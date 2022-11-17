Read full article on original website
Saraya Wins Her AEW Debut at AEW Full Gear
Saraya (fka Paige) made her long-awaited return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, competing in her first match since suffering what was initially believed to be a career-ending injury at a WWE live event in 2017. However, she recently revealed that she had been fully cleared by doctors to return to action and did so by soundly defeating Dr. Britt Baker.
Watch What Happened After AEW Full Gear Went Off the Air
AEW's Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view ended on Saturday night with MJF finally winning the AEW World Championship thanks to an assist from William Regal. After the cameras stopped rolling, the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club hit the ring to try and assist Moxley. Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta all explained what happened to Mox, prompting the former champ to lash out by repeatedly hitting the mat. The four men then embraced, indicating the faction isn't going anywhere even if Regal has walked out on the rest of them.
MJF Wins the AEW World Championship in AEW Full Gear's Main Event Thanks to Crucial Betrayal
MJF won the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night thanks to a critical betrayal by William Regal. When the match's initial referee was knocked down, Friedman debated using the Dynamite Diamond Ring only for Regal to shout him down. Moxley then got Max trapped in a Bulldog Choke and forced a tap out, but the second referee who had been added in was knocked out in the process. As Regal instructed Moxley to alert the first referee as he was slowly making his way to his feet, Regal casually slid a pair of brass knuckles over to Max. The young man slipped them on, bashed Moxley in the face and pinned him for the win.
Watch The Elite Make Their Grand AEW Returns at Full Gear
The Elite would have their celebration cut short after winning the AEW World Trios Championships at All Out, as they were suspended along with CM Punk and Ace Steel after a brawl occurred backstage during the media scrum. Over the past two weeks though fans have seen several videos teasing their return, and they would make that grand return at tonight's AEW Full Gear. The entrance was just as epic as you probably expected, and you can watch the full thing in the video below.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon Has a Delightful Nod to Godzilla
The signature move of the newest pseudo-legendary Pokemon is an unmistakable nod to one of Godzilla's strangest abilities. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce Frigibax and its evolutions Arctibax and Baxcalibur. All three Pokemon are dinosaur-like Pokemon with a very distinct axe-like spike on their backs. Baxcalibur's crest looks almost identical to the dorsal spike that adorn Godzilla's back. Baxcalibur's signature move Glaive Rush is another seeming reference to the King of the Monsters. The Pokemon rushes at its opponent to ram its spike into its opponent, looking like an upside-down version of Godzilla's unique method of flight from the seminal Godzilla vs. Hedorah. You can check out the animation of Baxcalibur's attack below, followed by Godzilla's radioactive breath-powered flight.
Power Rangers: Red Ranger Actor Austin St. John Breaks Silence on Jason David Frank's Death
Legendary star of the Power Rangers franchise Jason David Frank has unfortunately died at the age of 49, and former Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo, and Power Rangers Turbo co-star and Red Ranger actor Austin St. John has broken his silence on Frank's death. Following early reports on social media and messages from those closest to the star, it was revealed by Frank's rep that he had passed away. Ever since, tributes to the original Green Ranger actor have been pouring in by both fans and those who closely worked alongside the star for many years.
Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial
Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.
WWE Survivor Series WarGames: Major Spoiler on Potential Return
WWE closes out the 2022 pay-per-view schedule with Survivor Series WarGames this Sunday in Boston. The lineup for the Men's WarGames match has already been determined, while there's still one spot left in the Women's WarGames match on Bianca Belair's team. There's been plenty of speculation over who that fifth woman might be, with many holding out hope that Sasha Banks or Naomi might finally return to the roster. But Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp dropped a new report on Monday pointing toward another former women's champion — Becky Lynch.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What Are Those Ominous Black Stakes?
Scattered across Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paldea Region is a sinister mystery involving four Legendary Pokemon. During your travels across the Paldea region, you may come across "ominous stakes" driven into the ground. Each black stake glows in one of four colors – purple, blue, green, and yellow – and are related to four shrines built into the side of various cliffs that happen to be the same color. The stakes are related to a subquest related to four new Legendary Pokemon, dubbed the "Ruinous Quartet." In order to open the locked doorways sealing each of the four Pokemon away, players must find and pull the eight stakes with the same color as the shrine they're looking to unlock.
Mortal Kombat 12 Teased to Bring Back Fan-Favorite Feature
A fan-favorite feature from previous Mortal Kombat games could be making a return in Mortal Kombat 12. As of this weekend, longtime Mortal Kombat director Ed Boon informed eager fans that developer NetherRealm Studio's next game is either going to be that of Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 12. And while we don't yet know which direction the company will go in, assuming that MK12 is next on tap, it sounds like Boon might want to bring back a mode that hasn't been seen in over 15 years.
