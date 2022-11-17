Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Two of the 4 Slain Idaho Students Made Frantic Calls to Friend Before Murders
Two of the slain University of Idaho students made a series of frantic phone calls to their friend just before all 4 victims were massacred, this according to one of their relatives. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found butchered with Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle,...
New developments emerge in Idaho college students murders
One week after four Idaho college students were killed, the person or people responsible remain on the loose. Christina Ruffini reports.
