Commercial Dispatch
Police investigate Saturday shooting caught on camera
A Columbus man was wounded Saturday evening in an apparent drive-by shooting, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Lawrence Drive and Maple Street in East Columbus, Dillon said. The victim was on foot and was shot at...
wcbi.com
CPD reviews police camera to find suspect in shooting case
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police investigators hope a police camera may lead them to a suspect in a Saturday night shooting. One person, walking in the area of Maple and Lawrence Drive was shot at and struck one time. Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon told WCBI that...
wtva.com
Columbus police investigating a shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA)- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening. The shooting happened at Forrest Boulevard and Maple Street at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 19. Law enforcement do not have any suspects. They did not say if anyone was shot during the shooting. This is a developing story....
wcbi.com
Police make four arrests for felony drug possession on Monday
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, agents with the Sheriff’s office and MBN conducted a search on Highway 46 in Clay County. During that search, agents said one of the suspects attempted to flush a felony amount of marijuana down the toilet. Roderrick Walker was arrested. He was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Felony Destruction of Evidence.
Commercial Dispatch
Arrest made in weekend Yo’ Bar shootout
A Columbus man has been arrested in connection with last weekend’s shooting at Yo’ Bar, according to Columbus Police Department Capt. Rick Jones. Larry Hudgins, 28, was arrested about 1 p.m. Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, as well as felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, Jones said.
wcbi.com
Tupelo woman charged with armed robbery at Bank of Okolona
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman is charged with armed robbery in a hold-up at a local bank. Bond for Itasca L. Cox was set at $100,000 by Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Harry Sumner. As we reported yesterday, the robbery happened in the middle of the afternoon at...
wtva.com
Arrest made following bar shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection to the triple shooting at a Columbus bar. Police identified the suspect as Larry Hudgins. He's charged with aggravated assault. The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Nov. 11 at Yo’ Bar on Bluecutt Road. Three people were...
wtva.com
Two killed, juvenile passenger injured in Franklin County crash
Two people were killed in a Franklin County crash on Friday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says 22-year-old Nicolas Perez, of Russellville, was seriously injured when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with another vehicle being driven by 22-year-old Ashley Sims, of Tuscumbia. Perez was transported to Russellville...
Mississippi authorities request help finding two missing children
Mississippi authorities need your help tonight to find two missing children. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 4-year-old Cylis Vaughn and 1-year-old Marlie Vaughn of Columbus, Lowndes County, MS. Cylis Vaughn is described as a white male with blue eyes and blonde hair, last...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police: Woman arrested following robbery attempt at Bank of Okolona building
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police claim a woman tried to rob the Bank of Okolona with a knife. The incident happened at approximately 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15. It's located along South Gloster Street across from Harveys restaurant. Police said the woman demanded money and threatened employees with a...
wtva.com
Sheriff: Guntown drug bust resulted in two arrests
GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust netted two arrests in Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and narcotics agents used a search warrant at a house in Guntown on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address. The search led...
wtva.com
1 wounded, 1 arrested for Okolona shooting
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was wounded and one person was arrested for a shooting Tuesday evening, Nov. 15 in Okolona. Okolona Assistant Police Chief Sherry Hardin said the shooting happened shortly before 9:29 at a house on West Wheeler Avenue. The victim was shot in the chest and...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pajama Wearing Bank Robber In Tupelo Arrested
On November 15, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Tupelo police officers were called to 495 South Gloster (Bank of Okolona) for a robbery. Officers were advised that a black female wearing pajamas and armed with a knife had demanded money from an employee inside the administrative offices of the bank. The...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Tupelo Police Arrest Man On Felony Drug Charge
On November 6, the Tupelo Police Department responded to Kimbrough Avenue in reference to an unauthorized use of a vehicle. A victim stated that 41-year-old Kortez Wells, had taken their vehicle without permission. Officers arrived at the address and found Wells in that vehicle parked in the driveway. After an...
Commercial Dispatch
Clay caregiver charged for exploiting vulnerable adult
CLAY COUNTY — A Cedar Bluff woman has been arrested and charged with exploiting a vulnerable adult, according to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott. Lori Chandler, 47, was working as a caregiver when family members determined something wasn’t right and contacted the authorities, Scott said. “(Chandler) had gotten...
Police: Mississippi woman tricked victim into staying at house, then stole guns other items during the night
Investigators say a Mississippi woman has been arrested after she convinced a man to let her stay overnight and that proceeded to steal guns, a laptop computer and other items from his house,. Summer Rutledge, 42, of Woodland, has been charged with grand larceny. Officials from the Prentiss County Sheriff’s...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Missing Tupelo man found safe
UPDATE: Mr. Drake has been found and is safe. Tupelo Police Department is currently requesting the public’s assistance with a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s. He is from the Prairie area. Mr. Curly Drake is a 68-year-old black male. He was visiting family at the NMMC when...
wtva.com
Man burned in Monroe County mobile home fire
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — A man burned his arm Friday when he ran into his burning mobile home near Nettleton to save some items. Jake King says a wood-burning stove is to blame for causing the fire on Highway 6 near Jones Chapel Cemetery before noon. King says...
wcbi.com
Woman arrested for exploitation of vulnerable adult in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County sheriff made an arrest today in the Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult case. 47-year-old Lori Chandler of Cedar Bluff was arrested, and Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott stated that the investigation is ongoing. Chandler’s bond was set at $5,000. Anyone...
Oxford Police arrest woman for credit card fraud
Oxford Police arrested a woman for credit card fraud. On November 4th, 2022 the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding the crime. After investigation, Kenyatta Henderson, 33, of Oxford, was charged with Credit Card Fraud and taken into custody. Henderson was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court...
