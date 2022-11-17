ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

donna
4d ago

People come from Filthedelphia because they just move from one Democrat run city to another Democrat run city. These people are majority minorities and they come to Johnstown for other benefits. They aren’t going to work, but be assured they will be selling drugs etc. These people look at the local police departments as a bunch of rubes. Solomon Run already has problems and now Johnstown is importing more crime, criminals and drugs. Why are local authorities putting up with the influx? Why does government wonder why no one wants section eight housing? Read above for the answer. Why aren’t these section eight people put in rich areas? We know why. Money talks and BS walks.

PennLive.com

Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox8tv.com

Section 8 Housing Loophole

An NBC 10 Philadelphia investigation published Wednesday revealed one reason for the influx of Philadelphia natives living in Johnstown. The article revealed a loophole that allows people to bypass Philadelphia’s housing waiting list by moving to Section 8 housing in Johnstown first. “My hope is that this can generate...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
newsnationnow.com

Philadelphia DA’s impeachment not answer to crime: State rep.

(NewsNation) — A rise in crime nationwide is causing numerous district attorneys across the country, including Philadelphia’s Larry Krasner, to have their methods questioned and, in some cases, bringing about impeachment proceedings. While Pennsylvania state Rep. Jordan Harris acknowledges that crime remains a serious problem across the country,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WJAC TV

FBI dive team assists state police with search of Conemaugh River

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Monday, state police were witnessed searching the Conemaugh River in Johnstown's West End. State police confirmed that they requested assistance from an FBI dive crew during the search. Authorities did not provide any details about their investigation or what they were searching for. Stay...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
thedp.com

Pennsylvania House impeaches Phila. DA Larry Krasner for soft crime policies

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. The Republican-run House impeached Krasner, a Democrat, by a vote of 107-85, mostly along party lines. Krasner was impeached for his policies’ contribution to “record levels of violent crime” in the City of Philadelphia, according to The Wall Street Journal. A trial will be held in the State Senate, also led by the Republican party. The District Attorney's office did not respond to a request for comment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hampton Times

24-year-old facing felony charges for illegal straw purchase of guns in Bucks

Leonard Truesdale, 24, is facing a slew of felony charges for the illegal straw purchase of 21 guns at gun stores, almost exclusively in Bucks County. He was arraigned on Nov. 9 on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person. All the offenses are second-degree and third-degree felonies.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

4 wanted on criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 18. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people wanted on domestic charges: Thomas Yanosky, 27, of the Somerset area Joshua Platter, 37, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner

When the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a lone Republican voted “no.” Although the historic measure passed 107-85 over the objections of Democrats, state Rep. Mike Puskaric, R-Allegheny, broke ranks and voted against the action, which he said he believed would set a disastrous precedent for […] The post A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Notorious Restaurateur Matt Swartz Is In Trouble. Again.

Plus, more Krasner drama, more mayoral announcements, more truly important Fetterman news and... the end of the Philly Pops?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Student found dead at York College

YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
YORK, PA