Steam Finally Adding One of 2020's Most Popular Games
PC players who use Valve's Steam platform are finally going to be able to buy and play one of the most popular games that launched back in 2020. For a prolonged period of time, video game publisher Ubisoft has chosen to only release its titles on PC via its own Ubisoft Connect launcher. And while fans have called for this trend to come to an end, Ubisoft has largely opted to stay the course with its decision for the time being. Luckily, after so many requests, one of the most popular Ubisoft titles of the past couple of years will be landing on Steam early next month.
Naruto Introduces New God-Level Jutsu Power
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has reached a curious transitional phase of the latest arc now unfolding in the manga series, and the newest chapter has shaken things up even further with the introduction of a new jutsu power that's at the god level! The Code focused arc of the series has moved beyond the Otsutsuki Clan to further dive into their various abilities from the androids that seem to have a level of power that standard jutsu abilities could not reach. But as Amado explains in the newest chapter, there's actually quite the otherworldly explanation behind these particular abilities.
Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Premiere Date Announced by Netflix
After a successful debut earlier this year, acclaimed sequel series Vikings: Valhalla is set to make its triumphant return to Netflix. The series, which takes place generations after History's original Vikings series, made a lot of noise at the start of 2021. Netflix had ordered multiple seasons of the series out of the gate and now the second season is finally set to arrive on the streaming service.
Bryan Danielson Gives a Major Update on His Future With AEW, MJF Responds
Bryan Danielson gave some key insights about the future of his pro wrestling career while on One Fall with Ron Funches this week. He's currently on a three-year deal with AEW reportedly set to expire in 2024, and while he intends to keep on wrestling for the rest of his life he doesn't plan on being a full-time competitor after that contract expires. Since arriving at All Out 2021, Danielson has competed in 44 matches, coming up short multiple times in bouts for both the AEW and ROH World Championships.
Nintendo Switch Discounts Former PlayStation Exclusive to $2.99
A Nintendo Switch game that was formerly exclusive to PlayStation platforms for over a decade has now been drastically marked down and is only retailing for $2.99. Today, Nintendo kicked off its new Black Friday promotion which sees a number of great discounts for hundreds of different games. And while it's hard to definitively say which deals are the best of the best in this promotion, this offer in mention is almost too good to pass up.
Dragon Ball Super Debuts New Looks for Goten and Trunks
Dragon Ball Super has revealed some suprising new looks for Goten and Trunks, which will soon be making their debut in the Dragon Ball Super manga! As you can see below, Goten and Trunks are seen sporting identical superhero-style costumes – red capes and all. Trunks is facing forward, and on his belt we see the number "1" displayed, hinting that Goten (whose front is hidden) may have a "2" on his own belt.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Announcement Reportedly Coming Soon
The release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is reportedly going to be announced in an official capacity in the coming weeks. Earlier this year, Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment finally confirmed that a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was in the works and would arrive in 2023. And while we since haven't heard much of anything about the project, it sounds like this ongoing silence is going to end with a new event taking place in just a couple of short weeks.
The Rock Reveals The One Dream WWE Match He Never Got to Have
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram on Saturday to post a new workout from his Iron Paradise home gym. He decided to quote Randy Savage thanks to the funky-looking shades he was wearing, then admitted that a match with the "Macho Man" was the one big dream bout he never got the chance to have. Savage was already over in WCW by the time Johnson arrived in the WWF in 1996 and Savage chose to never step back in a WWE ring even after WCW folded (instead opting for a few appearances in TNA). Savage tragically passed away in 2011 after suffering a heart attack while driving in Florida.
CM Punk Addresses AEW Fallout For First Time Since All Out
Up until this week, AEW had yet to address the fallout from All Out, specifically regarding CM Punk, but that's changed a lot over the past few days. First MJF gave a longer promo after Dynamite, where he called out those who came in trying to change AEW and praised Tony Khan for starting an alternative, and he referenced Punk without mentioning him by name. Now Punk has addressed his time in AEW during his latest spot-on commentary at CFFC 115, and he seemed in good spirits as he took a few shots at himself for what happened, and his fellow commentators did as well.
My Hero Academia Highlights Kurogiri's New Look in Wicked Cover Art
My Hero Academia has been putting a lot of focus on Kurogiri lately as the war between the heroes and villains reaches a major turning point with its latest chapters, and the cover art for the newest release has highlighted this in full with a wicked take on the villain's new look! The final war has reached a major impasse as the villains are now focusing their efforts on getting Kurogiri from the heroes' clutches in order to use the villain's warping power to sway the war back in their direction. But it's been as complicated of a situation as you would expect.
