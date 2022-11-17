Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Troopers: Man arrested after high-speed chase, hitting 2 squad cars
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dolton, Illinois man was arrested Sunday morning after troopers say he led a high-speed chase and hit two squads cars. Kalin M Hawkin, 27 is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony; first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony; assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony; eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance - second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and operating while under the influence - first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
KWQC
‘Constellation Coffee’ fundraises for Sgt. Lind
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - A Quad Cities coffee and ice cream shop is hoping to serve up a daily dose of caffeine, all while raising money for the family of an East Moline police officer in recovery. In late October, East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind was hurt in the...
KWQC
KWQC-TV6 to hold Toys for Tots drive Dec. 2
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 is holding the annual Toys for Tots drive on Dec. 2 from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. In 2021, 2,600 toys and other items were collected, and $15,830 in monetary donations. Registration to receive toys is open until November 25. Applicants must verify in person...
KWQC
Berni Carmack wins Hometown Hero award
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Berni Carmack was surprised with the Hometown Hero from TV6 and SERVPRO. Carmack volunteers much of her time to several organizations including the Blackhawk Reading Council and the First Day Project to provide school supplies to children.
KWQC
Thanksgiving food giveaway took place in East Moline Nov 20
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Molina Healthcare of Illinois hosted a Thanksgiving food giveaway in East Moline on Nov 20. 200 bags were distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. “It’s very heartfelt to me to be able to help people in need,” Erika Hannah, Senior Growth and Engagement Specialist said....
KWQC
‘Out of the blue’: massage leads to cancer diagnosis for Cedar Rapids woman
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman says she is alive right now in part thanks to a massage therapist who found and warned her about a lump. Judith Takes said last year, her partner gave her a couple massage for her birthday. Amber Henline was the massage therapist who worked on Takes that day.
KWQC
The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities hosted 2nd annual turkey giveaway
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities conducted a Thanksgiving turkey drive. Giving away around 100 turkeys on a first come first serve basis. “The event today is turkey giving day,” Bachir Djehiche, Religious Director of the Islamic Center said. “It’s in the week of Thanksgiving, it’s a way to show our gratitude, our thanks to god who gave us all this blessing that we live in, and also to share what we have with our community.”
KWQC
Developing QC holiday events that engage residents and benefit business
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Now that the 2022 Christmas holiday season is officially underway, INSI6HT is going to explore how leaders in Davenport, Rock Island, and Bettendorf develop plans and events that engage the general public and benefit business in each community. All of the downtowns of each city will be...
KWQC
How much water do you need for good health? Dr. Bill Langley has the surprising answer
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Where did the recommendation of eight, eight ounce glasses of water each day come from? Dr. Bill Langley says it came from beverage companies and there are no health benefits to drinking that much water. He says only under certain circumstances, like replacing fluids when sweating, is when that much water is really necessary.
KWQC
Holiday festivities in the QCA
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The large Christmas tree in downtown Davenport is lit, marking the beginning of the Festival of Trees and the unofficial start of the holiday season in the Quad Cities. “It’s a little slice of magic,” said Kevin Maynard, executive director of Quad City Arts. “Honestly, we...
KWQC
QC airport prepared for busy Thanksgiving travel season
MOLINE, Ill., (KWQC) - 54 million people are expected to travel Thanksgiving week, marking the third busiest Thanksgiving travel season since 2000, according to Triple-A. The Quad Cities International Airport expects to see anywhere from three to five thousand people for Thanksgiving travel. Airport officials encourage travelers to arrive sixty...
KWQC
University of Iowa soccer player brings awareness to Type 1 Diabetes
The 2022 state title is a moment the West Central football program won’t forget anytime soon.
KWQC
Mild morning
Check out the action from the 2022 Thanksgiving Girls Basketball Tournament at Geneseo High School. The 2022 state title is a moment the West Central football program won’t forget anytime soon. Cold Sunday. Updated: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST. Cold Sunday.
Comments / 0