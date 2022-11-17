ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy Center, IA

Grundy Center blows past West Hancock for Iowa high school football Class A state championship

By Cody Goodwin, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago

CEDAR FALLS — The fourth time turned out to be the charm for Grundy Center.

After falling short in each of the last three Class A state championship games, the Spartans finally broke through on Thursday with a masterful 27-0 win over West Hancock at the UNI-Dome.

Grundy Center QB Colin Gordon threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes, rushed for another in the second half and connected on a pair of field goals, from 31 and 30 yards, to lead the Spartans to the fourth state football title in school history, but first since 1988. Gordon finished with 239 total yards of offense.

"We always thought we could make it here, and we did," Gordon said afterward. "We had the dudes to do it this year, and we did."

The Spartans, who finished 13-0 this season, had reached the Class A state finals each of the last three seasons. They lost to West Hancock in two of those title games: 21-17 in 2019, then 19-14 last year. In 2020, Iowa City Regina thrashed the entire Class A field, capped by a 52-28 win over the Spartans in the championship game.

On Thursday, Grundy faced mighty West Hancock again. The Eagles, under head coach Mark Sanger, had won 47 of their previous 49 games over the last four seasons and boasted one of Class A's top rushing attacks behind the tough running of Kale Zuehl and Mitchell Smith, both 1,000-yard rushers.

The Spartans held Zuehl and Smith to 58 rushing yards combined. The Eagles mustered just 143 total yards of offense. Their goose egg on the scoreboard marked the first shutout in a Class A state title game since 2002, when Manning beat Fredericksburg 52-0.

"We got beat up a little bit," Sanger said. "They beat us on offense, defense, special teams, all phases of the game. No coincidence that the score ended up that way. We didn't do enough stuff or make enough plays or put ourselves in a position for success."

Added Gordon: "We had them pinned."

Grundy's offense finished with 364 total yards and the whole operation flowed through Gordon, who finished 10-of-15 passing for 129 yards and two touchdowns, both to Tate Jirovsky. Gordon also rushed 16 times for 110 yards and a 1-yard score midway through the fourth quarter. Justin Knaack added another 100 yards rushing.

"We were a little more physical today," said Grundy Center coach Travis Zajac. "We know exactly how they want to play. They pride themselves on their physicality, but I think we were the more physical football team today, especially at the line of scrimmage. Our ability to run the ball and stop the run proves that."

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Grundy Center blows past West Hancock for Iowa high school football Class A state championship

