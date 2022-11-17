Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
5 of the best places to watch the World Cup in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
NBC Sports
Carson Wentz trade gives Commanders incentive to start Taylor Heinicke at least two more games
Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for at least one more game. The terms of the Commanders’ trade with the Colts give the Commanders a strong incentive to keep Heinicke under center for at least two more games. If Wentz plays at least 70 percent of...
NBC Sports
Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started
In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
NBC Sports
Report: Zach Wilson irked Jets teammates with attitude after loss
Zach Wilson wasn't in the mood for accountability after the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and apparently his teammates noticed. When asked after Sunday's game if he felt the Jets' offense -- which managed 103 yards of total offense and just two yards in the second half in the 10-3 defeat -- let the defense down, Wilson responded with a curt, "no."
NBC Sports
Steph seals first road win with wild shot, 'night night' gesture
The Warriors finally got a win on the road, and it wouldn’t have been complete without Steph Curry telling the Houston Rockets goodnight. Near the end of Golden State’s 127-120 win over the Rockets on Sunday night at Toyota Center, the reigning NBA Finals MVP pulled out the “night night” gesture he made world-famous during Golden State’s 2022 playoff run after sinking a game-sealing three.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes calls Travis Kelce “greatest tight end of all time”
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught three touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City’s dramatic win in Los Angeles on Sunday night, and afterward Mahomes had high praise for Kelce. “Travis, I mean, it’s Travis, greatest tight end of all time, he makes plays like that to win...
NBC Sports
Steph shocked self with dagger shot, 'night night' celebration
Sometimes Steph Curry surprises himself with the shots he makes on the court. To help seal the Warriors' 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Sunday night, Curry, falling backward, threw up an off-balance 3-pointer to give Golden State a 126-117 lead over Houston with 34 seconds remaining. He followed the dagger shot with his liveliest "night night" celebration to date.
NBC Sports
Nathaniel Hackett on late Russell Wilson incompletion: We want the clock running
The Broncos tried something different on Sunday by having quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak call the team’s offensive plays instead of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. A game-opening 92-yard touchdown drive made that look like a wise move, but the Broncos weren’t able to find the end zone again. The 16 points that they managed still might have been enough, but a blunder by quarterback Russell Wilson left the door wide open for the Raiders at the end of the fourth quarter.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson: Ronnie Stanley said ankle was pretty good
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson went into Sunday’s game with some concern about his availability due to a stomach bug that kept him from practicing Friday, but his postgame concern was about the health of a teammate. Jackson said he felt great during the 13-3 win over the Panthers, but...
NBC Sports
Steph's dagger sparks great sideline reaction from Rockets coach
When playing against Steph Curry and the Warriors, it's best to expect the unexpected. Houston Rockets assistant coach John Lucas didn't get the memo Sunday as his squad fell to Golden State 127-120 at Toyota Center, and that was made evident by his shell-shocked reaction to Curry's dagger three in the game's fourth quarter.
NBC Sports
See Steph's incredible reaction to JK's slam dunk vs. Rockets
There isn’t much that can surprise Steph Curry in his 14th NBA season, but leave it to Warriors youngster Jonathan Kuminga to knock the Splash Bro out of his seat -- literally. In the second quarter of Golden State’s matchup with the Houston Rockets on Sunday at Toyota Center,...
NBC Sports
Justin Fields considered day-to-day, but season-ending injury not ruled out
While there may be some reason for optimism about Justin Fields‘ injured non-throwing shoulder, the quarterback is not out of the woods. After Fields injured the shoulder on Sunday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is day-to-day. But the way he said it kind of makes that phrase mean a little less.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady re-signs flag that sparked lawsuit against Patriots
A faded Tom Brady autograph sparked a lawsuit regarding an American flag that had been loaned to the Patriots. What better way to fix the problem than to have Brady simply sign it again?. Via TMZ.com, that’s precisely what happened. Per the report, the Patriots helped arrange for Brady...
NBC Sports
Wizards’ ‘New Big 3’ finds groove in front of classic trio
One of the most iconic shots in Washington Wizards history was Gilbert Arenas’ game-winner in Chicago vs. the Bulls in Game 5 of the first round of the 2005 playoffs. Perhaps it was poetic, then, that Washington offered a similar sense of drama vs. the Miami Heat on Friday during a reunion of the classic ‘Big 3’ of Arenas, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison. At one point down by 15, the Wizards stormed back to win by one point in overtime.
NBC Sports
Lovie Smith on potential QB change: We need to do some things differently and we will
Texans head coach Lovie Smith said after Sunday’s loss to the Commanders that he wouldn’t “just change to change” in response to questions about what the team would do to change their fortunes after a 1-8-1 start. Smith sounded a bit more open to shaking things...
NBC Sports
Report: McCoy to start vs. 49ers in place of injured Murray
The 49ers will face a short-handed Arizona Cardinals offense Monday night in Mexico City, with backup quarterback Colt McCoy reportedly slated to start in place of an injured Kyler Murray. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Monday morning, citing a source, that McCoy 'definitively' will start against San Francisco, and that...
NBC Sports
Matt Pryor out for Colts, reportedly went to hospital with illness
The Colts will not have tackle Matt Pryor in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Pryor was on the team’s inactive list on Sunday morning and James Palmer of NFL Media reports that he went to the hospital with an illness. Right tackle Braden Smith was...
NBC Sports
Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh have differing views on loss to Pats
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and head coach Robert Saleh were on different pages after their Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. The Jets offense totaled only two yards in seven possessions during the second half, resulting in a 10-3 loss that ended on a punt-return touchdown by Pats rookie Marcus Jones. Wilson was dreadful in the defeat, completing only nine of his 22 passes for 77 yards. He was sacked four times while posting a 50.8 quarterback rating.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Dubs finally win first road game of season
After seeking a victory on the road for nearly five weeks, the Warriors finally found one Sunday in Houston. Their 127-120 victory over the Rockets at Toyota Center snapped their eight-game road losing streak and puts them one game away from reaching 500. It was by no means a fluid...
NBC Sports
Week 11 Eagles grades by position after ugly win over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t pretty but the Eagles avoided a disaster. They eventually did enough to earn a 17-16 win over the Colts to improve to 9-1 on the season. A win’s a win and all that, but there are plenty of things that desperately need to be corrected moving forward. And the Eagles know that. So the Eagles will enjoy the ugly win because this league isn’t a cakewalk but they need to fix a lot.
NBC Sports
Patriots release RB J.J. Taylor, sign a kicker to practice squad
The New England Patriots made a pair of roster moves Monday evening. They announced the release of running back J.J. Taylor and the signing of kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Taylor has played in 12 games over the last three seasons, including one appearance in 2022. He ran...
