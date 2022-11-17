Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:13 p.m. EST
Taylor Swift tickets breakdown probed by attorneys general. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Some state attorneys general aren’t shaking off this week’s Ticketmaster debacle. Fans expressed outrage and heartache over fruitless attempts to by tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour. Now the top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania are looking into it. Hours-long delays and error messages were reported Tuesday during a pre-sale of tickets for Swift’s upcoming 52-date tour. Ticketmaster blamed bots and historically unprecedented demand. Multiple lawmakers have accused Ticketmaster of abusing its power as the dominant seller of concert tickets. Even the White House weighed in, saying the Biden administration believes a “lack of competition leads to higher prices, and worse service.”
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Nov. 12-18, 2022
From the discovery of a mural suspected to have been created by British street artist Banksy on a building destroyed by fighting in Borodyanka, in the Kyiv region, of Ukraine, to U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands before their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting in Nusa Dua, in Bali, Indonesia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
More than a dozen powerful explosions at a huge Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in south Ukraine, says IAEA
The International Atomic Energy Agency issued a warning about the new strikes at Zaporizhzhya, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Gomez triumphs in California district
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez has defeated rival Democrat David Kim in a Los Angeles district after a battle on the party’s progressive flank. With nearly all the ballots counted, Gomez has 51.3% to 48.7% for Kim, or a margin of about 3,000 votes. The race was a rematch from 2020 when Gomez defeated Kim, an immigration lawyer. The heavily Democratic 34th district is a diverse, urban mix of neighborhoods that cuts across income, racial and ethnic groups. It includes downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown and the heavily Latino Boyle Heights. Earlier this week, Republicans regained control of the House.
Prosecution rests in Trump Organization tax fraud case
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial have rested their case. They are pinning their hopes for convicting Donald Trump’s company largely on the word of two top executives who cut deals before testifying that they schemed to avoid taxes on company-paid perks. The company’s longtime finance chief and a senior vice president testified for the bulk of the prosecution’s eight-day case. The company’s lawyers are expected to start calling witnesses later Monday. They are likely to begin with an accountant who handling years of tax returns and other financial matters for Trump and hundreds of Trump entities.
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 272 of the invasion
Ukraine is to evacuate civilians from recently liberated areas of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. Residents of the two southern regions have been advised to move to safer areas in the central and western parts of the country, amid fears that the damage to infrastructure caused by the war is too severe for people to endure the winter.
Opponents file lawsuit targeting medication abortions
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Abortion opponents who helped challenge Roe v. Wade filed a lawsuit Friday that takes aim at medication abortions. The challenge filed Tuesday in Texas asks a federal judge to undo decades-old approval of the preferred method of ending pregnancy in the U.S. Even before the Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to an abortion earlier this year, the use of abortion pills had been increasing in the U.S. and demand is expected to grow as more states seek abortion limits. The lawsuit was filed by the Alliance for Defending Freedom, which helped defend a strict Mississippi abortion law that led to Roe v. Wade being overturned. The Food and Drug Administration said it does not comment on pending litigation.
Palestinian leader quietly in Qatar for World Cup opening
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Qatar’s news agency reports that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has arrived in Doha to attend the World Cup opening ceremony. The official Palestinian news agency, which covers the daily activities of Abbas, did not report his trip to Qatar on Saturday. This apparently followed an outcry over leaked documents purportedly showing Abbas traveling to Qatar with a large entourage of close family members and aids. The documents, which appeared earlier this month but were not independently authenticated, also showed hotel bills of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Authority has increasingly become unpopular over accusations of corruption, silencing of critics, and financial mismanagement.
Brazilian economist will lead regional development bank
NEW YORK (AP) — Latin American governments have selected Brazilian economist Ilan Goldfajn to lead the region’s largest development bank. It follows a misconduct probe that led to the firing of the previous president. Governors from the Inter-American Development Bank’s 48 members selected Goldfajn on Sunday to lead the Washington-based multilateral lender. Other candidates had been nominated by Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Trinidad & Tobago. The bank last year disbursed a record $23 billion to alleviate poverty made worse by the coronavirus pandemic in the region. The U.S. is the largest shareholder, with 30% of voting rights.
Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials have asked a court to immediately block a judge’s ruling striking down the state’s abortion ban and also allowing the procedure to again be performed beyond about six weeks of pregnancy. The state attorney general’s office said in court documents Friday that the decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney had no basis in law or common sense. It asked the high court for an order immediately putting McBurney’s decision on hold while the justices take more time to consider an appeal.
