New York City Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria Torres-Springer may have said it best: “Queens, which is the world’s borough, now will become the home of soccer, which is the world’s sport.” Sports fans, affordable housing advocates, developers and elected officials welcomed the news that city officials had reached an agreement to build a professional soccer stadium in Willets Point, Queens, as part of a massive mixed-use development. Not only will the 23-acre project end the New York City Football Club’s decadelong search for a permanent home, it’ll also provide homes for several thousand people through 2,500 units of affordable housing. Read on for more of the biggest headlines from this week.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO