Coroner releases name of man found outside of transitional housing center

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Alan Mock is the man who pleaded for help early Tuesday outside of the Lafayette Transitional Housing Center at 12th and Union streets, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said on Thursday.

Police were called about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Costello said the corner's office was called at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Mock, 60, appeared to be in an altered state of mind, Costello said Tuesday.

An autopsy performed Wednesday indicated he did not have internal trauma.

He suffered from high blood pressure, kidney disease and an enlarged heart, Costello said of the preliminary autopsy findings.

Mock was diabetic, and Costello said his blood-sugar levels will be part of the toxicology report when it comes back in about six to eight weeks.

Lafayette police are investigating to try and determine why Mock was in distress, police said Wednesday.

