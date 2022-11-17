Ticketmaster cancels public sale for Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ after presale debacle

Ticketmaster has canceled Friday’s general public sale of Taylor Swift tour tickets after seeing “historically unprecedented” demand at its presales.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” Ticketmaster tweeted on Thursday, less than 24 hours before the scheduled 10 a.m. EST sale date for the general public.

The move comes as the site reportedly experienced a “historic high” verified fan presale event on Tuesday, delaying Capital One cardholders’ presale until Wednesday.

The ticket company is facing scrutiny after Swifties were met with website outages and hours-long waits on Tuesday. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti even vowed to investigate the company after his office was flooded with messages from irate concert hopefuls .

One fan even tweeted , “The Taylor Swift ticket presale is proof that the hunger games could actually happen in real life.”

Several reportedly saw tickets that cost up to $22,000 on the ticket reseller site StubHub.

Liberty Media CEO and Live Nation Entertainment chairman Greg Maffei told CNBC on Thursday that Ticketmaster gave 1.5 million fans a promo code for the verified fan presale. He said 14 million people ended up flocking to the site Tuesday.

Ticketmaster said it saw a “historic demand for tickets” during Taylor Swift’s presale on Tuesday. AP

Taylor Swift accepts an award onstage during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on Nov. 13 in Duesseldorf, Germany. FilmMagic

“We did sell over 2 million tickets that day. We could have filled 900 stadiums,” Maffei said.

The “Eras Tour” will be Swift’s first tour in four years. The show is described as “a journey through all of [Swift’s] musical eras.”

The singer has not publicly addressed the debacle. The Post has reached out to Swift’s rep for comment.