ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oakpark.com

History is everywhere

Connecting people to the past enriches their experience of the present. Forest Park’s dense and colorful history is reflected throughout the year in different immersive experiences offered by the Forest Park Historical Society. While historical appreciation can be gained through any of our in-person or virtual cemetery tours, the...
FOREST PARK, IL
oakpark.com

What the OPPL Book Bike delivers (in addition to smiles)

Oak Park’s Book Bike (nicknamed the Paperback Rider) gives people access to the library outside of the three brick-and-mortar buildings. Visits to schools, apartment residences, neighborhood parks, block parties, local businesses, and summer camps happen all around town (weather permitting) each April through October. The Oak Park Public Library’s...
OAK PARK, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

New Palos Hills salon adds to Harlem Avenue rejuvenation

The view of empty businesses along Harlem Avenue had frustrated Palos Hills Mayor Gerald Bennett over the years. But when it appeared the most bleak, Kalid Baste and a group of relatives entered stating that they can rejuvenate the area just south of 103rd and Harlem and make it a destination point.
PALOS HILLS, IL
oakpark.com

River Forest trustees set to OK 4% tax levy hike

River Forest trustees on Nov. 14 voted unanimously to accept the estimate of the 2022 corporate property tax levy of $8.8 million, an increase of 4 percent. Officials are expected to formally approve the levy request at the Dec. 12 village board meeting. The 2022 levy request of $8,879,762 is...
RIVER FOREST, IL
oakpark.com

One Earth Collective inspires action through environmental education

We are living in a time of climate urgency. The alarms that scientists and environmentalists have sounded for decades have never rung more loudly, and yet, as a society we struggle to find a path to a safer, more sustainable future. One Earth Collective harnesses the power of people of...
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Beyond Hunger feeds families

This has been a hard year for local families living on the edge. They are coming to Beyond Hunger’s programs in increasing numbers. When Shandra moved here with her family for a new job, she had just gotten settled when her position ended abruptly. Her last paycheck went directly to pay for rent and other bills. She wasn’t sure what she was going to do about food: “I visited the pantry right away since I needed the food. To be honest, I was nervous coming for the first time – I’m usually the mom volunteering and taking care of others – but people made me feel so welcome. And the food is terrific! I’ve been able to make so many healthy meals with everything.”
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Community Voices Have the Power to Change

Last winter, the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation partnered with the Nova Collective, a women-owned, Black-owned consultancy founded in Oak Park, to conduct a community needs assessment for the west Cook County region. We convened a series of focus groups and conversations centered on racial equity, with the goal of building trust and determining priorities where the Foundation and our broader community could work together to create a more just society. Participants included people who have not historically been invited into such conversations, along with community leaders and frontline staff from grassroots organizations serving those in need.
OAK PARK, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Comings & Goings: Perfumania now open at Orland Square Mall

Florida-based Perfumania has opened its second south suburban store at Orland Square Mall in Orland Park. The store opened in late September, held its grand opening last month, and was the fifth Perfumania store in Illinois. Other stores are in Chicago Ridge, North Riverside, Aurora, and Norridge. The chain was...
ORLAND PARK, IL
vfpress.news

Turkey Drives Still Happening In Proviso

Turkeys stacked outside of McDonald’s in Broadview Village Square on Friday, Nov. 18. The turkeys were distributed thanks to the McDonald’s Operators of Chicagoland and the Black McDonald’s Operators Association. | Shanel Romain. Saturday, November 19, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. It’s less than a...
WESTCHESTER, IL
vfpress.news

Revisiting Sawa’s Old Warsaw, A Broadview Classic

The lunch crowd at Sawa’s builds quickly on a Tuesday morning. | Melissa Elsmo/Oak Park Eats. Sunday, November 20, 2022 || By Melissa Elsmo/Oak Park Eats || @maywoodnews. Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W Cermak Rd. in Broadview. Carry-out saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the iconic restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels.
BROADVIEW, IL
purewow.com

The 16 Best Places to View Christmas Lights Around Chicago￼

It’s not for nothing that people often sing of Christmastime in the city. Between the festive window displays (we’re looking at you, Macy’s on State Street), the hustle and bustle of holiday shoppers and the snow falling softly down, Christmas is a special time of year in the Toddlin’ Town and its surrounding neighborhoods—especially if you know where to find the best Christmas lights near Chicago. Whether you want to take the family on a whimsical hike through a forest rigged with automated lights or stay in the car and admire some truly stellar illumination patterns from afar, you’ll undoubtedly be enchanted by these 16 spots for holiday bulb viewing.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Maywood Fine Arts: Be Part of the Magic!

Every day the students at Maywood Fine Arts find their magic! Children enter a safe space that allows them to discover their confidence, creativity, and happiness. Whether taking classes in dance, tumbling, visual arts, music, drama, or karate, Maywood Fine Arts’ students are able to find their passion. This is indeed, magical!
MAYWOOD, IL
archpaper.com

Successful Chicago architect Brad Lynch leaves behind a legacy of impressive built work and a reputation of generosity

“Larger than life.” A phrase that seems to come up in every conversation about Brad Lynch. His imposing physical stature aside, the descriptor always seems to be a reference to his towering intellect or his indomitable joie de vivre. Now in his absence, a void. A deep feeling of loss for conversations not had, drinks not shared, buildings not built. At the same time, we—those of us at Brininstool + Lynch (B+L)—find ourselves thankful for the time we knew him and all the richness he brought to our world.
CHICAGO, IL
BoardingArea

The Museum That Owned Up To Its Racist Past

Many people, including myself, are re-evaluating their views on race and racism. It’s not easy to look at yourself and your actions and realize that even if you have good intentions, there’s some bias in every decision you make. So what happens when a world-famous museum puts a...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy