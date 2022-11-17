ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started

In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
WILSON, LA
NBC Sports

Report: McCoy to start vs. 49ers in place of injured Murray

The 49ers will face a short-handed Arizona Cardinals offense Monday night in Mexico City, with backup quarterback Colt McCoy reportedly slated to start in place of an injured Kyler Murray. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Monday morning, citing a source, that McCoy 'definitively' will start against San Francisco, and that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Week 11 Eagles grades by position after ugly win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t pretty but the Eagles avoided a disaster. They eventually did enough to earn a 17-16 win over the Colts to improve to 9-1 on the season. A win’s a win and all that, but there are plenty of things that desperately need to be corrected moving forward. And the Eagles know that. So the Eagles will enjoy the ugly win because this league isn’t a cakewalk but they need to fix a lot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning

The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
TOWSON, MD
NBC Sports

If Aaron Rodgers returns, he needs to be all in, all year

In early 2008, the Packers told quarterback Brett Favre that they needed to know ASAP whether he’d be returning for another season. Favre chose to retire. In early 2023, will the Packers send a similar message to Aaron Rodgers?. And it could be more than simply asking Rodgers if...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Nathaniel Hackett on late Russell Wilson incompletion: We want the clock running

The Broncos tried something different on Sunday by having quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak call the team’s offensive plays instead of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. A game-opening 92-yard touchdown drive made that look like a wise move, but the Broncos weren’t able to find the end zone again. The 16 points that they managed still might have been enough, but a blunder by quarterback Russell Wilson left the door wide open for the Raiders at the end of the fourth quarter.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

The Bills have made it to the team facility

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, all Bills players have made it to the team facility. Next, they’ll go to the airport for a 4:00 p.m. ET flight to Detroit. A massive snowstorm prompted the league to move the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit. The Bills play the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Cardinals don’t activate Hollywood Brown for Monday night’s game

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown won’t be in the lineup for the Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. The Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves ahead of their game against the 49ers, but Brown remains on the injured reserve list. Brown was designated to return last week after missing four games with a foot injury.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Titans waive Josh Lambo

The Titans may be getting their regular kicker back for Week 12. Tennessee announced on Monday that the club has waived Josh Lambo. A longtime Jaguars kicker, Lambo kicked for the Titans last Thursday night, filling in for the injured Randy Bullock. Lambo hit 3-of-4 extra points in the 27-17 victory over the Packers. He did not attempt a field goal.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Justin Fields considered day-to-day, but season-ending injury not ruled out

While there may be some reason for optimism about Justin Fields‘ injured non-throwing shoulder, the quarterback is not out of the woods. After Fields injured the shoulder on Sunday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is day-to-day. But the way he said it kind of makes that phrase mean a little less.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Kittle, Bosa among Mexico's top five best-selling NFL jerseys

The 49ers certainly will receive a warm welcome at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Monday night, but two San Francisco stars might notice some cheers that are bit louder than the others. Tight end George Kittle and defensive end Nick Bosa boast two of Mexico's top five best-selling NFL...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph shocked self with dagger shot, 'night night' celebration

Sometimes Steph Curry surprises himself with the shots he makes on the court. To help seal the Warriors' 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Sunday night, Curry, falling backward, threw up an off-balance 3-pointer to give Golden State a 126-117 lead over Houston with 34 seconds remaining. He followed the dagger shot with his liveliest "night night" celebration to date.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Raiders beat Broncos on Davante Adams overtime TD

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett wound up being right that “somebody has to win” Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but the result wasn’t the one Hackett was looking for. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr floated a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams to end the...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Report: Zach Wilson irked Jets teammates with attitude after loss

Zach Wilson wasn't in the mood for accountability after the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and apparently his teammates noticed. When asked after Sunday's game if he felt the Jets' offense -- which managed 103 yards of total offense and just two yards in the second half in the 10-3 defeat -- let the defense down, Wilson responded with a curt, "no."
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Linval Joseph: Eagles gave me a chance, I want to show the world I’ve still got it

The Eagles added a pair of veteran defensive tackles to their roster last week and both Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh had a hand in Sunday’s 17-16 win over the Colts. The two players split a sack of Colts quarterback Matt Ryan and combined to make seven tackles in their first game action for any team during the 2022 season. After the game, Joseph, who turned 34 last month, said that he felt he “did my job” despite having limited practice time with the team and that he hopes to use the rest of the season as a chance to show the league that he still has a lot left in the tank.
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

Jon Feliciano, Adoree’ Jackson among non-participants at Giants practice

The Giants lost a game to the Lions on Sunday and they saw a number of players leave with injuries during the 31-18 defeat. Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson was lost for the year with a torn ACL and most of the the others who were hurt were listed as out of practice on Monday. The Giants turned in an estimated injury report for Thursday’s game in Dallas because they only conducted a walkthrough.
JACKSON, CA
NBC Sports

Commanders will activate Chase Young

Defensive end Chase Young‘s long absence from the Commanders’ active roster is set to come to an end. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Monday that the team will activate Young from the physically unable to perform list. Young has been practicing for the last few weeks and the window to activate him was closing this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy