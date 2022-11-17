Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
Related
wtvbam.com
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department issues warning about latest phone scam
HILLDALE, MI (WTVB) – The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says a scam was reported to their office last Friday. According to a post on their social media accounts, several residents have gotten calls from the “Hillsdale County Treasurers Office” stating that their taxes are delinquent and need to be paid.
wlen.com
Kiwanis Club of Adrian, Alpha Koney Island, Adrian Public Schools to Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals
Adrian, MI – The Kiwanis Club of Adrian, Alpha Koney Island, and Adrian Public Schools are teaming up again to offer a free Thanksgiving meal this Thursday. Thanks to the generosity of volunteers from Alpha Koney Island, and the Kiwanis Club of Adrian, the free dinner is available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for eat-in at the former Drager Middle School, located on East Church Street in Adrian. Anyone who may be spending Thanksgiving alone is welcome.
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt
money spread outPhoto by Giorgio Trovato (Creative Commons) Toledo and Lucas County plan to use federal pandemic-relief dollars toward erasing residents’ medical debt, in an effort to help handle a problem that is costing consumers nationwide at least $195 billion.
13abc.com
Nature’s Nursery partners with area businesses for animal meet and greets
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Giving Tuesday follows Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Sunday and Cyber Monday, and it is the global day of giving and supporting non-profits organizations on Nov. 29. This year, Nature’s Nursery is taking Giving Tuesday on the go. Giving Tuesday is the single biggest day of...
13abc.com
Toledo city council aims to reenergize its Block Watch program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The energization of Toledo’s block watch program is the topic of discussion for Toledo City Council this week. The program has seen some challenges over the years but supporters believe it can really make a difference in what’s become a violent time. Toledo’s block...
13abc.com
BGSU Police accepting applications for officer, cadet candidates
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green State University Police Department is now accepting applications for police officer and police cadet candidates. Applications will be accepted from now until Nov. 22. BGSU says the selected candidates will enforce state laws, city ordinances and BGSU rules and regulations. Additional duties...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Serve Thanksgiving Dinner At Department Of Aging
SERVING DINNER … Getting the opportunity to serve Williams County residents at a meal, always puts a smile on Commissioner Lew Hilkert’s face. After putting meals in front of these two ladies and greeting them, he wished them a Happy Thanksgiving and told them to be sure to enjoy their meal at the Department of Aging Thanksgiving Dinner held on November 17, 2022. (PHOTO BY REBECCCA MILLER, STAFF)
13abc.com
LC4 hosts adoption special to support Toys for Tots
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Canine Care and Control is hosting an adoption special to help support Toys for Tots starting on Nov. 20 through Nov. 30. The adoption special will waive the fee to adopt dogs and puppies from the Canine Care and Control with a donation of a new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots program.
hometownstations.com
Findlay Post announces Trooper of the Year and Radio Dispatcher of the Year
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Findlay - Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper David Lopez II has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Findlay Post. The selection of Trooper Lopez, 30, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Findlay Post....
Toledo police searching for missing person, may be attempting to enter Canada
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. Police are attempting to locate Keith Zurek, who was last seen in Luna Pier. According to a Twitter post from Toledo police, Zurek was last seen in Luna Pier, Michigan....
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Holiday Parade braves the cold to welcome in the holiday season
While Mariah Carey exclaimed from a loudspeaker that all she wants for Christmas is you, one BG Holiday Parade attendee had another request for Santa: 70-degree weather on Christmas. Santa, his legs wrapped in a plaid blanket, may very well have shared those sentiments. The weather Saturday morning was almost...
crawfordcountynow.com
BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters battling flames at Wyandot County Dairy Farm
WYANDOT—Crawford County Now has learned that responders are actively working a fire at Vandongen Dairy Farm in Wyandot County. Crawford County Now will update this breaking news as new information becomes available.
13abc.com
Detroit officer from Monroe arrested, accused of fleeing police while intoxicated & armed
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A Detroit police officer from Monroe was arrested Monday after allegedly fleeing police while intoxicated and armed. According to Michigan State Police, at approximately 12:11 a.m. on Nov. 18, troopers and Monroe County Deputies responded to a caller who stated her boyfriend approached her and brandished a firearm.
Suspected car thief arrested after high-speed pursuit crosses state border
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe man was arrested early Thursday morning after stealing a vehicle in Ohio and leading police on a chase across the Michigan border into Monroe County. Police were notified at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 that officers with the Toledo Police Department were in...
TPD: Four men rob Loonar Station at gunpoint Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after four men allegedly robbed the Loonar Station, a south Toledo business, Sunday afternoon. According to a Toledo police report, four masked men entered the business on Sunday at approximately 12:35 p.m. An employee who was present at the time of the incident said at least three of the suspects were brandishing handguns.
13abc.com
The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With around 50 percent of the properties in Toledo used as rental units, a recent study showed more needed to be done to educate both tenants and landlords about their rights. Soon there will be some new oversight to rental issues in the city. During the...
presspublications.com
Holiday Light Show opening at Lucas County Fairgrounds
The Lucas County Holiday Light Show opens Friday, Nov. 18 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds, 1406 Key St., Maumee. Visitors can enjoy the show, which features a mile of dancing light displays, from the comfort of their vehicles. For added enjoyment, music synchronized to the animated displays is available by tuning into the radio station provided.
mercy.com
Craig Drives His Team Members to Work During Snowstorms
Craig Albers, RN, MSN, (pictured above, left) hospital president at Mercy Health – St. Charles Hospital, has been with the ministry for more than 20 years. And his colleague, Jean Davila, RN, MSN, (pictured above, right) vice president of nursing in our Toledo market, recently recognized him by sharing the extreme lengths that Craig goes to ensure his colleagues are safe, comfortable and able to help those in need, despite extreme circumstances.
13abc.com
Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
crawfordcountynow.com
Upper Police looking for armed robber
UPPER SANDUSKY— On November 20, 2022, at 7:27 pm, the Upper Sandusky Police Department responded to Subway located at 444 West Wyandot Avenue for an armed robbery report. A male subject entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of money and traveled north.
Comments / 0