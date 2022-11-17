ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bring Me The Sports

Byron Buxton claps back at 'wanna-be' Twins fans

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUyfn_0jEoIJwZ00

"You wanna-be fans are clowns to me."

Byron Buxton wasn't in the mood to take shots from fans criticizing his injury history on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Twins centerfielder was named in a tweet by the team promoting Friday's new uniform reveal at the Mall of America, and when somebody responded with "50/50 Buxton pulls a hammy during the fashion show," Buxton fired back.

"Didn’t know this was a fashion show," Buxton tweeted.

The fan responded : "Fashion Show - An event at which collections of newly designed clothing are modeled for an audience."

Buxton countered : "You mean the ones you can’t get in without being invited or have invitations? Those are FASHION SHOWS! This is a reveal of our new jerseys . EVERYBODY INVITED!!! If 30 minutes is a fashion show then you must be one miserable person behind this screen. Prayers for you."

The fan : "Wow, you must really be sensitive don’t trip today."

Buxton : "Haha that’s it? You wanna-be fans are clowns to me."

The Twins tried to manage Buxton's health with a goal of getting him to play in 100 games this past season, but he only played 92 before injuries shut him down. In those 92 games, he hit 28 homers, though he also only hit .145 with runners in scoring position and .143 in "late and close" situations.

Buxton will be 29 when he enters the second year of the seven-year, $100 million contract he signed with the Twins last year.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Yankees star gets timetable for injury recovery

NEW YORK — The Yankees hope to know whether star infielder DJ LeMahieu will need surgery in six weeks. That’s when doctors will check in on LeMahieu, who is rehabbing ligament damage to his right second toe. The injury held him out of the playoffs and let to his second-half downturn.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Gio Urshela Trade Has Fans Excited About the Upcoming Season

The Angels are on fire early on in free agency. GM Perry Minasian challenged himself to be better this offseason, and that's exactly what he's done. First, he shored up the rotation, signing All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson to a three-year deal at $13 million a season. Then, he went out and traded for 31-year-old infielder Gio Urshela from the Twins, a career .275 hitter with 62 home runs and 256 RBIs.
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston

The Houston Astros may have a familiar face coming out of the bullpen when the 2023 Major League Baseball season rolls around. Houston signed former Boston Red Sox reliever Austin Davis to a minor league contract with an invitation to join the squad in Spring Training and fight for a roster spot with the big league club.
HOUSTON, TX
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy