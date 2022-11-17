Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Investors have very little to be thankful for in 2022
CNN — Americans are getting ready to celebrate Thanksgiving. But investors in the United States (and the rest of the world for that matter) don't have much to be grateful for in what is turning out to be a rotten 2022. The S&P 500 has plunged 17% this year,...
WRAL
Carrier CEO: It's getting easier to recruit, but the war for talent is not over
CNN — Carrier CEO David Gitlin has noticed a shift in the jobs market in recent months as the Federal Reserve slams the brakes on the economy and recession fears mount. "It's become easier to recruit and retain talent than a year ago," Gitlin told CNN on Friday by phone after meeting with President Joe Biden and other business leaders at the White House.
Comments / 0