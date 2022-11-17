Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Fire leaves three without a home in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people are now without a home after a fire broke out Sunday in Fresno County, just north of Orange Cove. According to Cal Fire, responders rushed to the home after it was reported that fire and heavy smoke were seen, along with three downed powerlines.
KMPH.com
Man arrested in connection to 2 shootings, robbery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Several law enforcement agencies came together to arrest a man they say is responsible for two Fresno shootings and a robbery. The U.S. Marshal, the Fresno County Sheriff helicopter, Fresno PD, and its K-9 all responded to Balch and Winery Avenues on Thursday. Officials say...
KMPH.com
Man arrested after trying to run over officer in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested after police say he tried to run over an officer with his car Saturday night in Merced. An officer with the Merced Police Department was walking a prisoner to his squad car around 10:15 p.m. near the 3500 block of G Street when he says a Silver Honda Pilot intentionally swerved into the opposite lane to try to hit him.
KMPH.com
Convicted felon arrested after traffic stop in Northeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A convicted felon was arrested after a traffic stop Friday night in Northeast Fresno. Fresno Police officers say they pulled over a driver near Bulldog Lane and Ninth Street for a moving vehicle violation. When officers spoke with the driver, they found out that he...
KMPH.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle suffers major injuries in Dinuba, officials say
DINUBA, Calif. (FOX26) — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after officials say they were struck by a vehicle in Dinuba. The Dinuba Fire Department says first responders were called to Nebraska and Road 72 after learning that someone was hit by a vehicle. That person, who has yet to be identified, suffered major injuries following the collision.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Giovanni Marco Capozzi
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Giovanni Marco Capozzi. Giovanni Marco Capozzi is wanted by Law Enforcement for Carrying an Unregistered Firearm. 20-year-old Capozzi is 5' 8" tall, 150 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Giovanni Marco...
KMPH.com
Marijuana vape pens, cash, ghost gun seized during traffic stop in Madera
MADERA, Calif. — A teen now sits in juvenile hall after police say they found a ghost gun, cash, and multiple marijuana vape pens that appeared to be for sale in Madera. The Madera Police Department pulled over a vehicle near Gateway Dr. and Cleveland Ave. Friday night. The officer quickly learned the teen behind the wheel had no driver’s license.
KMPH.com
Upcoming event aims to give stray dogs a second chance
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An upcoming event will soon give animal lovers a chance to foster a furry pal in Fresno. According to Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, Operation Wishbone will be a drive-thru event that is scheduled to take place on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Fresno Animal Center.
KMPH.com
Woman, partner seeking help following recent endometrial cancer diagnosis
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A Fresno woman has been diagnosed with endometrial cancer after having an extremely irregular mental cycle for years, she is now looking to get pregnant, but doctors say she has a slim chance of carrying a child herself. Karissa Hurtado said she has had an...
KMPH.com
Sub-freezing temperature brings Freeze Warning to the San Joaquin Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Freeze Warning is on the horizon and coming Monday to the San Joaquin Valley. According to the National Weather Service Hanford, sub-freezing temperatures are highly likely to arrive in the early hours. The Freeze Warning is said to begin at 2 a.m. and will run through 8 a.m.
KMPH.com
Governor Newsom won't withhold grant money to help Fresno's homeless problem
Governor Newsom has a change of heart about withholding state grants for cities to tackle the homeless problem. The Governor felt some California cities weren't being ambitious with new strategies to address homeless encampments. He threatened to withhold a billion dollars in grant money because plans submitted by individual cities...
KMPH.com
Fresno Mission wraps up 2nd annual community event, thousands of items given out
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — 'One Table Fresno' has wrapped up its 2nd annual community event on Saturday. Fresno Mission teamed up with the Central California Food Bank to host this event that they say goes beyond a food drive. Businesses, city leaders, and organizations came together to pull off...
KMPH.com
Valley Woman's struggle to flee Russia, Selma woman shares plea for friend to return home
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Fresno woman is now free after spending a year in a Russian Penal Colony with WNBA star Brittney Griner. Sarah Krivanek had recently been released but is now stuck in a foreign country without any way of returning home. Now, her friend is spreading...
KMPH.com
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 winners announced
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital once again to bring you the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The home, built by De Young Properties, can be found in the DYP Crown Point Community near Dakota and Armstrong Avenues in Fresno. Currently...
KMPH.com
Time for swizzles and twizzles as Hanford opens its Winter Wonderland Ice Skating Rink
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — It's beginning to feel a lot like the holiday season as Hanford unveiled its Winter Wonderland November 19. The Winter Wonderland will be open for the community to enjoy through January 8, 2023. Families, friends, and the community are encouraged to enjoy the sights, sounds,...
KMPH.com
Bulldogs punch ticket to Mountain West Championship
Fresno State (7-4, 6-1) defeated Nevada in Reno 41-14 to win the West Division and punch its ticket to the Mountain West Championship. The Bulldogs will face Mountain Division Champion Boise State (8-3, 7-0) in the title game on December 3 in Boise, Idaho. The team lost to Boise State...
