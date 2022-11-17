ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Erie County restaurant inspections for Nov. 10-17, 2022

By ERIE TIMES-NEWS
Erie Times News
 4 days ago
At least once a year, Erie County Department of Health officials inspect all restaurants and stores that sell unpackaged food. Here is a list of violations recorded Nov. 10 through Wednesday.

Six critical violations

Imperial Buffet, 7200 Peach St., Summit Township. (Person in charge not ensuring all employees are trained on proper food safety practices; line cook observed rinsing hands in wok on grill line using faucets designed for cooking purposes; raw meat stored in walk-in cooler above fresh vegetables; not enough sanitizer was found in wiping bucket; employee seen not utilizing proper sanitizing and air drying steps of proper washing procedure; cooler in west end drink station not keeping liquids cold enough.) Also 5 noncritical violations. Nov. 9. Reinspected Monday, previous violations corrected.

One critical violation

McKinley Elementary School, 933 E. 22nd St. (Mouse droppings found in kitchen stock room.) Wednesday.

One noncritical violation

West Lake Bakery & Deli, 3443 W. Lake Road, Millcreek Township. Monday.

Licensed to open

Starbucks, 6801 Peach St., Summit Township. Wednesday.

Erie Times News

