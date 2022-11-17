Adrian, MI – The Kiwanis Club of Adrian, Alpha Koney Island, and Adrian Public Schools are teaming up again to offer a free Thanksgiving meal this Thursday. Thanks to the generosity of volunteers from Alpha Koney Island, and the Kiwanis Club of Adrian, the free dinner is available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for eat-in at the former Drager Middle School, located on East Church Street in Adrian. Anyone who may be spending Thanksgiving alone is welcome.

ADRIAN, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO