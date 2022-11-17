Read full article on original website
Related
Battalion Texas AM
Thanksgiving in College Station
While many students venture home for the break, some opt to stay in the College Station area. Aggies dive into what Thanksgiving means to them personally, and why they have decided to stay in town during the three days off from school. Thanksgiving brings to mind many different things: turkey,...
Battalion Texas AM
Aggie women’s diving places a finalist in the 1-meter dive
Between Thursday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 19, the Texas A&M women’s diving team was in Austin at the Jamail Texas Swim Center to participate in the Texas Diving Invitational. The two events that Texas A&M dove in were the 1-meter and 3-meter dives, consisting of six dives. In...
Battalion Texas AM
Bird Kuhn ‘relieved of duties’ as A&M volleyball coach
According to a press release from Texas A&M Athletics on Monday, Nov. 21, the university has announced that head volleyball coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn is being “relieved of duties” as the coach of the Aggie volleyball team, effective immediately. Coach Kuhn led the Aggies to a...
Battalion Texas AM
Chung concludes cross country season in Stillwater
The NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships were Saturday, Nov 19, at the Greiner Family Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Okla. The only Aggie to qualify and compete at this event was sophomore Jonathan Chung. Chung finished the race with a time of 32:50.7 and finished in 252nd place out...
Battalion Texas AM
5 takeaways from A&M’s win against Massachusetts
Texas A&M welcomed Massachusetts to Kyle Field for its Senior Day, hoping to claim a much-needed victory against the struggling Minutemen. Utilizing aggressive defensive tactics and dominating the field offensively, the team was able to successfully conclude their streak of losses, ending the game with a score of 20-3. Here...
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies drop consolation game to Colorado 103-75 in the Myrtle Beach
After losing in upset fashion a day earlier at the hands of Murray State, 88-79, No. 24 Texas A&M was unable to bounce back in the consolation round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational Friday, Nov. 18, falling to Colorado 103-75. In a tournament some believed the Aggies to be the...
Battalion Texas AM
Women’s swim and dive takes third at Art Adamson Invitational
The No. 16 Texas A&M women’s swim and dive team earned third place in the Art Adamson Invitiational behind USC, 750 points, and Alabama, 792, with 667 points at the end of the three-day long competition from Wednesday, Nov. 16 to Friday, Nov. 18. The Aggies began the invitational...
Battalion Texas AM
Women’s basketball fends off Texas Southern in Game 1 of home stint
After a cold, disappointing road trip for the Aggies to Durham, N.C., Texas A&M returned home to a warm and cozy Reed Arena to take on the Texas Southern Tigers. In a game that, on paper, was closer than it should have been, the Aggies defeated the upset-minded Tigers 67-54.
Battalion Texas AM
A&M dodges last-place finish at Myrtle Beach Invitational
After struggling heavily in the first two rounds of the Myrtle Beach Invitational, No. 24 Texas A&M showed up to play against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers, eking out a 67-51 victory on Sunday, Nov. 20 to improve to 3-2 on the season. Coach Buzz Williams said that he thinks recently...
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies enjoy free concert night in Aggie Park with MSC Town Hall
Aggie students enjoyed a night of free entertainment featuring Great Dane and Kitsch. On Friday, Nov. 18, the Memorial Student Center, or MSC, Town Hall put on its last fall concert of the semester, featuring Great Dane and Kitsch. Students gathered at the Aggie Park Amphitheatre with friends to enjoy free entertainment by great performers.
Comments / 0