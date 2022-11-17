ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills vs. Lions predictions & Josh Allen injury news for Thanksgiving

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 11 wraps up Monday night in Mexico City, and you can check out our experts’ best bet between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in this article. However, Week 12 is quickly approaching because there are three different games set to kick off on Thanksgiving. One of those matchups features the Buffalo Bills traveling to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning

The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
