Bloomington Mayor Hamilton announces he will not seek re-election
Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced Thursday afternoon he will not seek another term. Hamilton, a Bloomington native, was first elected in 2016. He will serve out his term, which ends in January 2024.
Two women have already announced plans to seek the office. Susan Sandberg , who is currently president of the Bloomington city council, and Kerry Thomson , who most recently worked as executive director of the Center for Rural Engagement at Indiana University.
See Hamilton's full announcement below:
