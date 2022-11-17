Streetsboro police report nine crashes Thursday morning due to icy conditions

Streetsboro police reported they responded to nine crashes over a period of less than two hours on Thursday morning, including one that shut down a section of state Route 303 for a couple of hours.

"I believe that all of these were caused by weather and road conditions," said police Lt. Rich Polivka..

The crashes were reported between 8 a.m. and 9:38 a.m. For the most part, there were either no reported injuries or injuries were minor. In one crash, however, a pregnant woman was taken to a hospital following a three-vehicle crash, during which one vehicle struck the rear of a second, pushing it into a third, at Seasons and Ferguson roads at 9:38 a.m. Police did not have information about her condition. Other injuries were not reported.

At 8 a.m., a woman, 61, lost control while westbound and went left of center on State Route 303 by the KOA campground, between Jefferson Street and Stone Road, and was struck by an eastbound dump truck driven by an Akron man, 70. The road was closed for about two hours. The woman, who was found at fault, was taken to UH Portage Medical Center with a minor injury, police said. The man wasnot injured.

At 8:19 a.m., a Ravenna woman, 66, driving a southbound Streetsboro City School District transport van slowed to make a turn on state Route 43 when the van was struck from behind by a dump truck driven by a Cleveland Heights man, 36. The van was not carrying any passengers at the time, said police. The woman reported possible minor injuries, but was not taken to a hospital. No injuries were reported to the man, who was found to be at fault.

Two girls, ages 16 and 17, were involved in separate single-vehicle crashes on Route 14 at Streetsboro High School when their vehicles slid out of control and into a traffic pole at 8:23 and 8:29 a.m. respectively. Neither girl was injured, police said.

An additional four crashes on state routes 14 and 43, Frost Road and Interstate 480 westbound near the Ohio Turnpike were minor, with no reported injuries, police said.

