25.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nesmith to score 18.4 FanDuel points. Nesmith's projection includes 9.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Golden State's Anthony Lamb starting for Andrew Wiggins (foot) on Monday night
Golden State Warriors small forward Anthony Lamb is starting in Monday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lamb will make his second start this season after Andrew Wiggins was ruled out with a foot ailment. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Lamb to score 29.2 FanDuel points. Lamb's projection...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Kevon Looney (hand) upgraded to probable on Monday
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (hand) is probable for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Looney has been upgraded to probable for Monday's clash with the Pelicans. If he is available, he will remain in the starting lineup. If he is ruled out, JaMychal Green could get the start in his place. Our models expect Looney to play 28.0 minutes against the Pelicans.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Kevin Love (thumb) active on Monday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (thumb) will play in Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Love will return to the court after the veteran was forced to miss one game with a thumb injury. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Love to score 22.6 FanDuel points. Love's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (health protocols) considered doubtful for Nuggets Tuesday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (health protocols) is considered to be doubtful to play in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Murray is still in the NBA's health protocols, and it currently looks like he'll miss a third game as he progresses through them. Bruce Brown Jr. would likely start again if Murray sits.
numberfire.com
Cam Reddish (groin) out again for Knicks Monday
The New York Knicks have ruled out Cam Reddish (groin) for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reddish will miss a second game with his sore groin, meaning Quentin Grimes could be queued up for a second start. Grimes played a season-high 32 minutes in his spot start yesterday.
numberfire.com
Denver's Nikola Jokic (illness) doubtful on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (illness) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. After a three game absence for health protocol reasons, Jokic's status remains in doubt on Tuesday. Expect DeAndre Jordan to see more minutes against a Pistons' team allowing a 117.7 defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Oklahoma City's Isaiah Joe (knee) available versus Knicks Monday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (knee) will play in Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Joe missed the last week of games, but will be active for tonight's tilt with New York. He's averaging just 6.1 minutes per game so far in his first season with the Thunder.
numberfire.com
Quentin Grimes starting for Knicks Sunday with Cam Reddish (groin) sidelined
The New York Knicks will start Quentin Grimes in Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Grimes will make his second start of the season as Cam Reddish sits with a groin injury. He'll face a tough matchup with the Suns, numberFire's second-ranked team in the league. Grimes has an $8,500...
numberfire.com
Hawks starting AJ Griffin for inactive De'Andre Hunter (illness) on Monday
Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin is starting in Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Griffin will make his first career start after De'Andre Hunter was held out with an illness. In 28.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Griffin to score 23.1 FanDuel points. Griffin's projection includes 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop coming off Spurs' bench on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Devin Vassell missed Saturday's game due to left ankle soreness. However, he entered the day without any injury designation, and now, he is back in the starting five. As such, Bates-Diop will revert to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Indiana's Andrew Nembhard (knee) ruled out on Monday
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (knee) will not play in Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Nembhard will sit out on Monday night with a bruised left knee. Expect Aaron Nesmith to see more minutes versus an Orlando team ranked 25th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 172.8...
numberfire.com
Miami's Gabe Vincent (knee) remains out on Monday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) will not play in Monday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vincent will miss his third straight game with a knee effusion. Expect Caleb Martin to play an increased offensive role on Monday night. Martin's current projection includes 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Gorgui Dieng starting for Spurs Sunday in place of injured Jakob Poeltl
San Antonio Spurs forward/center Gorgui Dieng will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jakob Poeltl is sitting out the final game of the week due to right knee soreness. That leaves the Spurs without their starting center going up against an elite big man in Anthony Davis. Dieng will be the first one called upon to take over down low.
numberfire.com
Tre Mann (back) questionable for Thunder Monday
The Oklahoma City Thunder listed point guard Tre Mann (back) as questionable for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Mann has a chance to play tonight after missing the Thunder's last three games with a back injury. He is averaging 25.8 minutes per game when healthy this season. Mann...
