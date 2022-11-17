Read full article on original website
montavilla.net
APANO to Redevelop Canton Grill Site on SE 82nd
After nearly two and half years sitting vacant, the former Canton Grill property at 2610 SE 82nd Avenue will play a significant role in the district’s transformation. The owners of the iconic restaurant recently accepted the Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon‘s (APANO) offer to purchase the 47,265-square-foot site. Next month, APANO staff will begin public outreach and use those interactions to inform redevelopment plans.
Sauvie Island Bridge will be renamed
The Sauvie Island Bridge will get a new name to honor Native American communities whose traditional home includes the island. The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Thursday evening that starts the process of renaming the bridge. Lukas Angus, a member of the Nez Perce Tribe and a...
opb.org
Former Marylhurst University campus to become first affordable housing development for families in Lake Oswego
After sitting empty for several years, the former Marylhurst University property in Lake Oswego will soon become the site of a new affordable housing building, Marylhurst Commons. A coalition of local, state, and national organizations broke ground on the project Friday. Marylhurst Commons will consist of 100 units, ranging from...
kptv.com
Wheeler closes chamber to public after tense testimony on homelessness funding vote
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Public testimony during Thursday’s Portland City Council meeting became so heated the meeting had to move virtual mid-way through. The clash was over a $27 million funding proposal by Mayor Ted Wheeler to speed up a plan to ban camping in Portland and set up six sanctioned campsites.
Forest Grove faces severe rent burden
One-third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income to their landlord.A third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income on rent, according to a sample of U.S. Census Bureau data from 2022. State law defines a severe rent burden as when at least 25% of renters pay more than 50% of their income on housing costs. Forest Grove is well above that point, the data indicates. "Land is expensive and construction costs are high. Housing production is also a primary factor. The private sector builds the vast majority of homes and those...
multco.us
Multnomah County Board of Commissioners proclaim Sunday, Nov. 20, as Transgender Day of Remembrance
The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners proclaimed Sunday, Nov. 20, as Transgender Day of Remembrance in Multnomah County. The annual event was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was brutally killed in 1998. Since then, Transgender Day of Remembrance has been embraced as an opportunity to remember transgender and gender non-conforming people killed by anti-trans violence.
canbyfirst.com
City Councilor Sarah Spoon to Resign Midway Through Term
Canby City Councilor Sarah Spoon will resign midway through her second term in office, she announced Wednesday night. She made the surprise announcement during this week’s regular City Council meeting, saying that she has been “incredibly honored” to have been elected twice to represent the community, but that recent career advancements have made it difficult to juggle her various roles.
thereflector.com
Port of Ridgefield approves $1.4 million budget
The Port of Ridgefield commissioners have approved the port’s 2023 budget, with a focus on beginning the construction of a public waterfront park among the investments for the coming year. During its Nov. 9 meeting, the commissioners approved the $1,351,000 budget for next year. Of those expenses, the port...
reed.edu
Alumni Win Key Elections in 2022
Reedies Head to Washington, regional government, and city councils. Four Reed alumni ran for office and won in the 2022 election cycle. One of the most remarkable victories was won by Marie Gluesenkamp Perez ’12, who flipped a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives into the Democratic column. The seat, which includes Vancouver and southwestern Washington, was previously held by a six-term Republican ousted in May’s midterm, in part for her vote to impeach the former president for his role in the January 6 riot and insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Portland City Council punts on vote for funding homeless camping ban
After three hours of testimony, Portland City Council failed to take a vote, either to pass or reject, the first major funding allocation a part of the new camping ban and sanctioned campsites.
Portland Tribune
STREET LIVES: Mark Moseley, water spiller
Homeless Portland man now has an unorthodox way to raise cash, having gone from Intel to tech startup to street Mark Moseley was sitting outside Safeway on Northwest 13th Avenue on a cold November morning, emptying fresh bottles of mineral water onto the sidewalk. He buys 12 packs of bottled water using his SNAP card (aka food stamps), which he gets because he is low-income and lives in the Doreen's Place homeless shelter. He spends $4 a 12-pack, plus $2.40 in bottle deposits. He pours the water out and takes the bottles back to get the $2.40 in cash...
Teen wins seat governing Gladstone in progressive wave that also ousts embattled mayor
A slate of four progressive candidates – including a 19-year-old recent high school graduate – swept their races for Gladstone City Council, unseating the mayor and filling three other positions on a political body plagued by squabbles. Michael Milch, a 69-year-old retired church educator, won 37% of the...
KGW
Suspect in Clackamas homicides injured in Wash. shootout with police
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
PLANetizen
‘Dignity Village’ Threatened by Anti-Camping Law
An article by Roshan Abraham in Next City describes the self-governed, city-sanctioned Portland community of Dignity Village, a village that was created more than twenty years ago in response to a growing homelessness crisis. The article outlines the history of the village and the ways that it has remained resilient...
Sheriff, others file suit to block new gun restrictions
The Pamplin Media Group has previously reported on the ongoing opposition of many sheriffs to Measure 114.Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of the U.S. District Court for the state of Oregon. It contends the ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms and right to due process. Ballot...
camasonian.com
A Look Inside the Camas High School Fieldhouse
Many students often wonder what is inside the rather mysterious fieldhouse that was built recently. The fieldhouse is an indoor field on campus where sporting practices can be held if weather conditions aren’t favorable, or if teams simply prefer to practice there. Some physical education (PE) classes take place in the fieldhouse as well.
Chronicle
Joe Kent Sees Ballot Curing as Remedy for Lost Seat in 3rd District
A little-known part of the elections process — ballot curing — landed in the spotlight this weekend after 3rd Congressional District candidate Joe Kent urged his supporters not to lose hope that he could still beat Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. "What the media says is irrelevant, it's...
5 things to know about tolling in Oregon
Here's all about the where, what, when and why of the tolls coming soon to Portland's freeways.Oregon will see its first road tolls, in about two years from now. Everyone knows about the proposed tolls coming to the Portland metro area — but many of the details floating around have been only rumors. Here's everything you need to know about what ODOT has planned for the tolls, from where they will be, to how they will work, to why the transportation system needs a new source of funding, according to an ODOT announcement on November 18. Hannah Williams,...
WWEEK
Taft Home Is Still Vacant Nearly a Year After It Displaced 70 Low-Income Seniors
A residential hotel that closed last December after serving low-income and disabled seniors for decades remains shuttered nearly a year after it vacated the building of the 70 vulnerable seniors who called it home. The Taft Home, an old hotel in Southwest Portland, closed after its longtime private operator Concepts...
Oregon City, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
