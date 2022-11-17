Elizabeth Hurley gushes about Brendan Fraser: ‘One of my favorite costars’

Elizabeth Hurley was sure bedazzled by former costar Brendan Fraser.

Fraser, 53, and Hurley, 57, starred together in the 2000 romantic comedy “Bedazzled,” and the British actress divulged to People that she still feels a magical bond with the actor.

“I would love to work with Brendan again. He was one of my favorite costars,” the model said about her relationship with Fraser, with whom she recently reconnected at a screening of his acclaimed new film, “The Whale.”

“Brendan and I got on so fantastically when we shot ‘Bedazzled’ and then didn’t speak,” she went added. “We didn’t speak at all until I got invited to this screening of ‘The Whale.’ And I was so excited that I’d see Brendan again.”

The “Royals” actress went on to gush over the “Mummy” star’s new role as a depressed, 600-pound professor in “The Whale.”

“I just was so bowled over by how fabulous he is in this movie,” she said. “And Brendan is one of the nicest human beings you could ever meet, and I’m just so happy for him that he’s just had this opportunity to shine again.”

Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser in 2000’s “Bedazzled.” Getty Images

Hurley’s cheering didn’t stop there.

“And it was wonderful meeting up with him. It’s been 20 years since I tortured him in ‘Bedazzled.’ I loved [‘The Whale’] and I love him,” she declared.

In “Bedazzled,” Hurley played the Devil while Fraser portrayed Elliot, a man who falls victim to her clutches.

Fraser has also been garnering much praise for his new drama, earning applause and rave reviews.

Hurley also recently spoke about her one-time “Serving Sara” costar Matthew Perry, touching upon his new memoir, “ Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing ,” and his past addictions.

Perry and Hurley starred in the 2002 rom-com “Serving Sara” together. Corbis via Getty Images

“I haven’t actually read the book yet, but I’ve read [excerpts] of it,” she divulged to Yahoo recently.

“It’s quite interesting,” the fashion icon noted. “He’s a very funny writer, like he’s a very funny man. He’s an incredibly gifted comedian … his way with words is fantastic.

“I have very fond memories of him,” she continued. “To be honest, it was a nightmare working with him at that time [during ‘Serving Sara’ production in 2002] and, as it’s now known, our movie was shut down because of his addiction.”

The “Friends” star, 53, has suffered from a Vicodin addiction as well as drug and alcohol issues in the past.