ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Fire leaves three without a home in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people are now without a home after a fire broke out Sunday in Fresno County, just north of Orange Cove. According to Cal Fire, responders rushed to the home after it was reported that fire and heavy smoke were seen, along with three downed powerlines.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested in connection to 2 shootings, robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Several law enforcement agencies came together to arrest a man they say is responsible for two Fresno shootings and a robbery. The U.S. Marshal, the Fresno County Sheriff helicopter, Fresno PD, and its K-9 all responded to Balch and Winery Avenues on Thursday. Officials say...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested after trying to run over officer in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested after police say he tried to run over an officer with his car Saturday night in Merced. An officer with the Merced Police Department was walking a prisoner to his squad car around 10:15 p.m. near the 3500 block of G Street when he says a Silver Honda Pilot intentionally swerved into the opposite lane to try to hit him.
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Convicted felon arrested after traffic stop in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A convicted felon was arrested after a traffic stop Friday night in Northeast Fresno. Fresno Police officers say they pulled over a driver near Bulldog Lane and Ninth Street for a moving vehicle violation. When officers spoke with the driver, they found out that he...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle suffers major injuries in Dinuba, officials say

DINUBA, Calif. (FOX26) — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after officials say they were struck by a vehicle in Dinuba. The Dinuba Fire Department says first responders were called to Nebraska and Road 72 after learning that someone was hit by a vehicle. That person, who has yet to be identified, suffered major injuries following the collision.
DINUBA, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Giovanni Marco Capozzi

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Giovanni Marco Capozzi. Giovanni Marco Capozzi is wanted by Law Enforcement for Carrying an Unregistered Firearm. 20-year-old Capozzi is 5' 8" tall, 150 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Giovanni Marco...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Marijuana vape pens, cash, ghost gun seized during traffic stop in Madera

MADERA, Calif. — A teen now sits in juvenile hall after police say they found a ghost gun, cash, and multiple marijuana vape pens that appeared to be for sale in Madera. The Madera Police Department pulled over a vehicle near Gateway Dr. and Cleveland Ave. Friday night. The officer quickly learned the teen behind the wheel had no driver’s license.
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Upcoming event aims to give stray dogs a second chance

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An upcoming event will soon give animal lovers a chance to foster a furry pal in Fresno. According to Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, Operation Wishbone will be a drive-thru event that is scheduled to take place on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Fresno Animal Center.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Sub-freezing temperature brings Freeze Warning to the San Joaquin Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Freeze Warning is on the horizon and coming Monday to the San Joaquin Valley. According to the National Weather Service Hanford, sub-freezing temperatures are highly likely to arrive in the early hours. The Freeze Warning is said to begin at 2 a.m. and will run through 8 a.m.
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Governor Newsom won't withhold grant money to help Fresno's homeless problem

Governor Newsom has a change of heart about withholding state grants for cities to tackle the homeless problem. The Governor felt some California cities weren't being ambitious with new strategies to address homeless encampments. He threatened to withhold a billion dollars in grant money because plans submitted by individual cities...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 winners announced

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital once again to bring you the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The home, built by De Young Properties, can be found in the DYP Crown Point Community near Dakota and Armstrong Avenues in Fresno. Currently...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Bulldogs punch ticket to Mountain West Championship

Fresno State (7-4, 6-1) defeated Nevada in Reno 41-14 to win the West Division and punch its ticket to the Mountain West Championship. The Bulldogs will face Mountain Division Champion Boise State (8-3, 7-0) in the title game on December 3 in Boise, Idaho. The team lost to Boise State...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy