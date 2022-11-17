Read full article on original website
Stocks slip; Disney soars after reinstating Iger as CEO
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks slipped in morning trading on Wall Street Monday to kick off a holiday-shortened week. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24 points, or 0.1%, to 33,725. The index held...
Crypto lender Genesis says no plans to file bankruptcy imminently
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency lender Genesis said on Monday it has no plans to file for bankruptcy imminently, days after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX forced it to suspend customer redemptions.
Fanhua: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
GUANGZHOU, China (AP) _ Fanhua Inc. (FANH) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $5 million. On a per-share basis, the Guangzhou, China-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. The insurance company posted revenue of $87.8 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap)...
Carvana stock rout hits 97% this year with used-car prices crumble
Online car dealer Carvana's shares are careening toward an all-time low as investors grow more concerned about the continuing decline in used-vehicle prices. The price of the company's stock fell as much as 12% to $7.06, on pace to close at a record low. Carvana, which was once touted as a disruptor in the used-car dealer industry for its online sales, has seen recession-wary investors flee this year from risky and expensive growth stocks.
Smart Money: Crypto Crash, and Growing Money Fast
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast,...
Sequoia-Backed WeLab seeks funds at $2 billion value, sources say
WeLab, backed by investors including Sequoia Capital and billionaire Li Ka-shing, is weighing a new funding round that could value the Hong Kong-based fintech firm at about $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The company is looking to raise $200 million to $250 million in the new...
This Week: Dell earns, Best Buy earns, new home sales
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Dell Technologies reports its latest quarterly snapshot Monday. Wall Street predicts the computer and technology services -company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings fell compared with the same period last year. That would echo the company’s results in its previous two quarters. Investors will be listening for an update on how Dell’s personal computer sales trends are faring heading into the holiday shopping season.
