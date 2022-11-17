Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Buffalo Bills follow through on Lions’ requests after 31-23 win over Browns
The Buffalo Bills proved that they are good houseguests. Following their 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field, Buffalo made sure to follow through on all of the Lions’ pre-game requests. All tables were left intact, Buffalo made sure to turn off the lights and they locked...
The Squirrel Winters Game: Bills Mafia goes nuts for Josh Allen’s neighbor
There were no shortage of Buffalo Bills fans who stepped up to make sure that players could get to the team facility and catch a flight to Detroit for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. One fan, however, captured the attention of the Bills Mafia more than anyone else.
Bills vs. Lions predictions & Josh Allen injury news for Thanksgiving
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 11 wraps up Monday night in Mexico City, and you can check out our experts’ best bet between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in this article. However, Week 12 is quickly approaching because there are three different games set to kick off on Thanksgiving. One of those matchups features the Buffalo Bills traveling to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning
The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
Former Syracuse basketball star Roosevelt Bouie: The grandmother who taught him to fish (podcast)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Years before he discovered the game of basketball. Roosevelt Bouie learned to fish. Bouie described himself as “busy’' youngster, but when his grandmother put a fishing pole in his hand, he learned that fishing offered him a sense of calm. Thus began a love affair with fishing that continues to this day.
Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns: Live game updates from NFL Week 11
Despite being the home team, the Buffalo Bills will be far from home today as they face the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit. The Bills and Browns are playing in the usual home of the Detroit Lions because of the snowstorm blanketing Western New York. The game will...
FanDuel Maryland promo code: $100 bonus, NBA League Pass & more
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. FanDuel Sportsbook’s Maryland launch date is just days away, but you can take advantage of their amazing new user promo today. If you join FanDuel...
Former Syracuse DL Kingsley Jonathan signs with Buffalo Bills (SU, CNY in the NFL)
Former Syracuse defensive line Kingsley Jonathan is back with the Buffalo Bills. Jonathan, a rookie defensive end, was waived by the Chicago Bears on Tuesday after appearing in just five games this season. He recorded four tackles, including three solo, in just 35 snaps on defense and eight on special teams.
Bills’ Kaiir Elam OUT, Jordan Poyer ACTIVE vs. Browns (Week 11 Inactives)
The Buffalo Bills had to leave Western New York to host the Cleveland Browns in Week 11. Buffalo will be calling Ford Field home on Sunday and return on Thursday for a Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions. The Bills will look to bounce back from a two game losing streak later today against the Browns, but the team will be without a few key players.
PointsBet promo: Get $2,000 in second chance bets with code RFPICKS11
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you’re looking for somewhere to bet on all of the sports going on this month, PointsBet Sportsbook has the perfect welcome bonus for you. New customers can sign up today and claim up to $2,000 in free bets with the PointsBet promo code RFPICKS11.
BetMGM promo code SYRACUSENHL offers $200 for Thanksgiving week
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Thanksgiving week may be known for the NFL, but there’s plenty of NHL action as well, and BetMGM Sportsbook has the perfect welcome offer to take advantage of the games. New customers can sign up today for a chance to win $200 in free bets and you just need our BetMGM promo code SYRACUSENHL.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0