FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
The Instagram-friendly Ralph's Coffee opens first store in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
oakpark.com
Free Black History Bicycle Tour Puts Spotlight on Stories of Triumphs and Tragedies
It is a truism that history is all around us. So Oak Park River Forest Museum created a free Black History Bike Tour this year so everyone can learn about the stories of African American life in Oak Park, from 1905 to 2020. Located at 129 Lake St., OPRF Museum...
oakpark.com
History is everywhere
Connecting people to the past enriches their experience of the present. Forest Park’s dense and colorful history is reflected throughout the year in different immersive experiences offered by the Forest Park Historical Society. While historical appreciation can be gained through any of our in-person or virtual cemetery tours, the...
oakpark.com
What the OPPL Book Bike delivers (in addition to smiles)
Oak Park’s Book Bike (nicknamed the Paperback Rider) gives people access to the library outside of the three brick-and-mortar buildings. Visits to schools, apartment residences, neighborhood parks, block parties, local businesses, and summer camps happen all around town (weather permitting) each April through October. The Oak Park Public Library’s...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
New Palos Hills salon adds to Harlem Avenue rejuvenation
The view of empty businesses along Harlem Avenue had frustrated Palos Hills Mayor Gerald Bennett over the years. But when it appeared the most bleak, Kalid Baste and a group of relatives entered stating that they can rejuvenate the area just south of 103rd and Harlem and make it a destination point.
oakpark.com
River Forest trustees set to OK 4% tax levy hike
River Forest trustees on Nov. 14 voted unanimously to accept the estimate of the 2022 corporate property tax levy of $8.8 million, an increase of 4 percent. Officials are expected to formally approve the levy request at the Dec. 12 village board meeting. The 2022 levy request of $8,879,762 is...
oakpark.com
One Earth Collective inspires action through environmental education
We are living in a time of climate urgency. The alarms that scientists and environmentalists have sounded for decades have never rung more loudly, and yet, as a society we struggle to find a path to a safer, more sustainable future. One Earth Collective harnesses the power of people of...
oakpark.com
Beyond Hunger feeds families
This has been a hard year for local families living on the edge. They are coming to Beyond Hunger’s programs in increasing numbers. When Shandra moved here with her family for a new job, she had just gotten settled when her position ended abruptly. Her last paycheck went directly to pay for rent and other bills. She wasn’t sure what she was going to do about food: “I visited the pantry right away since I needed the food. To be honest, I was nervous coming for the first time – I’m usually the mom volunteering and taking care of others – but people made me feel so welcome. And the food is terrific! I’ve been able to make so many healthy meals with everything.”
oakpark.com
Community Voices Have the Power to Change
Last winter, the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation partnered with the Nova Collective, a women-owned, Black-owned consultancy founded in Oak Park, to conduct a community needs assessment for the west Cook County region. We convened a series of focus groups and conversations centered on racial equity, with the goal of building trust and determining priorities where the Foundation and our broader community could work together to create a more just society. Participants included people who have not historically been invited into such conversations, along with community leaders and frontline staff from grassroots organizations serving those in need.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Perfumania now open at Orland Square Mall
Florida-based Perfumania has opened its second south suburban store at Orland Square Mall in Orland Park. The store opened in late September, held its grand opening last month, and was the fifth Perfumania store in Illinois. Other stores are in Chicago Ridge, North Riverside, Aurora, and Norridge. The chain was...
vfpress.news
Turkey Drives Still Happening In Proviso
Turkeys stacked outside of McDonald’s in Broadview Village Square on Friday, Nov. 18. The turkeys were distributed thanks to the McDonald’s Operators of Chicagoland and the Black McDonald’s Operators Association. | Shanel Romain. Saturday, November 19, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. It’s less than a...
Turkey giveaway today: Free food available for those in need across city, suburbs for Thanksgiving
There are more turkey giveaways on Sunday throughout the city and suburbs.
vfpress.news
Revisiting Sawa’s Old Warsaw, A Broadview Classic
The lunch crowd at Sawa’s builds quickly on a Tuesday morning. | Melissa Elsmo/Oak Park Eats. Sunday, November 20, 2022 || By Melissa Elsmo/Oak Park Eats || @maywoodnews. Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W Cermak Rd. in Broadview. Carry-out saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the iconic restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels.
purewow.com
The 16 Best Places to View Christmas Lights Around Chicago￼
It’s not for nothing that people often sing of Christmastime in the city. Between the festive window displays (we’re looking at you, Macy’s on State Street), the hustle and bustle of holiday shoppers and the snow falling softly down, Christmas is a special time of year in the Toddlin’ Town and its surrounding neighborhoods—especially if you know where to find the best Christmas lights near Chicago. Whether you want to take the family on a whimsical hike through a forest rigged with automated lights or stay in the car and admire some truly stellar illumination patterns from afar, you’ll undoubtedly be enchanted by these 16 spots for holiday bulb viewing.
Morton Arboretum Illumination: Tree lights open for 2022 holiday season in Lisle
It's a spectacular experience with brand new colorful light features to enjoy this year.
'The neighborhood has just gone to pot': River North resident seeks to stop another weed shop from opening
CHICAGO - Three days after weed’s high holiday of April 20, Robert Brown spotted a sign posted outside the shuttered Rainforest Cafe steps from his River North home. The advisory stated only that a pair of companies were looking to set up shop in the space, still adorned with the massive frog and mushrooms left behind by the last tenant.
oakpark.com
Maywood Fine Arts: Be Part of the Magic!
Every day the students at Maywood Fine Arts find their magic! Children enter a safe space that allows them to discover their confidence, creativity, and happiness. Whether taking classes in dance, tumbling, visual arts, music, drama, or karate, Maywood Fine Arts’ students are able to find their passion. This is indeed, magical!
archpaper.com
Successful Chicago architect Brad Lynch leaves behind a legacy of impressive built work and a reputation of generosity
“Larger than life.” A phrase that seems to come up in every conversation about Brad Lynch. His imposing physical stature aside, the descriptor always seems to be a reference to his towering intellect or his indomitable joie de vivre. Now in his absence, a void. A deep feeling of loss for conversations not had, drinks not shared, buildings not built. At the same time, we—those of us at Brininstool + Lynch (B+L)—find ourselves thankful for the time we knew him and all the richness he brought to our world.
The Museum That Owned Up To Its Racist Past
Many people, including myself, are re-evaluating their views on race and racism. It’s not easy to look at yourself and your actions and realize that even if you have good intentions, there’s some bias in every decision you make. So what happens when a world-famous museum puts a...
See Inside Harrison Ford’s Childhood Home in Park Ridge, Illinois
While it's true that Harrison Ford now lives in Jackson, Wyoming, his roots are back in Illinois. Now, you can take a peek inside what used to be his childhood home in the Land of Lincoln back in the 1950's. In case you didn't know, Harrison Ford spent his childhood...
Comments / 0