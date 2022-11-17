ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

wamc.org

Latimer says Westchester County bucked trends during midterms

It is a time of transition in New York’s lower Hudson Valley. Although New York Governor Kathy Hochul won a full term on Election Day, Democrats elsewhere suffered defeats that may have cost them control of the House of Representatives. Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney fell to Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler in the new 17th district. And Republicans also made gains in the state Senate. Joining me now is Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who has served in both houses of the state legislature. Thank you for being with me.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Gothamist

Voter turnout in NYC plummeted from 2018 — even with early voting

Gov. Kathy Hochul stands alongside Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado at their election night party. Hochul was declared the winner over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, becoming the first woman to be elected governor of New York. Nearly two-thirds of active voters in New York City declined to cast ballots in this month’s gubernatorial election. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

A new soccer stadium and calls for a change to party leadership

New York City Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria Torres-Springer may have said it best: “Queens, which is the world’s borough, now will become the home of soccer, which is the world’s sport.” Sports fans, affordable housing advocates, developers and elected officials welcomed the news that city officials had reached an agreement to build a professional soccer stadium in Willets Point, Queens, as part of a massive mixed-use development. Not only will the 23-acre project end the New York City Football Club’s decadelong search for a permanent home, it’ll also provide homes for several thousand people through 2,500 units of affordable housing. Read on for more of the biggest headlines from this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

On This Day in Yonkers History…

By Mary Hoar, City of Yonkers Historian, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History. November 21, 1946: Otis Elevator announced a quarterly dividend of fifty cents a share, an increase of 15 cents from the previous quarter. The dividend paid on December 27; Preferred stock holders got a dividend of $1.50.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Advocates Looking To Protect Historic Yonkers Post Office

Advocates are hoping to preserve a historic post office building in Westchester County by designating it as a local landmark. The Yonkers Main Post Office, located at 79-81 Main St. and built in 1927, is at the center of the effort, according to Terry Joshi, President of the Yonkers Committee For Smart Development.
YONKERS, NY
Daily News

NYC First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo confirms she’s stepping down

One of Mayor Adams’ top advisors, Lorraine Grillo, announced Friday that she would step down from her post in the coming days, paving the way for a new first deputy mayor to take her place. Grillo, who also served in a leadership capacity under both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Mayor Michael Bloomberg, got her start in city government in 1994 with the city’s School Construction Authority, where ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

South Queens Assembly race likely headed toward recount

That’s all that separates incumbent Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato and Republican challenger Thomas Sullivan in the race for Assembly District 23 after the most recent count of absentee and affidavit votes, a source familiar with the race told the Eagle. With a handful of ballots still left to count,...
QUEENS, NY
cityandstateny.com

Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year

Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Struggling New Yorkers weigh in on city's changes to housing

Kadisha Davis has a steady income, is a single mother and has a bachelor’s degree. But up until a few years ago, she was in the city’s shelter system with her daughter. At one point, Davis was living in a shelter in Queens, but worked at a community college in Manhattan while having to take her daughter to daycare in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for ‘Class Picture’ Outside Chabad Headquarters

Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Well-renowned drumline opens new arts center in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A beloved marching drum line, according to its director, is growing and opening a new community center in Yonkers that will provide after-school programming for hundreds of children. The Marching Cobras Drumline is opening a new performing arts complex on Palisades Avenue in Yonkers. They are renowned for mesmerizing audiences around […]
YONKERS, NY
hudsontv.com

WNY Announces Free Turkey Distribution Tomorrow

West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners have announced the distribution of free turkeys for Thanksgiving for town residents. The turkey distribution will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 19 at 12-noon. The event is being held at the Memorial Park Football Field Parking Lot, located at...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
94.3 Lite FM

The Haunting Legend of Buckout Road North of New York City

We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While...
HARRISON, NY

