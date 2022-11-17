Bloomington Mayor Hamilton announces he will not seek re-election

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced Thursday afternoon he will not seek another term. Hamilton, a Bloomington native, was first elected in 2016. He will serve out his term, which ends in January 2024.

Two women have already announced plans to seek the office. Susan Sandberg , who is currently president of the Bloomington city council, and Kerry Thomson , who most recently worked as executive director of the Center for Rural Engagement at Indiana University.

See Hamilton's full announcement below:

