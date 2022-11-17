Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
numberfire.com
Thunder's Isaiah Joe (knee) now questionable Monday
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Isaiah Joe (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday against the New York Knicks. Joe was initially ruled out for a third straight game. He's normally just a fringe part of the Thunder's rotation. Joe is averaging 6.1 minutes and 6.4 FanDuel points per...
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Kenrich Williams on Monday, Jalen Williams to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams is starting in Monday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Williams will make his third start this season after Jalen Williams was sent to the bench. In 303.4 minutes this season, Williams is averaging 0.75 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Quentin Grimes starting for Knicks Sunday with Cam Reddish (groin) sidelined
The New York Knicks will start Quentin Grimes in Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Grimes will make his second start of the season as Cam Reddish sits with a groin injury. He'll face a tough matchup with the Suns, numberFire's second-ranked team in the league. Grimes has an $8,500...
numberfire.com
Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) out Monday versus Wolves
The Miami Heat ruled out Duncan Robinson (ankle) for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Robinson was able to suit up Sunday night despite dealing with a hand injury, but suffered an ankle sprain during that game and will now miss today's game against the Timberwolves. Robinson has not started...
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (knee) ruled out for Nuggets' Tuesday matchup
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Green will not be available after the veteran suffered a right knee contusion. In a matchup versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating, expect Zeke Nnaji to see more minutes at the four if Aaron Gordon is also inactive.
numberfire.com
Magic's Chuma Okeke (knee) will not return Monday
The Orlando Magic have ruled out Chuma Okeke (knee soreness) for the remainder of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Okeke suffered an injury in the first half Monday and was unable to return to the game. Okeke played 12 minutes but was unable to put up any points, rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Terance Mann starting in place of Paul George (knee, hamstring) for Clippers Monday
The Los Angeles Clippers listed Terance Mann as a starter for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Mann will take over for Paul George tonight as George deals with knee and hamstring injuries. Mann has a $3,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 20.7 fantasy points, with 10.2...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) out again Sunday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James is still dealing with his left adductor strain, and as a result, he has once again been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to get another start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) active for Pacers on Saturday
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Haliburton will play in the second half of Indiana's back-to-back despite experiencing recent right ankle soreness. In 35.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Haliburton to score 44.2 FanDuel points. Haliburton's projection includes 18.8 points, 4.2...
numberfire.com
Isaiah Hartenstein playing with Knicks' second unit Monday
The New York Knicks did not list Isaiah Hartenstein as a starter for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hartenstein will take a seat Monday while the Knicks let Mitchell Robinson start against the Thunder. Hartenstein should still see a fair amount of work tonight, and has a $5,000...
numberfire.com
Gorgui Dieng starting for Spurs Sunday in place of injured Jakob Poeltl
San Antonio Spurs forward/center Gorgui Dieng will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jakob Poeltl is sitting out the final game of the week due to right knee soreness. That leaves the Spurs without their starting center going up against an elite big man in Anthony Davis. Dieng will be the first one called upon to take over down low.
numberfire.com
Miami's Gabe Vincent (knee) remains out on Monday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) will not play in Monday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vincent will miss his third straight game with a knee effusion. Expect Caleb Martin to play an increased offensive role on Monday night. Martin's current projection includes 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday starting on Monday, MarJon Beauchamp to bench
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is starting in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Holiday is back in Milwaukee's starting lineup after MarJon Beauchamp was sent to the bench. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Holiday to score 32.2 FanDuel points. Holiday's projection includes 14.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) active on Monday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo will suit up on Monday night despite dealing with left calf tightness. In 33.1 expected minutes, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 56.2 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 29.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Golden State's Andrew Wiggins (foot) out on Monday, Anthony Lamb to start
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) will not play in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wiggins will sit on Monday after he ruled out with foot soreness. Expect Anthony Lamb to see more minutes against a Pelicans' team ranked tenth in defensive rating. Lamb's projection includes 14.8...
numberfire.com
Clippers' Paul George (knee, hamstring) out on Monday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee, hamstring) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. George has been downgraded from questionable to out due to a knee soreness and a strained hamstring and will not be available to face Utah on Monday. His first chance to return will come against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Boston's Marcus Smart (ankle) starting on Monday, Derrick White to bench
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (ankle) is starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. After missing two games with ankle inflammation, Smart will return on Monday night. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 30.4 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.6...
Knicks’ Big Three Proves Too Much for Thunder in Loss
The Thunder allowed the Knicks’ big three to score 84 points.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) probable for Los Angeles on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis is still dealing with lower back tightness, and as a result, the team has listed him on the injury report. However, as the probable tag suggests, he should be fine to play regardless.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) expects to play in Week 11
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) said he expects to play in the team's Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Williams suffered a high ankle sprain just three weeks ago, but is apparently on track to suit up for tonight's game against the Chiefs. It remains to be seen just how effective Williams will be this week as he is just a few weeks removed from what can often be a 4-6 week injury, but his return should at least bode well for the Chargers' offense.
Comments / 0