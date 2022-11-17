DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities conducted a Thanksgiving turkey drive. Giving away around 100 turkeys on a first come first serve basis. “The event today is turkey giving day,” Bachir Djehiche, Religious Director of the Islamic Center said. “It’s in the week of Thanksgiving, it’s a way to show our gratitude, our thanks to god who gave us all this blessing that we live in, and also to share what we have with our community.”

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO