onfocus.news
Colby Girls Open Season with Win over Greenwood
The Colby Hornets opened the 2022-23 Girls Basketball Season with a 57-38 home win over Greenwood. Colby scoring: A. Vanderhoof 11, Hernandez 7, Feiten 11, Willner 6, Hoeper 2, T. Vanderhoof 2, Orth 11, Trush 2, , Thomsen 5. Greenwood scoring: Wuethrich 4, Thomas 2, Davidson 5, Trampush 2, Lindner...
onfocus.news
Cadott Girls Down New Auburn
Cadott opened the girls basketball season with a 67-19 win over New Auburn. Cadott scoring: Eiler 21, Goettl 23, K. Moldrem 2, Kowalczyk 15, M. Modrem 2, Hager 4. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness...
waupacanow.com
Father, son bond over deer hunting
Tony Lorenz could have taken his son deer hunting near their Galesville home in some of Wisconsin’s prime whitetail habitat. Instead, the pair spent opening day of Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt about 150 miles away in Hartman Creek State Park,. Lorenz and 12-year-old Rowan showed up at...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman arrested for OWI, 11-month-old inside vehicle
BLAIR Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 36-year-old woman is arrested for suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence second offense with a child in the vehicle. The Wisconsin State Patrol says a trooper stopped Heather Buder in the city of Blair for an equipment violation. The trooper says...
Police seek new info in 2006 central Wisconsin cold case
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the lone suspect’s alleged involvement in the death of Diedre Harm, whose remains were found five months after she vanished in 2006. “Recently Diedre would have celebrated her 38th birthday,” Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said, in a statement....
Hunters, show us your bucks and win prizes
Wisconsin’s gun deer season is underway, and Wausau Pilot & Review wants to show off your trophy deer, while giving you a shot at some great prizes. Bookmark this page for updates as we post entries!. All hunters who send in their photos will receive a Wausau Pilot &...
Medford woman dead, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash
A Medford woman is dead and three people are seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Clark County, officials said. The crash, on Hwy. 13 in the town of Mayville, was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Monday near Water Road. Police say the driver of a northbound SUV lost...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Good travel weather leading up to Thanksgiving
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clear to partly cloudy Sunday night and rather chilly with lows in the low 10s north, mid to upper 10s central and south. Monday features more times of sun than clouds with highs rebounding into the low 30s. The moderating trend in temperatures continues on Tuesday...
wwisradio.com
Medford Woman Dies in Crash
One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by. Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash on Monday afternoon. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with a child in the vehicle Saturday
BLAIR, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after the Wisconsin State Patrol says she was driving a vehicle while under the influence with a child passenger Saturday evening. According to a release, 36-year-old Heather Buder of Alma Center was arrested after a traffic stop on Broadway Street in the City of Blair at 5:16 p.m. Saturday.
Wausau area births, Nov. 18
Thomas and Nicole Diedrick announce the birth of their daughter Kora Kay, born at 3:43 p.m. Nov. 11, 2022. Kora weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Justin and Adria Pagel announce the birth of their daughter Ella Mae, born Nov. 10, 2022. Luis and Cheyenne Ochoa announce the birth of their...
wwisradio.com
Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
cwbradio.com
One Killed in Crash on Highway 13 in the Township of Mayville
One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
UPDATE: Crews battle blaze at Wausau home
Fire crews were called Friday morning to a fire at a home on the city’s west side with a portion of Thomas Street blocked off to traffic. The blaze was reported at about 8 a.m. at 1040 S. 12th Ave, near Rosecrans Street. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review they saw flames along one entire side of the home, with smoke pouring from the structure.
Wisconsin Pot Bust: 300 Plants & 2 Monkeys. Greatest Bust, Ever?
A Western Wisconsin drug bust went down, and authorities found WAY MORE than they expected. Not only was there a ton of smoke, but cops also found TWO MONKEYS! mprnews. It's not everyday that a huge drug bust in Wisconsin leads to finding two monkeys...Or maybe I should have just typed, what in the actual hell, monkeys? Either way it is a pretty awesome story!
wearegreenbay.com
Deer farm in northern Wisconsin tests positive for chronic wasting disease, placed under quarantine
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer farm in northern Wisconsin has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The DATCP made the announcement on Friday, confirming that a 5-year-old white-tailed buck on a Lincoln County deer...
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics
QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
onfocus.news
Tips to help you stay on your fitness game this holiday season
STEVENS POINT, WI (OnFocus) – The holidays are a fun, yet a hectic time of year for many. Traveling, parties, and house guests can throw off your exercise regimen, but they don’t have to slow you down. Jackie Burner, Licensed Athletic Trainer with Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital, recommends...
Battle over ownership: City of La Crosse says it will evict members of Harry J. Olson Center
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The City of La Crosse says it will begin evicting members of the Harry J. Olson Senior Center if they do not vacate a city-owned building. Earlier this week, the city said it plans to use the Center as an emergency overnight shelter. Center staff say they still want to purchase the building. The Harry J....
