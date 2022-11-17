Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 11 wraps up Monday night in Mexico City, and you can check out our experts’ best bet between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in this article. However, Week 12 is quickly approaching because there are three different games set to kick off on Thanksgiving. One of those matchups features the Buffalo Bills traveling to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

DETROIT, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO