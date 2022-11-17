Read full article on original website
Popular New Xbox Game Pass Game Being Review Bombed With "0s" on Metacritic
A popular and new Xbox Game Pass game is being revied bombed with scores of zero on Metacritic. This week, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate libraries across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC were updated with some critically-acclaimed games, including Pentiment a narrative adventure game meets RPG from a small team within Obsidian Entertainment, the makers of titles like Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, The Outer Worlds, and many other notable games over the years.
Supernatural Actor Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, who was known to Supernatural fans for playing Meg Masters in the first and fourth seasons of the series, has passed away at age 47. CBR reports Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago, and her sister-in-law took to Facebook this week to reveal she had passed away. In addition to her role on Supernatural, Aycox was also known for playing Grace in Perfect Stranger and Minxie Hayes in Jeepers Creepers 2.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon Has a Delightful Nod to Godzilla
The signature move of the newest pseudo-legendary Pokemon is an unmistakable nod to one of Godzilla's strangest abilities. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce Frigibax and its evolutions Arctibax and Baxcalibur. All three Pokemon are dinosaur-like Pokemon with a very distinct axe-like spike on their backs. Baxcalibur's crest looks almost identical to the dorsal spike that adorn Godzilla's back. Baxcalibur's signature move Glaive Rush is another seeming reference to the King of the Monsters. The Pokemon rushes at its opponent to ram its spike into its opponent, looking like an upside-down version of Godzilla's unique method of flight from the seminal Godzilla vs. Hedorah. You can check out the animation of Baxcalibur's attack below, followed by Godzilla's radioactive breath-powered flight.
Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial
Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.
Top Gun: Maverick Producer Admits Everyone Threw Up When Filming Jet Scenes
Top Gun: Maverick was released earlier this year and was a huge hit at the box office. The long-awaited Tom Cruise sequel is currently the highest-grossing movie of the year, passing $1 billion worldwide and recently becoming the fifth highest-grossing movie ever domestically. Earlier this month, the movie was finally released on Blu-ray with a whole lot of exciting special features to enjoy. The filmmakers are probably quite relieved by the movie's success considering some of the difficulties that went into the production. Recently, director Joseph Kosinski was joined by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Miles Teller (Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw), and Jennifer Connelly (Penny Benjamin) for an awards season panel hosted by Deadline. During the conversation, it was revealed that everyone got sick while filming the jet scenes.
Rick and Morty Finally Addresses Space Jam 2 Cameo
Rick and Morty once famously made a cameo appearance during Space Jam: A New Legacy alongside many of the characters from Warner Bros. many properties, and the series itself was finally able to address this in a surprising way in the newest episode of the sixth season! With Rick and Morty officially returning for new episodes in Season 6, fans are starting to see that these final episodes will be much different than what we got before. The latest entry after the hiatus was the most meta-commentary laced episodes in the season overall, and thus Rick was able to use it to call attention to some things.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Debuts New Ending for Episode 7: Watch
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now making its way through the climax of the first real fight in between the Soul Reapers and the Sternritter, and the newest episode of the series capped things off with a special new ending theme sequence specifically made for it! The previous episode saw Head Captain Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto unleashing his full strength against the Sternritter leader Yhwach, and it unfortunately came to an end with Yamamoto's loss. The newest episode of the series confirmed this to be the case, but also made sure to bring in some materials exclusive to the anime's version of the arc.
Fans Are Falling In Love With "Disenchanted" Just Like They Fell For The Original 15 Years Ago
Disenchanted is finally on Disney+, so we've rounded up fan reactions and even given you a fun Disney villains quiz to take!
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Breaks Silence on Vaccine and Transphobia Controversy
As officially unveiled by Marvel Studios on Saturday, Letitia Wright is the studio's new Black Panther. During the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her character Shuri manages to recreate the Heart-Shaped Herb, giving her the powers of Bast, the Marvel equivalency of the god Bastet. At the height of the pandemic, Wright retweeted a video that included anti-vaccination and transphobic views and save for an apology shared to Instagram, she's avoided speaking about it the entire Wakanda Forever press tour.
Rick and Morty's Plush Website Has Been Made a Reality
Rick and Morty completely escaped the bounds of the fourth wall and explored a meta commentary filled space in Season 6's newest episode, but it turns out that the toy Rick plush website that Rick Sanchez had advertised during the events of the episode has been made a real thing by Adult Swim! During the fourth season of the series, Rick and Morty found themselves trapped on a "Story-Train" filled with all kinds of potential adventures for them to go on. But the real kicker was that in the "real" world of the series, this train was just a toy that fans could follow a link to and check out more. Now it's happened again.
Dragon Ball Super Debuts New Looks for Goten and Trunks
Dragon Ball Super has revealed some suprising new looks for Goten and Trunks, which will soon be making their debut in the Dragon Ball Super manga! As you can see below, Goten and Trunks are seen sporting identical superhero-style costumes – red capes and all. Trunks is facing forward, and on his belt we see the number "1" displayed, hinting that Goten (whose front is hidden) may have a "2" on his own belt.
New Blade Writer Breaks Silence on Joining Film
Work on Marvel's Blade reboot will soon restart now the studio has found new filmmakers to make the picture. Monday afternoon, it was revealed Lovecraft Country helmer Yann Demange will direct Mahershala Ali and company from a script by Mike Starrbury. The latter has broken his silence on the matter, taking to Twitter to celebrate the occasion.
The Walking Dead Finale Cameo Is a Callback to Daryl's First Episode
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. "Son of a bitch," says Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) in his first words on The Walking Dead, swearing the "filthy, disease-bearing, motherless, poxy bastard" gnawing on a deer he'd killed in the Season 1 episode "Tell It to the Frogs." Playing that Filthy, Disease-Bearing, Motherless, Poxy Bastard Walker was special FX makeup designer Greg Nicotero, executive producer and director of Sunday's series finale. Titled "Rest in Peace," the final moments of the episode featured Daryl's last line of the series: a tender "I love you" said to best friend Carol (Melissa McBride).
My Hero Academia Cosplay Shows Off Shigaraki's Terrifying Season 6 Makeover
My Hero Academia has introduced a much scarier version of Tomura Shigaraki to the anime with Season 6 of the series, and one terrifying cosplay is helping to showcase just how frightening the villain really is by bringing him to life! The end of the fifth season teased that Shigaraki would be going through a transformation of some sort in order to fully absorb All For One's power, and as fans have seen in the first few episodes of the sixth season so far, Shigaraki truly has become a much different monster than he has ever been seen in the series before.
Avatar: The Way of Water Final Trailer Released
With just weeks to go until the highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water is released, the sequel's final trailer has been unveiled during tonight's Monday Night Football. Given the worldwide success of the original film, this final trailer hasn't had to offer audiences much in the way of plot teases, as fans surely don't need to know much more about the narrative of this follow-up, with the final trailer instead offering up various elements that tease the complex layers of the family-oriented adventure. Check out the final trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water below before it lands in theaters on December 16th.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What Are Those Ominous Black Stakes?
Scattered across Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paldea Region is a sinister mystery involving four Legendary Pokemon. During your travels across the Paldea region, you may come across "ominous stakes" driven into the ground. Each black stake glows in one of four colors – purple, blue, green, and yellow – and are related to four shrines built into the side of various cliffs that happen to be the same color. The stakes are related to a subquest related to four new Legendary Pokemon, dubbed the "Ruinous Quartet." In order to open the locked doorways sealing each of the four Pokemon away, players must find and pull the eight stakes with the same color as the shrine they're looking to unlock.
Steam Finally Adding One of 2020's Most Popular Games
PC players who use Valve's Steam platform are finally going to be able to buy and play one of the most popular games that launched back in 2020. For a prolonged period of time, video game publisher Ubisoft has chosen to only release its titles on PC via its own Ubisoft Connect launcher. And while fans have called for this trend to come to an end, Ubisoft has largely opted to stay the course with its decision for the time being. Luckily, after so many requests, one of the most popular Ubisoft titles of the past couple of years will be landing on Steam early next month.
Fan-Favorite Netflix Horror Series Returns to Streaming After Surprise Removal
One of Netflix's earliest originals, Hemlock Grove, was removed from the streaming platform entirely last month, with Deadline confirming today that FilmRise has struck a deal to bring the project back to their streaming platforms. The removal came as a major surprise to audiences, given that it marked one of Netflix's first forays into original genre storytelling nearly a decade ago, and because subscribers have often assumed Netflix originals would stay on the service indefinitely. The FilmRise deal also included securing rights for the TV series Hannibal, which came from Bryan Fuller and reimagined the deadly legacy of Hannibal Lecter.
Nintendo Switch Online Update May Be Good News for GameCube Fans
A new Nintendo Switch Online update out of Nintendo may be good news for Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users hoping to play more GameCube games on the system. After previously only offering NES and SNES games, Nintendo semi-recently expanded the Switch Online library with the "Expansion Pack," a more expensive tier that added Sega Genesis and N64 games to the mix. Many are expecting GameCube games to be next, but at the moment Nintendo hasn't confirmed this. However, they may have teased it during a recent earnings call and while speaking to investors.
James Cameron Cussed Out Fox Exec Who Asked Him to Make One Major Change to Avatar
Ahead of the debut of 2009's Avatar, filmmaker James Cameron already proved himself to be a master of his craft, earning both critical and financial acclaim over the decades, so when one executive at 20th Century Fox told him he needed to trim the 162-minute run time of Avatar, he didn't hold back on his frustrations. The filmmaker was so confident in his project that he stood up to the executive, offering an expletive-filled rebuttal of just how much of a success his film would be and how, once it was a success, it would be too late for the executive to retract their words.
