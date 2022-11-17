Read full article on original website
After 6 months, a central Nebraska pond reopens to anglers, restocked with fish
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A popular Nebraska fishing spot is once again open to anglers looking to hook rainbow trout. The Gracie Creek Pond rehabilitation project is nearing completion. The pond, near Burwell, closed in May so the state could restore the recreation area after the 2019 floods. The...
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Rick Windham: Should Nebraska require the use of slug guns?
I’m finishing up my deer camp. Good luck to all the firearms hunters out there. You don’t often hear about anyone talking about using slug guns for deer hunting in Nebraska, but I got to thinking about this topic while watching for deer the last few days. I think there may be some practical applications for slug guns in the Cornhusker state.
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
2,000 birds fill event center despite tough year with avian flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster Event Center was filled with caws and honks during the state poultry show. Over 2,000 chickens, geese, ducks and turkeys showed off their feathers this weekend. This was quite the change from this past spring, where previously no poultry events were allowed in...
State and local regulators can’t, or won't, stop water from getting worse
In response to stubbornly high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a slice of the region a “Phase 3 area.”
University of Nebraska awarded $248,000 to create development plan for Knox County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska board of regents was awarded over $247,000 to create a plan to attract people to rural areas of the state. Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small of the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the USDA is awarding a total of $4 million in grants to 17 organizations, including the board of regents.
How Nebraska's Bekka Allick got her big personality and college-ready skills
That’s what you had to know after seeing this eye-popping scene unfold during a serving drill at practice just a few days before the first match of the season for the Nebraska volleyball team. “I’m coming for you,” a player yelled across the net at a teammate, and the...
Nebraska Rebuild Won’t Be Easy
Husker Dan looks at the daunting task ahead for the next Nebraska head football coach.
New COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Omaha metro
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 276 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Thursday when 265 cases were reported.
Madi Kubik named Big Ten volleyball player of the week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska outside hitter Madi Kubik is the Big Ten volleyball player of the week. The senior captain recorded a season-high 17 kills and 11 digs on Sunday in a sweep at home against Purdue. Against Iowa on Friday, Kubik posted 14 kills and 9 digs.
Nebraska volleyball moves up in national poll after two consecutive sweeps
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers bounced back last week after being crushed by Ohio State. As a result, Nebraska volleyball has moved up to the No. 5 spot in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, which was released on Monday. Nebraska now sits behind Texas, San Diego, Wisconsin...
Fatal crashes in Nebraska up 20% this year; officials urge caution amid busy travel week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As thousands of Nebraskans hit the road this week for Thanksgiving, officials are imploring people to be careful behind the wheel. There have been 233 fatal crashes this year as of Nov. 18, about a 20% increase compared to last year, according to a report from Nebraska Public Media.
In addressing Nebraska prison overcrowding, panel participants point to staffing and job training shortfalls
With some of the most overcrowded prisons in the country, Nebraska’s correctional system is at a crossroads as the possibility of the construction of a new prison looms. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln hosted the Flatwater Free Press this week at a forum titled “Nebraska’s prisons at a crossroads.” Four speakers, each representing a different aspect of the state's prison system, spoke on the lack of support for incarcerated people, which they primarily attributed to overcrowding and understaffing.
Kenny Chesney announces tour stop in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A popular country music star is coming to Lincoln. Kenny Chesney announced his “I Go Back Tour” on Monday and will be performing at Pinnacle Bank Arena on May 13. He’ll be joined by Kelsea Ballerini on the tour. Tickets go on...
Lincoln residents invited to open house on second water source
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Residents of Lincoln are invited to an open house on Dec. 1 to ask questions about securing Lincoln’s second water supply. The open house will be hosted by Lincoln’s Transportation and Utilities Department and the Mayor’s Water Source Advisory Council. The event...
Hastings College hosts esports tournament for Nebraska high schoolers
HASTINGS, Neb. (KLKN) — Gearing up with mouse in hand and headsets on, the participants in the Nebraska Schools Esports Association tournament prepared to take home the gold. High schoolers from around Nebraska gathered at the Gray Center for the Communication Arts on Hastings College’s campus Saturday to show...
