Dallas, TX

NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Features Immanuel Quickley

In the NBA, market size is supposed to be an advantage. Somebody forgot to tell the New York Knicks that. After all, the Knicks haven’t had a real chance at an NBA title in over 20 years. Some will chalk it up to chronic mismanagement, while others will say they’ve had bad luck. No matter how you prefer to explain it, the Knicks have been in trouble for a while.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This 3-Team Trade Sends Karl-Anthony Towns To Hawks

Some say that in the NBA, defense wins championships. Perhaps that’s true. Still, offense will certainly win you a lot of basketball games. Yes, the best teams in the NBA are generally two-way teams. Still, if you’ve got to choose between tying to outscore your opponent and trying to stop them from scoring, you’re better off running and gunning.
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news

The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a major scare Friday night in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when All-Star guard Ja Morant went down with a scary ankle injury. Ja Morant had to leave Friday's game with an ankle injury. The absolute last thing anyone wanted to see. pic.twitter.com/sgA4KSE6Me — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 19, Read more... The post Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation

More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a difficult breakup with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite this, Leonard still has love for Gregg Popovich. Speaking with reporters after Saturday night's win over the Spurs, Leonard credited Popovich for helping make him the player he is today. "He's the reason why I'm...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner

What do you do when things aren’t going according to plan? NBA teams need contingency plans as well. We all make plans. That doesn’t mean we’ll follow through with them. Life happens. Sometimes, it gets in the way of your plans. When that happens, sometimes, you need a contingency plan.
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut

Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Knicks Trade Features Jimmy Butler

Sometimes, you’ve got to say that enough is enough. Sometimes, NBA teams need to reach the same conclusion. Maybe you hate your job. Your boss is rude. One day, you’ve had enough. You’ll miss your income, but quitting after a TV-style tirade is a memory you’ll always cherish.
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

