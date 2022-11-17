Read full article on original website
Related
calexicochronicle.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thankful for an EJ Holiday
We at Comite Civico del Valle have a lot to be thankful for heading into the holidays. It’s been a phenomenal year for those of us who work closely in the world of environmental and social justice, and often when we wind down to gather with those close to us, we consider what’s important.
Imperial County hosts fifth annual adult re-entry summit
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Adult Re-Entry Summit provides public and private local resources to help adult offenders successfully return to their communities. The Imperial County Probation Department and Imperial Community Corrections Partnership hosted their fifth annual Adult Re-Entry Summit on Wednesday, November 9 at the Imperial County Probation Department in El Centro. The post Imperial County hosts fifth annual adult re-entry summit appeared first on KYMA.
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This Condition
California will provide a specific group of residents with $1,200 per month. The money will help them cope with inflation and other financial needs. It is another initiative to aid the state's most vulnerable citizens.
SignalsAZ
Thanksgiving Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Thanksgiving Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. Tucson City Court, including the City Prosecutor’s Office and City Public Defender’s Office, will be...
American Legion El Centro gives back to soldiers
The American Legion in El Centro is sending packages to the military overseas. The post American Legion El Centro gives back to soldiers appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Calexico Fire Station 1 Project Nears Completion
CALEXICO – Now that the end of construction is nearing for the Calexico Fire Department’s new headquarters, Chief Diego Favila said the “warm feeling” he had felt at the start has returned. Understandably, Favila’s initial comforting feeling had lessened as the project’s one-year construction timeframe extended...
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
The board overseeing an Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week's vote
California has a home ownership crisis
California has a severe shortage of affordable rental housing, but also has a crisis in home ownership, with the nation's second most expensive home market relative to family incomes.
goldrushcam.com
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News
The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
12news.com
Recently elected Arizona House Republican says she will not do her job unless the 2022 election is redone
PHOENIX — A Chandler Republican recently elected to the Arizona House of Representatives says that she will not cast her vote on any bill unless the 2022 election is redone. Liz Harris, recently elected to represent Legislative District 13 which encompasses much of Chandler, issued the statement on Instagram and her campaign website saying in part "it has become obvious that we need to hold a new election immediately."
knau.org
Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1
Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
People are leaving California, but is the state’s population actually shrinking?
Californians are known for grumbling about traffic, housing costs, and overall quality of life. But in recent years, celebrities, businesses, and regular people have gone from complaining about the state to leaving it entirely. So is California’s population shrinking? It’s complicated. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Golden State has a population of 39.5 […]
Should San Bernardino Secede From California? Americans Weigh In
A plan for San Bernandino to become its own state does not poll well with most Americans.
Rural Metro mourns and remembers fallen firefighter
A somber remembrance ceremony took place as Rural Metro laid a fallen firefighter to rest. The post Rural Metro mourns and remembers fallen firefighter appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
IID's electrical infrastructure outdated and insufficient for further growth
EL CENTRO – The Imperial Irrigation District energy division is faced with a need to major overhaul its aging electrical infrastructure and from developers’ pressure for new substations to feed the burgeoning housing market within IID’s service territory. With this in mind, the board listened to IID Energy Manager Jaime Asbury outline estimated costs and possible funding options at the regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Attempted child abduction in Yuma, YPD responds
Three vehicle occupants attempted to abduct a child, but the child ran away as a result. The post Attempted child abduction in Yuma, YPD responds appeared first on KYMA.
KTAR.com
Valley retail business owner sentenced to 2 years for tax evasion scheme
PHOENIX – A Valley businessman was recently sentenced to two years in federal prison for underreporting his income by millions of dollars, authorities said. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria, pleaded guilty to tax evasion in March and was sentenced last month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release last week.
Deputy injured in incident by Niland suspect
There was a report of a domestic disturbance in progress that the Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) Deputies responded to on Sunday. The post Deputy injured in incident by Niland suspect appeared first on KYMA.
KTLA.com
What happened to California’s to-go alcohol law?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The sale of to-go cocktails became legal in California on Jan. 1 after legislation was signed by Gov Gavin Newsom in October 2021. It was one of three bills Newsom signed as part of his COVID-19 recovery package to help businesses and restaurants recover from the pandemic. The other bills extended outdoor dining permits and alcohol sales in parklets.
Comments / 0