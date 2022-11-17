Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
APD: Man fatally injured after being thrown out of vehicle in North Austin
Police say a man who was thrown out of a vehicle earlier this month in North Austin died a week later from his injuries. The Austin Police Department says on Sunday, Nov. 6, officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the Oskar Blues Brewery located in the 10400 block of Metric Boulevard, just north of Rutland Drive.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Driver arrested after hitting, killing man on NW Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a man who was killed after being struck by a vehicle on NW Loop 410 overnight. Ruben Griego, 25, died from blunt force injuries, according to the ME. The driver initially fled on foot after the crash, but...
1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
San Antonio Police officials report that 1 man died after crashing into the rear of an 18-wheeler on the outskirts of the city’s Southwest Side. A preliminary investigation reveals that at around 6:45 PM on Friday, the multi-vehicle incident occurred in the 8700 block of IH-35. A towing wrecker was reversing towards a broken-down car on the IH 15 when a few vehicles, switched lanes to avoid the wrecker. Police added that two of the vehicles avoiding the wrecker – an 18-wheeler, and a dark sedan were in the left lane. A red pickup in the right lane slowed down as well.
CBS Austin
Round Rock PD identifies parties involved in weekend officer-involved shooting
On Monday, Round Rock Police released new information from an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead. The shooting happened early Sunday in east Round Rock. Police tell us it started off as a domestic violence call which they thought had been resolved quietly with everyone safe, but then a shot rang out.
CBS Austin
One critically injured in crash in NE Austin
One person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle collision in northeast Austin Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on Cameron Road near East Highway 290 just before 10 p.m. ALSO | Man injured in NE Austin shooting, suspect at large. Medics...
news4sanantonio.com
Driver killed in major accident on the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – At least one person has died following a major accident on the south side Friday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police said the accident happened in the Northbound lanes of IH-35 S near Zarzamora at around 6:45 p.m. According to authorities, the driver...
KSAT 12
Northside ISD bus driver drops off five-year-old at wrong location, parent says
SAN ANTONIO – A Northside ISD bus driver dropped off a five-year-old boy at the wrong location Wednesday from Cable Elementary. “I don’t know what to do. I’m in shock, disbelief,” the child’s parent, Breona Terry said. She described the pain she felt when her...
1 dead after gunfire exchange with Round Rock police
The Round Rock Police Department said a man was dead after a police shooting Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive.
KSAT 12
Driver killed after crashing into back of 18-wheeler on IH-35, San Antonio Police say
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday 8 a.m. Update:. One man is dead after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler on the city’s Southwest Side, said San Antonio police. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to the crash in the 8700 block of IH-35, said SAPD. Police said a...
kwhi.com
ELGIN WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
An Elgin woman was arrested on drug charges Friday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:30, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800 block of Highway 290 East for failing to maintain a single lane of traffic as well as a license plate violation. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Cpl. Ha located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia, which contained suspected methamphetamine. Maranda Joellen Patton, 39 of Elgin, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz. and was transported to the Washington County Jail.
One dead following domestic disturbance call in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) responded to a domestic disturbance that left one person dead early Sunday morning. At 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 20, RRPD received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive. The caller stated that the disturbance had been physical and there was a 1-year-old baby in the home.
CBS Austin
Man injured in NE Austin shooting, suspect at large
A man was critically injured in a shooting in northeast Austin Saturday afternoon. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 1512 Arial Dr. just before 1 p.m. ALSO | APD chief cites "high hiring standards" for smaller graduating class of new officers. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took the...
CBS Austin
One person seriously injured in N Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Saturday afternoon, a man was seriously injured in a shooting in north Austin. ALSO | Man injured in NE Austin shooting, suspect at large. The Austin Police Department said they answered the call reporting the shooting at 1:02 p.m. Then officers arrived at 9010 Galewood Dr....
fox7austin.com
Missing nonverbal 5-year-old found safe in Cedar Park: police
CEDAR PARK, Texas - A nonverbal child who went missing Sunday afternoon in Cedar Park has been found safe, according to police. The Cedar Park Police Department shared that five-year-old Rain walked out of his home near W. Parmer Lane and Colonial Parkway earlier Sunday evening. CPPD put out the...
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after being shot on Northwest Side, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot on the city’s Northwest Side, said San Antonio police. At 5:47 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 6500 block of Babcock Road. Upon arrival, officers...
KSAT 12
Traffic Alert: Jackknifed trailer closes Highway 281 N at Thousand Oaks
SAN ANTONIO – The northbound lanes of Highway 281 at Thousand Oaks are temporarily closed after an 18-wheeler jackknifed Saturday. Drivers experienced heavy traffic Saturday morning just before 8 a.m. after a crash on the city’s northside. The crash left an 18-wheeler dangling off an elevated reach of...
2 in custody after car burglaries at central Austin apartment complex
Austin Police said two men are in custody Friday morning after allegedly breaking into cars in a parking garage at an apartment complex in central Austin.
Texas inmate fakes sickness then tries to escape, sheriff’s office says
A 30-year-old inmate in Fayette County — roughly an hour's drive from Austin — told staff Thursday he was feeling sick and was taken by EMS to the St. Mark Emergency Room, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said.
KSAT 12
Multiple people in custody after shots fired in garage near downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Several people are detained after shots were heard coming from a garage near downtown, according to San Antonio police. Just after 12 p.m. Saturday, officers were responding to a call for shots fired at E. Maple St. and Ogden St. when they heard multiple gunshots coming from the 1200 block of McCullough -- one block west of the original call.
KSAT 12
1 critically injured, suspect arrested, 4 detained after shooting at South Park Mall food court, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A shooting at the food court at South Park Mall left one person critically injured, a suspect in custody and four others detained for questioning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called just after 2 p.m. Friday to the mall, located in the 2300 block...
