York County, PA

Can you help? Pa. Crime Stoppers seeking information in York County death investigation

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
 4 days ago

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking help from the public with an investigation into the death of 65-year-old Cindy Knaub, according to a news release from Crime Stoppers.

Troopers responded to the 1600 block of Furnace Road in Chanceford Township on the evening of June 13. The call was for a report of a single gunshot wound to the head that resulted in Knaub's death, a news release states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZGbud_0jEoLh2W00

Homicide: York County grand jury recommends charges in beating death of Zachary Young

State police have been continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information may call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 .

Callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person, the release states.

An obituary for Knaub says that she was a 1974 graduate of Spring Grove High School. She most recently worked at Rutter's in Wrightsville.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Can you help? Pa. Crime Stoppers seeking information in York County death investigation

Comments / 1

