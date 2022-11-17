ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

wlen.com

Kiwanis Club of Adrian, Alpha Koney Island, Adrian Public Schools to Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals

Adrian, MI – The Kiwanis Club of Adrian, Alpha Koney Island, and Adrian Public Schools are teaming up again to offer a free Thanksgiving meal this Thursday. Thanks to the generosity of volunteers from Alpha Koney Island, and the Kiwanis Club of Adrian, the free dinner is available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for eat-in at the former Drager Middle School, located on East Church Street in Adrian. Anyone who may be spending Thanksgiving alone is welcome.
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

Nature’s Nursery partners with area businesses for animal meet and greets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Giving Tuesday follows Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Sunday and Cyber Monday, and it is the global day of giving and supporting non-profits organizations on Nov. 29. This year, Nature’s Nursery is taking Giving Tuesday on the go. Giving Tuesday is the single biggest day of...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo city council aims to reenergize its Block Watch program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The energization of Toledo’s block watch program is the topic of discussion for Toledo City Council this week. The program has seen some challenges over the years but supporters believe it can really make a difference in what’s become a violent time. Toledo’s block...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

BGSU Police accepting applications for officer, cadet candidates

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green State University Police Department is now accepting applications for police officer and police cadet candidates. Applications will be accepted from now until Nov. 22. BGSU says the selected candidates will enforce state laws, city ordinances and BGSU rules and regulations. Additional duties...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Serve Thanksgiving Dinner At Department Of Aging

SERVING DINNER … Getting the opportunity to serve Williams County residents at a meal, always puts a smile on Commissioner Lew Hilkert’s face. After putting meals in front of these two ladies and greeting them, he wished them a Happy Thanksgiving and told them to be sure to enjoy their meal at the Department of Aging Thanksgiving Dinner held on November 17, 2022. (PHOTO BY REBECCCA MILLER, STAFF)
13abc.com

LC4 hosts adoption special to support Toys for Tots

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Canine Care and Control is hosting an adoption special to help support Toys for Tots starting on Nov. 20 through Nov. 30. The adoption special will waive the fee to adopt dogs and puppies from the Canine Care and Control with a donation of a new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots program.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Holiday Parade braves the cold to welcome in the holiday season

While Mariah Carey exclaimed from a loudspeaker that all she wants for Christmas is you, one BG Holiday Parade attendee had another request for Santa: 70-degree weather on Christmas. Santa, his legs wrapped in a plaid blanket, may very well have shared those sentiments. The weather Saturday morning was almost...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Four men rob Loonar Station at gunpoint Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after four men allegedly robbed the Loonar Station, a south Toledo business, Sunday afternoon. According to a Toledo police report, four masked men entered the business on Sunday at approximately 12:35 p.m. An employee who was present at the time of the incident said at least three of the suspects were brandishing handguns.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With around 50 percent of the properties in Toledo used as rental units, a recent study showed more needed to be done to educate both tenants and landlords about their rights. Soon there will be some new oversight to rental issues in the city. During the...
TOLEDO, OH
presspublications.com

Holiday Light Show opening at Lucas County Fairgrounds

The Lucas County Holiday Light Show opens Friday, Nov. 18 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds, 1406 Key St., Maumee. Visitors can enjoy the show, which features a mile of dancing light displays, from the comfort of their vehicles. For added enjoyment, music synchronized to the animated displays is available by tuning into the radio station provided.
MAUMEE, OH
mercy.com

Craig Drives His Team Members to Work During Snowstorms

Craig Albers, RN, MSN, (pictured above, left) hospital president at Mercy Health – St. Charles Hospital, has been with the ministry for more than 20 years. And his colleague, Jean Davila, RN, MSN, (pictured above, right) vice president of nursing in our Toledo market, recently recognized him by sharing the extreme lengths that Craig goes to ensure his colleagues are safe, comfortable and able to help those in need, despite extreme circumstances.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
NAPOLEON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Upper Police looking for armed robber

UPPER SANDUSKY— On November 20, 2022, at 7:27 pm, the Upper Sandusky Police Department responded to Subway located at 444 West Wyandot Avenue for an armed robbery report. A male subject entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of money and traveled north.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH

