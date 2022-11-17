Read full article on original website
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee...
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
TMZ.com
Two of the 4 Slain Idaho Students Made Frantic Calls to Friend Before Murders
Two of the slain University of Idaho students made a series of frantic phone calls to their friend just before all 4 victims were massacred, this according to one of their relatives. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found butchered with Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Prosecutors: Reduced sentence, prison time for Gaetz friend
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Florida tax collector whose arrest on sex trafficking and identity theft charges led to a probe of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz should get his sentence reduced for cooperating with authorities. But prosecutors said in court papers this month that former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg still deserves prison time to send a message that no public official is above the law. Greenberg is facing a 12-year prison sentence when he is sentenced in federal court in Orlando, Florida in two weeks. The court filings from prosecutors didn’t specify how many years in prison Greenberg’s sentence should be adjusted.
FOX 28 Spokane
Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials have asked a court to immediately block a judge’s ruling striking down the state’s abortion ban and also allowing the procedure to again be performed beyond about six weeks of pregnancy. The state attorney general’s office said in court documents Friday that the decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney had no basis in law or common sense. It asked the high court for an order immediately putting McBurney’s decision on hold while the justices take more time to consider an appeal.
FOX 28 Spokane
Tennessee court: Juvenile life sentencing unconstitutional
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Supreme Court has ruled that a state law mandating life sentences for juvenile homicide offenders is unconstitutional. In its decision Friday, the court held that the law is “cruel and unusual punishment” and violates the Eighth Amendment. The justices declared Tennessee a “clear outlier” as the only U.S. state to require that juvenile homicide offenders serve more than 50 years before they can be considered for parole. In most other states, they are eligible for release in less than 35. Justices Jeffrey Bivins and Roger Page dissented, arguing that state courts should not make “broad moral and social policy judgments” and sentencing decisions should be left to the legislative branch.
Sheriffs in the Colorado county where the Club Q shooting took place have refused to enforce 'red flag' laws and the county declared itself a 'Second Amendment preservation county'
Sheriffs in El Paso County, where the shooting occurred, previously said it would not enforce the state's red flag law.
Veteran credited with taking down Club Q gunman says he ‘just went into combat mode’
Richard Fierro, an Army veteran, said he “went into combat mode” when a gunman opened fire Saturday night inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., killing five. In an interview with The New York Times published Monday, Fierro, who left the Army in 2013, said he was...
Mother of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon charged with his murder
The mother of a 20-month old toddler who went missing six weeks ago has been charged with his murder, as police revealed that human remains - believed to be those of the little boy - had been discovered.Police in Savannah, Georgia, had been searching for Quinton Simon after he disappeared at the beginning of October, with his mother telling officers she had last seen him in his play pen.Police said the little boy’s mother, Leilani Simon, had been the one to alert the authorities to his disappearance, saying she had last seen him on Oct 5. They have been been...
Veteran among those thanked for stopping gunman at gay club
Law enforcement is crediting two patrons of a Colorado Springs gay club for saving lives by tackling and subduing a 22-year-old gunman who went on a shooting rampage there Saturday night. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez on Monday said Richard Fierro and Thomas James stopped the shooter, who was...
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 11:09 a.m. EST
Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado’s red flag gun law. DENVER (AP) — The suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb last year. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says he had with him. Gun control advocates say his June 2021 threat is an example of a red flag law ignored, with potentially deadly consequences. It’s not clear the law could have prevented Saturday night’s attack, but experts say it could have at least slowed Aldrich and put him higher on the radar.
