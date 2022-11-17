Byron Buxton claps back at 'wanna-be' Twins fans

"You wanna-be fans are clowns to me."

Byron Buxton wasn't in the mood to take shots from fans criticizing his injury history on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Twins centerfielder was named in a tweet by the team promoting Friday's new uniform reveal at the Mall of America, and when somebody responded with "50/50 Buxton pulls a hammy during the fashion show," Buxton fired back.

"Didn’t know this was a fashion show," Buxton tweeted.

The fan responded : "Fashion Show - An event at which collections of newly designed clothing are modeled for an audience."

Buxton countered : "You mean the ones you can’t get in without being invited or have invitations? Those are FASHION SHOWS! This is a reveal of our new jerseys . EVERYBODY INVITED!!! If 30 minutes is a fashion show then you must be one miserable person behind this screen. Prayers for you."

The fan : "Wow, you must really be sensitive don’t trip today."

Buxton : "Haha that’s it? You wanna-be fans are clowns to me."

The Twins tried to manage Buxton's health with a goal of getting him to play in 100 games this past season, but he only played 92 before injuries shut him down. In those 92 games, he hit 28 homers, though he also only hit .145 with runners in scoring position and .143 in "late and close" situations.

Buxton will be 29 when he enters the second year of the seven-year, $100 million contract he signed with the Twins last year.