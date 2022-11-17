ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, MO

Prosecutors: Reduced sentence, prison time for Gaetz friend

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Florida tax collector whose arrest on sex trafficking and identity theft charges led to a probe of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz should get his sentence reduced for cooperating with authorities. But prosecutors said in court papers this month that former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg still deserves prison time to send a message that no public official is above the law. Greenberg is facing a 12-year prison sentence when he is sentenced in federal court in Orlando, Florida in two weeks. The court filings from prosecutors didn’t specify how many years in prison Greenberg’s sentence should be adjusted.
Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials have asked a court to immediately block a judge’s ruling striking down the state’s abortion ban and also allowing the procedure to again be performed beyond about six weeks of pregnancy. The state attorney general’s office said in court documents Friday that the decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney had no basis in law or common sense. It asked the high court for an order immediately putting McBurney’s decision on hold while the justices take more time to consider an appeal.
Tennessee court: Juvenile life sentencing unconstitutional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Supreme Court has ruled that a state law mandating life sentences for juvenile homicide offenders is unconstitutional. In its decision Friday, the court held that the law is “cruel and unusual punishment” and violates the Eighth Amendment. The justices declared Tennessee a “clear outlier” as the only U.S. state to require that juvenile homicide offenders serve more than 50 years before they can be considered for parole. In most other states, they are eligible for release in less than 35. Justices Jeffrey Bivins and Roger Page dissented, arguing that state courts should not make “broad moral and social policy judgments” and sentencing decisions should be left to the legislative branch.
Mother of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon charged with his murder

The mother of a 20-month old toddler who went missing six weeks ago has been charged with his murder, as police revealed that human remains - believed to be those of the little boy - had been discovered.Police in Savannah, Georgia, had been searching for Quinton Simon after he disappeared at the beginning of October, with his mother telling officers she had last seen him in his play pen.Police said the little boy’s mother, Leilani Simon, had been the one to alert the authorities to his disappearance, saying she had last seen him on Oct 5. They have been been...
AP News Summary at 11:09 a.m. EST

Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado’s red flag gun law. DENVER (AP) — The suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb last year. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says he had with him. Gun control advocates say his June 2021 threat is an example of a red flag law ignored, with potentially deadly consequences. It’s not clear the law could have prevented Saturday night’s attack, but experts say it could have at least slowed Aldrich and put him higher on the radar.
