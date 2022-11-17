Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/18/22–11/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Casper PD: Suspect and Child in Amber Alert Case Have Been Located
The Casper Police Department announced that the Amber Alert that was called on November 17 has been cancelled, as the child and the suspect have been located. That's according to a Facebook post from the CPD, who wrote that "The endangered child has been located in Arizona, and the suspect is in Custody. More details will be released as they become available. Guardians of the minor child and family members have been notified."
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Phone Service Affected Tonight
The phone system of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and other county offices will experience intermittent outages spanning 15 minutes each beginning at 5 p.m. today, Monday, according to a news release. The county-wide servicing of the phone system includes the Sheriff's Office administrative phone lines, the Natrona County Detention...
Casper PD: Suspect Helped House and Hide Wanted Fugitive Joshua Crook
A man was arrested in connection with the law enforcement operation that took place Wednesday afternoon and evening. 32-year-old Billy Martin was charged in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday with two separate felonies. He was charged as being an 'accessory after the fact,' and he was charged with being...
Suspect From Wednesday on the Loose, Considered ‘Armed and Dangerous’
The Casper Police Department have offered more information as to the situation that occurred Wednesday afternoon and through the evening, involving a suspect who had reportedly barricaded themselves inside of a home. When police eventually entered the residence, the suspect was not actually there. Now, the CPD has offered more...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Girl Found in Arizona, Man in Custody
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - November 18, 2022 - 11:00 p.m. The endangered child has been located in Arizona, and the suspect is in Custody. More details will be released as they become available. Guardians of the minor child and family members have been notified. The Casper Police Department...
AMBER ALERT – Black 2014 Ford 4 Door Pickup WY Plates: 1-36929
There's currently an active amber alert on a 2014 black Ford 4-door pickup with County 1 Plates - 36929. The truck has a lift kit and star wars stick figures on the back window, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol. The suspect is James Martin, 36. He is 5'9", 260-300 lbs....
Amber Alert Update: Suspect Quit Job, Victim Skipped School, Photos Included
An Amber Alert was issued earlier on Thursday regarding a 14-year-old girl named Gracelyn Pratt, who is believed to have been kidnapped by 36-year-old James Martin. Gracelyn's legal guardian, Josselyn Jeanne, posted an update last night regarding her missing daughter. "Everyone, my daughter Gracelyn is missing," Jeanne wrote in a...
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/17/22–11/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
BREAKING: Casper Police Warn of Armed, Barricaded Suspect in the Area of 15th and Westridge Place
Casper Police have stated that there is an armed suspect who has barricaded themselves in a home in the area of 15th Street and Westridge Place. It is currently unknown whether the home belongs to the suspect or not. K2 Radio News is on-scene and will update this breaking story...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/17/22–11/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17–18. All persons entering not guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Several Stucture Fires Reported in Casper this Week
There were several structure fire incidents reported to the Casper Fire-EMS between Monday, November 14th and Tuesday, November 15th. This per a news release from Casper Fire-EMS. On Monday firefighters were called around 10:45 to Pennsylvania Avenue. Responders discovered a smoldering fire that was spreading into wooden siding on the...
Children’s Advocacy Project Reports to Wyoming
In light of recent publications involving sex offenders and child abuse in Natrona County, K2Radio News felt compelled to sit down with the Children's Advocacy Project (CAP) to discuss how they work to help children tell their stories in the hopes of sex abusers being convicted. For last week's Report...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Natrona County School District Auctioning Buses, Gym Equipment, and More
Still looking for a unique Christmas gift for the hard-to-shop for friends in your life?. If you're in the market for an old bingo machine, you're in luck!. The Natrona County School District is auctioning off a ton of stuff, including: a tractor, ping pong tables, wrestling mats, bookshelves, microscopes...and so much more!
oilcity.news
Casper PD: Person lying on the road seriously injured after vehicle backed over them Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Sunday evening, the Casper Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle–pedestrian collision at the intersection of K Street and North Lincoln Street, the agency said in a press release Monday. The police department’s investigation indicates a person was lying in the middle...
Casper Fire-EMS Swearing In Three New Firefighters on Friday
Casper Fire-EMS recently announced the swearing in of three new firefighter trainees. That announcement came via a press release from Casper Fire-EMS, who wrote that the swearing-in ceremony is happening at Fire Station #3 (located at 2140 East 12th Street) on Friday, November 18th, beginning at 3:00 P.M. "The ceremony...
2022 ‘Stuff The Van’ Toy Drive in Casper Kicks Off Dec. 12th
"I have seen holidays in booms and busts, on the tails of tragedies and triumphs, and each and every year, Casper has always answered the call and stepped up to care of our local kids." Tis the season for helping Casper kids – as the Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year #25 - December 12th through the 17th, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia.
