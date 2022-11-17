Read full article on original website
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts officials to crack down on high-risk establishments overserving alcohol
BOSTON — To ensure safety for the citizens of Massachusetts, the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission will be conducting alcohol enforcement operations at bars in major Massachusetts cities from Thanksgiving Eve through New Year’s Eve. The primary objective will be to prevent impaired driving and other alcohol-related harm during...
NECN
Thanksgiving Plans: Baker In Ireland, Biden Coming To Nantucket
Gov. Charlie Baker is spending his final Thanksgiving as governor of Massachusetts about 3,000 miles away in Ireland, the governor's office said over the weekend. The governor and First Lady Lauren Baker left Saturday evening for Dublin to start a weeklong family trip to Ireland. They plan to return to Massachusetts next Monday, Nov. 28. Acting Gov. Karyn Polito will be in charge most of the time that Baker is away.
newbedfordguide.com
Eversource to increase electricity rates for Massachusetts residents this winter
Global demand drives winter energy supply prices to historic highs. “With energy prices at record highs this winter, Eversource is working to connect its customers with the many programs and services available to help manage their energy bill ahead of the January 1 electric supply rate change. While customers are facing rising costs in virtually all aspects of life, the energy company is reminding them of the variety of payment options and assistance programs including Budget Billing, New Start, Discount Rate and other state and federal resources.
The next steps for the new Massachusetts license law
Now that voters approved a ballot question keeping a law that lets undocumented immigrants get driver's licenses, Massachusetts transportation officials are updating regulations before the new law takes effect in July 2023. Driving the news: The Registry of Motor Vehicles released draft recommendations this week and announced a Dec. 2...
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
Maura Healey announces transition plans
Governor-Elect Maura Healey announced her transition plans Friday for the rest of 2022, as she and her team prepare for January's swearing-in ceremony.
newbedfordguide.com
NCLA files class-action against Massachusetts for auto-installing COVID spyware on 1 Million phones
“The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) worked with Google to auto-install spyware on the smartphones of more than one million Commonwealth residents, without their knowledge or consent, in a misguided effort to combat Covid-19. Such brazen disregard for civil liberties violates the United States and Massachusetts Constitutions and cannot stand. The New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group, has filed a class-action lawsuit, Wright v. Massachusetts Department of Public Health, et al., challenging DPH’s covert installation of a Covid tracing app that tracks and records the movement and personal contacts of Android mobile device users without owners’ permission or awareness.
What's behind the long wait times at the RMV?
BOSTON - Go to any Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles office, you will likely be hit with exhausting lines. "An hour and 25 minutes," said Ronnel Jimenez, when asked how long he waited. He had made an appointment online before he arrived. "I thought it was going to be quicker," he said. Why the wait? Data on Massachusetts' transparency platform called CTHRU may shed some light. The RMV's payroll for customer service agents dropped 20% from last year's. Staff is down 150 employees from pre-pandemic 2019. "Took me about an hour and a half to get to the...
Eversource asks state for a 21% electricity rate increase
SPRINGFIELD — Eversource has asked the Department of Public Utilities for a 21% increase in electricity supply rates for its Western Massachusetts customers that could go into effect Jan. 1. If approved, the proposed Basic Service Rate for residential customers who receive their energy supply from Eversource would change...
WCVB
Eversource seeking Massachusetts approval for 23% electric price increase
BOSTON — Eversource is asking Massachusetts regulators for approval to raise electricity rates starting on January 1. The utility said the typical customer would see a 23% increase to their bill. Eversource said it filed new electricity prices from power suppliers for customers in Eastern Massachusetts with the Massachusetts...
westernmassnews.com
Price hikes expected for Massachusetts Eversource customers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Eversource customers may be in for higher bills this winter, as the electric company has filed new prices with the department of public utilities. One local lawmaker isn’t happy about the proposed increase. Eversource basic service customers can expect upwards of a 20%. Increase on their...
nbcboston.com
Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.
bunewsservice.com
Massachusetts residents continue to grapple with NSC-131 activity while alleged leader faces charges in court
An officer approaches a protester holding a sign that says “this court is pro-Nazi” on the West Roxbury District Courthouse steps on Oct. 17, 2022. The officer removes the protester, stating “the judge wants to keep the steps clear.” The demonstrators arrived to protest Chris Hood, an aspiring police officer and local neo-Nazi.
country1025.com
Massachusetts Man Busted Flying Helicopters Out of His Backyard With No License
Ooooh, neighborhood helicopter rides? That sounds fuuuuunnnnn. Also very, very illegal. A Massachusetts man is going to jail for flying helicopters out of his backyard and there’s more to the story – let’s break it down:
NECN
Only Six Apply For Seven Available Mass. Mobile-Only Sports Betting Licenses
By the deadline of 2 p.m. Monday, the Mass. Gaming Commission received 15 total sports betting operator applications including just six applications for the seven available mobile-only betting licenses, the commission said. Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor each applied for in-person betting licenses; they are the...
UMass president says millionaire tax a sign voters want more money for public education
BOSTON - This is the time of year when families and students are zeroing in on their college choices and trying to figure out how they're going to pay for it.WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller spoke to UMass President Marty Meehan about this and several other issues on Sunday's "Keller at Large.""We're going to do everything we can to make sure UMass is affordable, because it's critically important," Meehan said of the five campus system in the state.The former congressman said he's worried because "transportation, local aid, K-12 education - all of those things have been more of a priority in this Commonwealth over the last two or three decades than public higher education."Meehan believes the approval of the millionaire's tax ballot question earlier this month is a sign that voters "want more money to go into public higher education" in Massachusetts.You can watch the entire interview in the video above.
WBUR
State law now requires development of conservation land be replaced with newly protected land
Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law a bill environmental activists have supported for two decades known as the Public Lands Preservation Act. The new law aims to guarantee that the total area of public parks and conservation land doesn’t decrease. Massachusetts already protects conservation land designated under Article 97...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman wins $1 million prize off of scratch ticket
A $1 million scratch ticket winner in Massachusetts decided to take home her prize money in cash after claiming the ticket on Oct. 28. Savannah Karch from Weymouth won her $1 million prize on the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch ticket game. She purchased her wining ticket at Jenny’s Market at 992 Middle St. in Weymouth, and chose to receive a one-time cash payment of $650,000 before taxes.
NECN
Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York
An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
Comments / 2